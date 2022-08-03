ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 12 best cities to weather a housing-market downturn when a recession strikes

By Alcynna Lloyd
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 2 days ago
Overview of an American neighborhood. Getty Images
  • The economy is reeling amid fears of an upcoming recession.
  • As mortgage rates rise and uncertainty spreads, home prices have declined across the country.
  • Home value downturns will escalate in the trendiest hotspots, while other markets will show more resilience.

Pandemic home buying hotspots like Sacramento and San Jose have thrived over the past few years. But as fears of an economic recession spreads, they are now most at risk of facing a housing downturn, according to Redfin.

"If the U.S. does enter a recession, we're unlikely to see a housing-market crash like in the Great Recession because the factors affecting the economy are different," Sheharyar Bokhari, a senior economist at Redfin, said in a housing report. "But a recession — or even a continued economic downturn that doesn't reach recession levels — would impact some local housing markets more than others."

Redfin researchers looked at several indicators to rank cities on their chances of a housing market downturn in the case of a US recession. The fear, in this case, is that as the broader economy tightens, some home values may decline leaving homeowners holding a mortgage for more than the value of their investment.

Bokhari says it's most likely to happen in popular migration destinations as demand from relocators and second-home seekers tends to fall during an economic downturn — a trend that has already begun. According to Redfin, demand for vacation homes has already fallen significantly following last year's pandemic-driven boom.

"As monthly mortgage payments skyrocket, buyers are quicker to back away from second homes than primary homes," Taylor Marr, deputy chief economist at Redfin, said in a statement. This opens up the market for buyers that remain and leaves them room to negotiate lower prices.

With buyer demand waning, Redfin's data shows cities with rapidly rising home prices are more at risk of downturn. However, less trendy and more affordable markets — mostly those in the Rust Belt region — remain resilient. This could mean real estate investments in these areas stand a better chance of weathering a housing slump if the US enters a recession.

12. Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Getty Images

Price growth in 2021, year-over-year: 11.7%

Average home loan to value ratio: 86%

The percent of homes flipped in 2021: 1.8%

11. Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio. Getty Images

Price growth in 2021, year-over-year: 13.5%

Average home loan to value ratio: 85%

The percent of homes flipped in 2021: 3.4%

10. Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York. Getty Images

Price growth in 2021, year-over-year: 12.6%

Average home loan to value ratio: 85%

The percent of homes flipped in 2021: 2%

9. Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri. Getty Images

Price growth in 2021, year-over-year: 10.9%

Homes flipped: There are currently 51 fixer upper homes for sale in El Paso.

8. Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York. Getty Images

Price growth in 2021, year-over-year: 17%

Average home loan to value ratio: 86%

The percent of homes flipped in 2021: 2.6%

7. Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts. Getty Images.

Price growth in 2021, year-over-year: 12.2%

Average home loan to value ratio: 79%

The percent of homes flipped in 2021: 1.2%

6. Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio. Getty Images

Price growth in 2021, year-over-year: 13.9%

Average home loan to value ratio: 87%

The percent of homes flipped in 2021: 3.9%

5. Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio. Getty Images

Price growth in 2021, year-over-year: 9.5%

Average home loan to value ratio: 86%

The percent of homes flipped in 2021: 2.5%

4. El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas. Getty Images

Price growth in 2021, year-over-year: 13.9%

Homes flipped: There are currently 107 fixer upper homes for sale in El Paso.

3. Montgomery County, Pennsylvania

Susquehanna River in Pennsylvania. Getty Images.

Price growth in 2021, year-over-year: 11%

Average home loan to value ratio: 83%

The percent of homes flipped in 2021: 1.8%

2. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Getty Images

Price growth in 2021, year-over-year: 10.1%

Average home loan to value ratio: 86%

The percent of homes flipped in 2021: 2%

1. Akron, Ohio

Akron, Ohio. Henryk Sadura/Getty Images

Price growth in 2021, year-over-year: 7.9%

Average home loan to value ratio: 87%

The percent of homes flipped in 2021: 2.7%

Newsweek

Why Renters Should Be Paying Attention to U.S. Housing Market

Soaring mortgage rates, housing shortages and high prices have led to an unfavorable market for Americans looking to purchase a new home. But even renters who aren't currently in the market to buy may feel the impact of problems with home-buying affordability, because they could see spikes in their rent prices.
