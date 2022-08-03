ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KDKA News Radio

KDKA Radio Editorial: Never Ending Tolls

This week, the Turnpike Commission announced a toll increase for 2023. We’ll be paying 5 percent more. It’s been going on for 15 years straight. We suggest now is a good time to make use of the billions of unspent federal pandemic relief funds?
