ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Lord of the Rings’ fans fear Amazon is ‘Star Warsing’ Middle-earth with ‘The Rings of Power’

By Jonathan Wright
wegotthiscovered.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wegotthiscovered.com

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis has finally arrived. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Gnarly horror fans single out the grossest movie moments they’ve ever seen

Content warning: Some of these movie scene descriptions are vulgar and intense; readers should take care while reading. Horror movies are labeled as such for a reason; they’re — well, horrifying. People tune in and watch a scary film hoping to be scared; they expect everything from jump scares to all our murder sprees, depending on the horror genre they favor.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Jackson
Person
Robert Jordan
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lord Of The Rings#Middle Earth#The Rings Of Power
BGR.com

5 hot new movies on HBO Max that won’t hit Netflix anytime soon

When most people think of HBO Max, critically acclaimed hit TV series like Game of Thrones, Barry, and The Flight Attendant are probably the first things that come to mind. Baked right into the network’s name (Home Box Office), though, is a reminder that the service has a strong library of feature films to check out, as well. Those titles also arguably stand in contrast to the comparatively weaker lineup of films over on Netflix, which has had more success with TV series than on the original film front. And which of course is no longer the powerhouse distributor of third-party content that it once was (although there’s still plenty there to watch).
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans think the Daredevil in the ‘She-Hulk’ trailer may actually be this Marvel Comics D-lister

MCU Fanticipation is getting to a fever pitch ahead of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. And while everyone is fired up to see Shulkie’s live-action debut, a legion of Daredevil fans are excited to see Charlie Cox appear in costume as Ol’ Hornhead for the first time since his solo series “went off the air.” But some fans are wondering if that “new” costume couldn’t be a bait and switch.
MOVIES
The Independent

Jordan Peele’s Nope looks incredible on a massive screen – but was filming it for IMAX a huge mistake?

For his third film in the director’s chair, master moviemaker Jordan Peele has decided to go large. Gargantuan, in fact. A fantastical sci-fi that deals with UFOs, Hollywood heritage, and harrowing on-set sitcom murders, Nope was shot on IMAX cameras – every promotional poster for the film will proudly tell you so – which boost it from traditional blockbuster status to that of a sensational summer spectacle. With super high-res cameras and a flashy sound system at his disposal, the clever horror movie vision Peele set out on 2019’s Us and 2017’s Get Out is only getting grander.We start by...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
ComicBook

Lightyear Featurette Shows How Taika Waititi's Character Was Brought to Life (Exclusive)

Fans of the Toy Story franchise were looking forward to seeing Lightyear to learn more about the beloved Buzz, though the film also featured the debut of all-new and exciting characters, including Taika Waititi's Mo Morrison. In honor of the film's upcoming release on home video, an all-new featurette explores how the character came to life for the adventure, featuring Waititi himself and director Angus MacLane. You can check out a clip from the featurette above and watch Lightyear now on Disney+ and Digital HD before it hits 4K UltraHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on September 13th.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A long-forgotten action thriller violently chases down a surprise #1 spot on streaming

There are so many movies available to watch in so many different ways on any number of platforms, that long-forgotten and overlooked titles emerge from out of nowhere to find a new lease of life that nobody saw coming. The latest honoree of the accolade is 2012’s lo-fi British action thriller Offender, and it’s been making quite the splash.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A banal fantasy blockbuster that botched an awesome concept declares war on the streaming ranks

Director Chris Columbus knew his way around both winning family favorites and blockbuster fantasy from helming Home Alone, Mrs. Doubtfire, and the first two Harry Potter movies, so there was genuine optimism when he was announced to be taking charge on high concept big budget fantasy Pixels, which boasted a central conceit that was surely too good to go to waste.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Batgirl’ director shares BTS image of Barbara Gordon and Batman

Thanks to the shock canning of Batgirl, both the rise of Leslie Grace’s Barbara Gordon and the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman have been thrown into disarray. Following his reality-altering role in The Flash, Keaton was due to feature as the Dark Knight once more in the HBO Max original, this time partnering up with Grace’s heroine. Sadly, we won’t be seeing the pair in action anymore, but this new behind-the-scenes image teases what could have been.
MOVIES
Popculture

HBO Max Just Axed 6 Streaming-Exclusive Movies

Warner Bros. Discovery dropped at least six Warner Bros. movies released exclusively to HBO Max in an odd move noticed just hours after the company's decision to scrap the nearly-completed Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt. The Anne Hathaway-starring 2020 remake of The Witches and Seth Rogen's An American Pickle are among those missing from the streamer. Streaming platforms regularly cycle through licensed content, but it's unusual for a streaming platform to remove its exclusive content.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A dismal horror remake burns itself into the eyes of Netflix viewers

Horror as a whole tends to move in cycles and jump onto whatever bandwagon is hot at the time, and in the early 2000s, it was remakes of acclaimed Asian horror movies. Between 2002 and 2008 alone we got The Ring, The Grudge, Dark Water, Pulse, Shutter, Mirrors, One Missed Call, and The Eye, with the latter in the midst of a streaming renaissance.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul Free Online

Cast: Miyu Tomita Mariya Ise Shiori Izawa Toshiyuki Morikawa Inori Minase. A continuation of the epic adventure of plucky Riko and Reg who are joined by their new friend Nanachi. Together they descend into the Abyss' treacherous fifth layer, the Sea of Corpses, and encounter the mysterious Bondrewd, a legendary White Whistle whose shadow looms over Nanachi's troubled past. Bondrewd is ingratiatingly hospitable, but the brave adventurers know things are not always as they seem in the enigmatic Abyss.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Sci-fi supporters staunchly defend an inconsistently underwhelming epic

Tom Cruise and Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick is the biggest hit of the year by a mile, racking up over $1.3 billion at the box office to secure a place as one of the highest-grossing movies of all-time, while near-universal acclaim has also seen it justly deemed as one of the finest blockbusters of the modern era, with a Best Picture nomination at next year’s Academy Awards looking likely. As a result, fans have taken to revisiting the duo’s first collaboration on Oblivion in their numbers.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy