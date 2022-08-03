Exclusive: Missouri Attorney General Investigates Morningstar Over ESG Ratings

Read on www.ibtimes.com
Related
There's a 50-50 chance states will call for a constitutional convention within 5 years: conservative legal scholar
Almost 20 GOP-led states have passed a powerful and well-funded group's call for a new constitutional convention, and the 2022 midterms are pivotal.
Sanders tears into Manchin's surprise deal, saying it dropped a lot of Democratic social programs like the child tax credit
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Manchin cut a deal that "only Bernie Sanders would love." But Sanders trashed a lot of it.
Pharma group leader says Dems who vote for reconciliation bill 'won't get a free pass'
PhRMA CEO Steve Ubl says the group is still fighting hard against the drug pricing provisions, but is making contingency plans — and promises — should reconciliation become law.
FOXBusiness
Biden admin. wants to take money out of Americans' pockets, put it in the government's: Rep. Davidson
Biden admin. wants to take money out of Americans' pockets, put it in the government's: Rep. Davidson.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Business Insider
The Sherman Antitrust Act is the first in a line of federal laws protecting consumers from unfair prices
The Sherman Act was the first antitrust law, signed by President Harrison in 1890. It was meant to uphold competition in the market and avoid monopolization. Antitrust laws preserve market competition and protect consumers from unfairly high prices. The Sherman Act was deemed too vague and later amended by the...
Washington Examiner
Manchin-Schumer OKs paying 300 IRS agents same as Harris
The tax and spend deal cut by Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer includes a provision to allow the Internal Revenue Service to create a high-priced strike force of 300. According to a new congressional analysis, the pay for those 300 could be as high as the...
Just When You Thought Biden’s Climate Agenda Might Have a Chance, Here Comes Kyrsten Sinema
This story was originally published by The Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. The most ambitious attempt yet to pass climate legislation in the US may have surprisingly won the crucial backing of a senator who owns a coal company. Now it faces a further, deeply ironic, obstacle—a lawmaker who was once a member of the Green party.
Sen. Raphael Warnock wants to tweak Manchin inflation deal to expand government-funded healthcare to 4 million people
The senator, who is up for reelection in November, wants to offer an amendment that would expand Medicaid in 12 states.
RELATED PEOPLE
After a $54 Billion Airline Bailout, Elizabeth Warren Thinks She Gets To Make the Rules
Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D–Mass.) and Alex Padilla (D–Calif.) recently asked the Department of Transportation to fine airlines for delays and cancellations and prevent airline consolidation. The widespread delays and cancellations are indeed annoying, but the senators' demands won't help any more than Congress' last airline blunder did. Remember...
Colbert on Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit: ‘The Defense Department Has Upgraded Its Readiness to DEF CON Mee-Maw’ (Video)
Stephen Colbert managed to poke fun at China’s reaction to the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, visiting Taiwan, during his “Late Show” monologue on Tuesday night. “See, tensions have been rising between the United States and China ever since the Chinese learned that Speaker Nancy Pelosi was planning a trip to Taiwan, which called into question America’s One China policy that acknowledges that Taiwan is part of China — but not really,” Colbert began, prompting chuckles from his studio audience.
The economy right now is the Fed's 'worst nightmare' and there's a 50% chance of a global recession, Citi economist says
"The recent economic data has been the central bank's worst nightmare," Citi's chief economist said. He says it'll be hard for the Fed to fix low global demand and high inflation at the same time. Citi economists peg the odds of a global recession at 50%. The economic outlook isn't...
“Now they’re coming for doctors”: GOP blocks Senate bill to protect abortion providers
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Republican Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana blocked Democrats' attempt Wednesday to pass legislation that would protect doctors who provide legal abortion care from right-wing threats and attacks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
First on CNN: Top economists say Democrats' health care and climate package will put 'downward pressure on inflation'
Congressional Democrats' climate and health care package is getting a boost from a group of top economists, who wrote in a new letter that the so-called Inflation Reduction Act will lower prices for American consumers amid high inflation.
Meta is being sued for giving US hospitals a data-tracking tool that allegedly ended up disclosing patient information to Facebook
A second lawsuit alleges hospitals violated HIPAA by providing private patient data to Meta that it sometimes then used in personalized Facebook ads.
FOXBusiness
China is doing ‘everything they can’ to outrun America's military defense, and we're behind: Sen Tuberville
During an interview on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," Thursday, Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville provided a unique perspective on China’s heightened conflict with Taiwan, arguing that the key to securing America's national defense is achieving unity between the Democratic and Republican Party. SEN. TOMMY TUBERVILLE: We can't do it...
Washington Examiner
New leader of deep-pocketed critical race theory group wants to defund the police
The new leader of a liberal dark money pop-up group that plans to spend millions combating conservative efforts to push back against critical race theory in K-12 schools has frequently called for defunding the police. Heather Harding announced Monday that she was appointed as executive director of the Campaign for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MSNBC
Republicans are clinging to Trump's election lies in battleground states. They're about to regret it.
Historically, there is one basic truism about midterm elections: The party in power usually gets routed. Moreover, the more unpopular a sitting president, the worse his party does in November. Considering that President Joe Biden is currently polling in the high 30s, Republicans should be licking their chops about the election to come. Yet, in primary after primary, Republicans seem intent on snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.
protocol.com
The US is ready to block China’s access to advanced chip design software
The U.S. is poised to implement new export restrictions on a specific type of software used to design semiconductors utilizing a next-generation technology that is vital for producing the most advanced AI chips, Protocol has learned, in an effort to target Chinese chipmakers. The Biden administration has been weighing a...
International Business Times
U.S. SEC Addresses Wall Street 'Misconceptions' About Conflicts Of Interest
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday published a staff bulletin that seeks to clarify how broker dealers and investment advisors must address conflicts of interest when providing advice and recommendations to investors. The guidance aims to spell out expectations amid industry "misconceptions," an SEC official told reporters,...
Young federal government employees are leaving their jobs at higher rates than their older counterparts: report
Low pay was a chief concern among federal government workers under 30, according to the Partnership for Public Service.
Comments / 0