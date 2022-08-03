Exclusive: Missouri Attorney General Investigates Morningstar Over ESG Ratings

Historically, there is one basic truism about midterm elections: The party in power usually gets routed. Moreover, the more unpopular a sitting president, the worse his party does in November. Considering that President Joe Biden is currently polling in the high 30s, Republicans should be licking their chops about the election to come. Yet, in primary after primary, Republicans seem intent on snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO