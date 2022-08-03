ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Exclusive: Missouri Attorney General Investigates Morningstar Over ESG Ratings

By Ross Kerber
International Business Times
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Washington Examiner

Manchin-Schumer OKs paying 300 IRS agents same as Harris

The tax and spend deal cut by Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer includes a provision to allow the Internal Revenue Service to create a high-priced strike force of 300. According to a new congressional analysis, the pay for those 300 could be as high as the...
Mother Jones

Just When You Thought Biden’s Climate Agenda Might Have a Chance, Here Comes Kyrsten Sinema

This story was originally published by The Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. The most ambitious attempt yet to pass climate legislation in the US may have surprisingly won the crucial backing of a senator who owns a coal company. Now it faces a further, deeply ironic, obstacle—a lawmaker who was once a member of the Green party.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Schmitt
Person
Kunal Kapoor
TheWrap

Colbert on Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit: ‘The Defense Department Has Upgraded Its Readiness to DEF CON Mee-Maw’ (Video)

Stephen Colbert managed to poke fun at China’s reaction to the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, visiting Taiwan, during his “Late Show” monologue on Tuesday night. “See, tensions have been rising between the United States and China ever since the Chinese learned that Speaker Nancy Pelosi was planning a trip to Taiwan, which called into question America’s One China policy that acknowledges that Taiwan is part of China — but not really,” Colbert began, prompting chuckles from his studio audience.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri Attorney General#Esg#Palestinians#Esg Ratings#Morningstar Inc#Reuters#Jewish#Republican#U S Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
Palestine
MSNBC

Republicans are clinging to Trump's election lies in battleground states. They're about to regret it.

Historically, there is one basic truism about midterm elections: The party in power usually gets routed. Moreover, the more unpopular a sitting president, the worse his party does in November. Considering that President Joe Biden is currently polling in the high 30s, Republicans should be licking their chops about the election to come. Yet, in primary after primary, Republicans seem intent on snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.
ARIZONA STATE
protocol.com

The US is ready to block China’s access to advanced chip design software

The U.S. is poised to implement new export restrictions on a specific type of software used to design semiconductors utilizing a next-generation technology that is vital for producing the most advanced AI chips, Protocol has learned, in an effort to target Chinese chipmakers. The Biden administration has been weighing a...
U.S. POLITICS
International Business Times

U.S. SEC Addresses Wall Street 'Misconceptions' About Conflicts Of Interest

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday published a staff bulletin that seeks to clarify how broker dealers and investment advisors must address conflicts of interest when providing advice and recommendations to investors. The guidance aims to spell out expectations amid industry "misconceptions," an SEC official told reporters,...
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy