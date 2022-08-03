ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
thecentersquare.com

Washington-Oregon craft beer brouhaha lands in federal court

(The Center Square) – If you make beer in Washington, you can’t legally ship it directly to consumers in Oregon. That’s a violation of federal law according to three Evergreen State alcohol producers. The trio filed a lawsuit against the state of Oregon this week, claiming that the state’s licensing regulations violate the Commerce Clause of the Constitution.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Government
Local
Montana Society
Local
Oregon Government
Eugene, OR
Society
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Montana Government
Reuters

Ex-Trump Justice official Clark faces legal disciplinary charges

WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - Legal licensing authorities in Washington announced on Friday they have filed disciplinary charges against Jeffrey Bossert Clark, a former Trump administration Justice Department official who tried to get himself appointed as attorney general to help promote Donald Trump's false election fraud claims.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court schedules race-based college admissions arguments for Oct. 31

The Supreme Court announced Wednesday it will hear oral arguments in challenges to race-conscious admissions policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, on Oct. 31. Justices agreed in January to take up the lawsuits brought to the institutions by the conservative nonprofit group Students for...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Environmental Justice#Legislature#Fracking#Politics State#The Montana Supreme Court
Black Enterprise

Judge Tressa Alioth, The First Black Female District Judge In Nebraska Wants To See More Diversity In The State’s Courtrooms

When Judge Tressa Alioth was sworn in last year as a district court judge in Nebraska, she was shocked to learn she was the first Black woman to be appointed. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the state has always lacked Black representation in its courtrooms. In 1971, Elizabeth Davis Pittman became the first woman and Black person to serve as a judge in the state. The next Black woman appointed to a state bench was Edna Atkins in 1992. Both women served as judges in Douglas County and were appointed by Democratic governors. The first Black man to be named a district court judge in Nebraska was Marlon Polk in 2005.
NEBRASKA STATE
thetrace.org

Why We’re Suing the ATF and DOJ

Why we’re suing the ATF and DOJ. The Trace’s Will Van Sant submitted eight different Freedom of Information Act requests to the ATF and the Department of Justice between April and October 2021. By March 2022, the agencies acknowledged receiving the requests that covered a slew of different records, including communications between government officials at both agencies and a prominent gun lobbyist. But Will received a determination in response to just one of his requests, where the DOJ said it could not locate the records in question. In no cases did he receive any record. On July 27, the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press filed a FOIA suit in U.S. District Court on behalf of Will and The Trace, saying that the DOJ and ATF failed to comply with deadlines and violated public records law. New requests, old problem: As we reported last summer, the ATF’s slow and inconsistent production of documents related to FOIA requests is consistent with what activists, lawyers, and former employees say are widespread problems with the ATF’s FOIA program. And the agency has one of the worst track records among federal agencies when it comes to producing public information.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
IRS
The Associated Press

Census lawsuit tossed based on definition of 'whereby'

A federal judge on Tuesday tossed out a public records lawsuit on the 2020 census based on a Webster’s dictionary definition of one obscure word: “whereby.” The lawsuit was over an even more obscure concept: how a statistical method was used to fill in details when information was lacking about people residing in dorms, nursing homes, prisons and other group living spaces. A Republican-leaning redistricting advocacy group had sued the Census Bureau and the Commerce Department, which oversees the statistical agency, in an effort to get records showing by state the number of times the statistical method was used for group quarters. Fair Lines America Foundation had said it had “significant implications for our nation’s redistricting and electoral process” and demanded transparency in how the method was implemented. In group quarters, the method known as imputation involves using already available information about the facility, such as its maximum capacity, to fill in missing details.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Garland swears in new US prisons chief in push for reform

Attorney General Merrick Garland swore in the new director of the federal Bureau of Prisons Tuesday as the Biden administration looks to reform the beleaguered agency.Colette Peters was sworn in at the agency’s headquarters in Washington. The former director of the Oregon state prison system replaces Michael Carvajal, who submitted his resignation in January amid mounting pressure from Congress after investigations by The Associated Press exposed widespread corruption, misconduct and abuse in the agency.She takes the reins about a week after Carvajal appeared before a Senate subcommittee investigating the agency during which he refused to accept responsibility for a...
U.S. POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

Top EPA Lawyer Vows More Aggressive Civil Rights Enforcement (1)

Says agency has started reviews without waiting for complaints. The EPA is continuing to build up its civil rights enforcement office, part of an ongoing effort to move from a reactive to a proactive program, the agency’s top lawyer said Friday. “EPA has the authority to launch compliance reviews...
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy