Vox
The Supreme Court just let a Trump judge seize control of ICE, at least for now
On Thursday evening, the Supreme Court handed down a brief, 5-4 decision that effectively places Drew Tipton, a Trump-appointed federal trial judge in Texas, in charge of many of Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) decisions about which immigrants to target. The decision was largely along party lines, except that...
California Supreme Court chief justice won't seek a second term
SACRAMENTO -- The California Supreme Court's chief justice said Wednesday that she will not seek a second 12-year term in November and will conclude her current term of office on January 1. The announcement by Chief Justice Tani Gorre Cantil-Sakauye will give Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, his third opportunity...
thecentersquare.com
Washington-Oregon craft beer brouhaha lands in federal court
(The Center Square) – If you make beer in Washington, you can’t legally ship it directly to consumers in Oregon. That’s a violation of federal law according to three Evergreen State alcohol producers. The trio filed a lawsuit against the state of Oregon this week, claiming that the state’s licensing regulations violate the Commerce Clause of the Constitution.
Kansas Man Who Denies Turning Himself in to the FBI After Jan. 6 Gets Permission to Represent Himself
A Kansas man who allegedly turned himself in to the FBI after breaching the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 — although he vigorously denies doing so — has gotten the go-ahead from a federal judge to represent himself. William Pope, 36, faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges,...
Judge blocks enforcement of N.C. law that demands truth in campaign ads
RALEIGH, N.C. — A federal judge agreed on Monday to block for now any enforcement of a state law in a political ad investigation of North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein’s campaign, saying it’s likely to win on legal claims that the law is unconstitutional. Following a...
Ex-Trump Justice official Clark faces legal disciplinary charges
WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - Legal licensing authorities in Washington announced on Friday they have filed disciplinary charges against Jeffrey Bossert Clark, a former Trump administration Justice Department official who tried to get himself appointed as attorney general to help promote Donald Trump's false election fraud claims.
California can’t impose ‘sprawling’ enviro regulations on Tribes’ casino plans
(Reuters) - California cannot seek environmental concessions from five Native American Tribes during negotiations to renew their contracts to operate “Las Vegas style” casinos, a federal appeals court held.
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court schedules race-based college admissions arguments for Oct. 31
The Supreme Court announced Wednesday it will hear oral arguments in challenges to race-conscious admissions policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, on Oct. 31. Justices agreed in January to take up the lawsuits brought to the institutions by the conservative nonprofit group Students for...
Judge Tressa Alioth, The First Black Female District Judge In Nebraska Wants To See More Diversity In The State’s Courtrooms
When Judge Tressa Alioth was sworn in last year as a district court judge in Nebraska, she was shocked to learn she was the first Black woman to be appointed. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the state has always lacked Black representation in its courtrooms. In 1971, Elizabeth Davis Pittman became the first woman and Black person to serve as a judge in the state. The next Black woman appointed to a state bench was Edna Atkins in 1992. Both women served as judges in Douglas County and were appointed by Democratic governors. The first Black man to be named a district court judge in Nebraska was Marlon Polk in 2005.
Montana Supreme Court voids sanctions, contempt order against OPD
The Montana Supreme Court unanimously decided this week to void sanctions and a contempt order filed earlier this year against the Office of State Public Defenders by a Yellowstone County District judge. In the past year, Yellowstone County District Judge Donald Harris twice found OPD in contempt of court for...
thetrace.org
Why We’re Suing the ATF and DOJ
Why we’re suing the ATF and DOJ. The Trace’s Will Van Sant submitted eight different Freedom of Information Act requests to the ATF and the Department of Justice between April and October 2021. By March 2022, the agencies acknowledged receiving the requests that covered a slew of different records, including communications between government officials at both agencies and a prominent gun lobbyist. But Will received a determination in response to just one of his requests, where the DOJ said it could not locate the records in question. In no cases did he receive any record. On July 27, the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press filed a FOIA suit in U.S. District Court on behalf of Will and The Trace, saying that the DOJ and ATF failed to comply with deadlines and violated public records law. New requests, old problem: As we reported last summer, the ATF’s slow and inconsistent production of documents related to FOIA requests is consistent with what activists, lawyers, and former employees say are widespread problems with the ATF’s FOIA program. And the agency has one of the worst track records among federal agencies when it comes to producing public information.
Kansas Supreme Court settles key points of law in former KHP chief’s employment lawsuit
Kansas Supreme Court issued an opinion clarifying two points of state law in a federal lawsuit filed by former KHP superintendent challenging his ouster. The post Kansas Supreme Court settles key points of law in former KHP chief’s employment lawsuit appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Census lawsuit tossed based on definition of 'whereby'
A federal judge on Tuesday tossed out a public records lawsuit on the 2020 census based on a Webster’s dictionary definition of one obscure word: “whereby.” The lawsuit was over an even more obscure concept: how a statistical method was used to fill in details when information was lacking about people residing in dorms, nursing homes, prisons and other group living spaces. A Republican-leaning redistricting advocacy group had sued the Census Bureau and the Commerce Department, which oversees the statistical agency, in an effort to get records showing by state the number of times the statistical method was used for group quarters. Fair Lines America Foundation had said it had “significant implications for our nation’s redistricting and electoral process” and demanded transparency in how the method was implemented. In group quarters, the method known as imputation involves using already available information about the facility, such as its maximum capacity, to fill in missing details.
Prof. John Harrison: Do Statutes Offering Pre-Enforcement Review Support Remand Without Vacatur?
This is the fourth in a series of posts summarizing an article titled Remand Without Vacatur and the Ab Initio Invalidity of Unlawful Regulations in Administrative Law, which is forthcoming in the BYU Law Review. The current draft is available on SSRN. Earlier posts described the doctrine of remand without...
LAW
Garland swears in new US prisons chief in push for reform
Attorney General Merrick Garland swore in the new director of the federal Bureau of Prisons Tuesday as the Biden administration looks to reform the beleaguered agency.Colette Peters was sworn in at the agency’s headquarters in Washington. The former director of the Oregon state prison system replaces Michael Carvajal, who submitted his resignation in January amid mounting pressure from Congress after investigations by The Associated Press exposed widespread corruption, misconduct and abuse in the agency.She takes the reins about a week after Carvajal appeared before a Senate subcommittee investigating the agency during which he refused to accept responsibility for a...
Judicial panel rules that Tennessee education savings account program can move forward
(The Center Square) — A Tennessee trial court ruled Friday that Tennessee’s Education Scholarship Program can move forward. A three-judge panel heard arguments earlier in the day from the American Civil Liberties Union and Southern Poverty Law Center. The two groups had asked the court to deliver an injunction against the pilot program.
bloomberglaw.com
Top EPA Lawyer Vows More Aggressive Civil Rights Enforcement (1)
Says agency has started reviews without waiting for complaints. The EPA is continuing to build up its civil rights enforcement office, part of an ongoing effort to move from a reactive to a proactive program, the agency’s top lawyer said Friday. “EPA has the authority to launch compliance reviews...
LAW
