HGTV's Carmine Sabatella reveals why your AC might not be working right now

By Camille Dubuis-Welch
 2 days ago
(Image credit: McCall and Nikki Ryan Photography)

When temperatures start going beyond 80°F and you have AC installed, you're going to be feeling pretty smug. That is unless you realize the hard way that your AC is not working because your HVAC unit has packed in...

HVAC stands for Heating, ventilation and air conditioning, and lots of modern homes have it installed. But it is a luxury until it's gone because the cost of installing AC , let alone an entire HVAC system – especially in an old home that doesn't have the ductwork already set up – can quickly become expensive.

We spoke with established renovator and HGTV’s hottest new interior designer, co-host of "Inside Out", Carmine Sabatella (opens in new tab) about basic home maintenance and which jobs are so not worth putting off. Carmine said 'Honestly, I think it's changing the air filters to your HVAC system. You don't know how many people never change their air filters.'

Why you should change your HVAC air filters

Carmine notes how essential it is to replace HVAC filters, 'Not only is this bad for the air quality in your home and can actually cause allergies, but the build up can clog your system and burn it out.'

If you've been putting this particular job off all year, this could be why your home is overheating right now. Thankfully, there are lots of quick ways to keep a house cool and you can also look to a small portable AC unit as a stopgap while you get yours repaired because it's a big spend. 'To replace a condenser can cost thousands of dollars.' Says Carmine.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How often should you change HVAC filters?

You should change your HVAC filter every 90 days according to numerous sources. Experts at American Home Shield (opens in new tab) note how 'If the air filter is your culprit, changing it will cost merely a fraction of what a professional will inevitably have to charge for a repair' and to ensure A/C efficiency in the future 'Change your air filter every one to three months.'

Leonard Ang, the CEO of iPropertyManagement (opens in new tab) likewise says that one of the main reasons why your AC unit may not be working is if the filter is clogged or dirty, Ang urges you to 'Check your furnace filter. A clogged or dirty filter can keep your HVAC system from getting the recirculated air it needs to keep your home cool. These are usually easy to find and replace, and it's best to replace them every 90 days.'

Additionally, if you have kept on top of changing your HVAC filter but still find your AC unit not working or blowing out warm air, experts at American Home Shield say to check the following:

  • Is the power on?
  • Is the unit plugged in?
  • Has the circuit breaker been tripped?
  • Are the batteries still working in the thermostat (if it’s battery-powered)?
  • Is the thermostat set to “Cool” (versus “Fan Only”)?
  • Is the thermostat set to a temperature that is below the current room temperature?
  • Are all of the air vents open and unobstructed?

How to maintain your HVAC filters

Carmine adds, 'If you don't want the responsibility any HVAC contractor can set up a quarterly maintenance and they come out and switch it for you for as little as a few hundred dollars a year.'

(Image credit: McCall and Nikki Ryan Photography)

So sure, if we're choosing between home maintenance and decor, we know which one we'd rather do. But, according to Carmine, you should actually make changing your HVAC filter a priority to keep your system and AC in particular, working as it should for when you need it the most.

Meanwhile, invest in a good fan, keep windows and drapes closed at the hottest points in the day.

How to paint a textured ceiling in a day or less

Learning how to paint a textured ceiling might not be high on most of our DIY to-do lists these days. Textured ceilings may have fallen out of fashion when it comes to on-trend decorating ideas, but the need to engage professionals for sample testing and the inherent risk of asbestos exposure often deters homeowners from considering texture removal, opting instead to skim over them or freshen up by just painting the room instead.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Real Homes

Dirt Devil Scorpion+ Hand Vacuum review: a versatile and powerful tool

The Dirt Devil Scorpion+ Hand Vacuum comes in a long line of handheld vacuums from the brand. which is renowned exactly for this type of appliance. Its signature red vacuums – a household staple since it first debuted in 1984 – have been upgraded hugely since then, with The Dirt Devil Scorpion Plus emerging as one of the brand’s current offerings. It claims to give users a powerful and versatile tool for maintaining debris and keeping their homes dust-free.
ELECTRONICS
Comments / 0

Community Policy