Fans believe ‘House of the Dragon’ could introduce new breeds of dragon

Neil Gaiman advises ‘The Sandman’ fans to turn off autoplay on Netflix
The wait has been excruciating, and the hype is palpable; The Sandman is finally arriving on Netflix tomorrow. But before you get into another one of those frenzied binge sessions and watch the whole first season in one sitting, creator Neil Gaiman would like to have a word. In a...
A dismal horror remake burns itself into the eyes of Netflix viewers
Horror as a whole tends to move in cycles and jump onto whatever bandwagon is hot at the time, and in the early 2000s, it was remakes of acclaimed Asian horror movies. Between 2002 and 2008 alone we got The Ring, The Grudge, Dark Water, Pulse, Shutter, Mirrors, One Missed Call, and The Eye, with the latter in the midst of a streaming renaissance.
An adulterous mystery thriller airs dirty secrets on the streaming Top 10
It’s no surprise that Giles Alderson’s mystery thriller The Stranger in Our Bed has become an unassuming smash hit on streaming this week, when it ticks so many boxes that appeal directly to a huge number of subscribers to any platform. Operating as part of a reliable genre,...
Morbin’ Time never ends after ‘Morbius’ hits big on both Netflix and HBO Max
Just when you thought the dust had settled once and for all and there was nothing else to be said, Morbius has returned with a vengeance to become one of the most popular movies on a pair of rival streaming services. Due to the fact that Sony doesn’t own and...
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
More Videos Emerge Of Sesame Place Character Ignoring Black Kids: Watch
After a clip of a Sesame Place character seemingly ignoring Black children went viral, more videos have surfaced of similar incidents as the theme park faces accusations of racism. More instances of alleged racism have come to light after a mother posted a now-viral video of her two Black daughters...
The people demand justice for Brendan Fraser after ‘Batgirl’ gets binned
If there’s anyone who can rival Keanu Reeves as the most beloved wholesome hero in Hollywood, it’s Brendan Fraser. People absolutely love the guy, which is fair enough when he seems to be a delight in every sense of the word. The Mummy star is in the midst...
TikTokers are rethinking 'The Parent Trap' after the actor who played Meredith pointed out her character was not the villain
Elaine Hendrix, who played Meredith in the 1998 movie "The Parent Trap" has sparked a movement to redeem her character with a viral TikTok.
Controversial Gothic Novel 'Flowers in the Attic' Keeps Its Origins Shrouded in Mystery
The 1979 Gothic novel Flowers in the Attic by Virginia "V.C." Andrews has long sparked controversy and debate for its macabre subject matter. The story, which follows siblings Chris, Cathy, Carrie, and Cory after their mother locks them in an attic bedroom for three years, was at one point advertised as "based on a true story."
Mom posts photo of baby girl who looks like Woody Harrelson – and Woody Harrelson responds
People are used to speculating whether a baby looks like mom or dad. But when a mom in Northern Ireland posed the question on Twitter as to how her baby girl looks so much like Woody Harrelson, the internet went wild. On August 3, Dani Grier Mulvenna tweeted a smiling...
'A Lot Of Love': Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Break Up After 9 Months Together Due To 'Demanding Schedules'
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have officially ended their relationship after less than one year together, Radar has learned. Sources close to the couple decided to end the romance but will remain friends. "They have a lot of love and respect for each other," one insider told E!. The source said the long distance and their demanding schedules "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."Pete has been spending time in Australia while he films a new movie while Kim is home with her kids North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint.Kim and Pete's romance was first confirmed back in November. The...
Parent Shares Racist Encounter At Disneyland
For the past couple of weeks, social media has been in an uproar over the Sesame Place incidents. After two children were blatantly ignored by a television character, the mother decided to share her frustration. As a result, numerous parents began posting similar incidents on the internet, urging the company to deliver an apology and explanation for their actions.
Fans think the Daredevil in the ‘She-Hulk’ trailer may actually be this Marvel Comics D-lister
MCU Fanticipation is getting to a fever pitch ahead of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. And while everyone is fired up to see Shulkie’s live-action debut, a legion of Daredevil fans are excited to see Charlie Cox appear in costume as Ol’ Hornhead for the first time since his solo series “went off the air.” But some fans are wondering if that “new” costume couldn’t be a bait and switch.
Gnarly horror fans single out the grossest movie moments they’ve ever seen
Content warning: Some of these movie scene descriptions are vulgar and intense; readers should take care while reading. Horror movies are labeled as such for a reason; they’re — well, horrifying. People tune in and watch a scary film hoping to be scared; they expect everything from jump scares to all our murder sprees, depending on the horror genre they favor.
‘Batgirl’ director shares BTS image of Barbara Gordon and Batman
Thanks to the shock canning of Batgirl, both the rise of Leslie Grace’s Barbara Gordon and the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman have been thrown into disarray. Following his reality-altering role in The Flash, Keaton was due to feature as the Dark Knight once more in the HBO Max original, this time partnering up with Grace’s heroine. Sadly, we won’t be seeing the pair in action anymore, but this new behind-the-scenes image teases what could have been.
A banal fantasy blockbuster that botched an awesome concept declares war on the streaming ranks
Director Chris Columbus knew his way around both winning family favorites and blockbuster fantasy from helming Home Alone, Mrs. Doubtfire, and the first two Harry Potter movies, so there was genuine optimism when he was announced to be taking charge on high concept big budget fantasy Pixels, which boasted a central conceit that was surely too good to go to waste.
A long-forgotten action thriller violently chases down a surprise #1 spot on streaming
There are so many movies available to watch in so many different ways on any number of platforms, that long-forgotten and overlooked titles emerge from out of nowhere to find a new lease of life that nobody saw coming. The latest honoree of the accolade is 2012’s lo-fi British action thriller Offender, and it’s been making quite the splash.
With Prey, Hollywood Finally Delivers an Indigenous Female Action Star
If you’ve seen any of the Predator movies, you know that humans are often placed at a disadvantage, facing off against (terrifying) extraterrestrial species with powers like invisibility and thermal vision. Even the indestructible Arnold Schwarzenegger had a hard time competing with one of them in the original 1987 film. But in Prey—the latest in the franchise, launching on Hulu this Friday—the Predator meets his match in Naru (Amber Midthunder), an Indigenous warrior determined to protect her community on the Comanche Nation at all costs.
Sci-fi supporters staunchly defend an inconsistently underwhelming epic
Tom Cruise and Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick is the biggest hit of the year by a mile, racking up over $1.3 billion at the box office to secure a place as one of the highest-grossing movies of all-time, while near-universal acclaim has also seen it justly deemed as one of the finest blockbusters of the modern era, with a Best Picture nomination at next year’s Academy Awards looking likely. As a result, fans have taken to revisiting the duo’s first collaboration on Oblivion in their numbers.
