Lakewood unveils e-scooter share pilot program

Cleveland Planning Commission approves new Buckeye neighborhood plan with ‘anti-gentrification’ theme
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland’s City Planning Commission voted unanimously on Friday to approve a new neighborhood plan for Buckeye, a long-struggling East Side community poised for an upswing after decades of population loss, disinvestment, and fallout from political corruption. The plan calls for “anti-gentrification’' strategies including the encouragement...
Brecksville gets corny: Talk of the Towns
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The Brecksville Historical Association presents its annual corn roast from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Squire Rich Museum, 9367 Brecksville Road in Brecksville. Bring the whole family to enjoy roasted, freshly picked corn in the husk, served dripping in butter. Volunteers will also be...
Parma Safety Fair featuring popular helicopter visit set for Aug. 13
PARMA, Ohio -- Once a year, an arriving University Hospitals AirMed helicopter seemingly overshoots the UH Parma Medical Center. Instead of dealing with an emergency and a patient in need, the chopper hovers above Powers Boulevard before landing to audience oohs and ahhs at the Parma Safety Fair. This year’s...
Farm parks offer rural adventures near the city
PARMA, Ohio -- How are you gonna keep them down in the city once they’ve seen the farm?. That’s the question to ask after residents get a taste of country life at one of Northeast Ohio’s farm parks. “It’s a farm right in the middle of suburbia,”...
Lake, Summit counties joins Cuyahoga, Lorain, Portage as now red for high COVID-19 spread in CDC update; masks advised (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lake and Summit counties join Cuyahoga, Lorain, and Portage counties, along with more than 75% of Ohio’s 88 counties as now being classified as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ohio has been steadily worsening in...
Berea, Middleburg ponder script sign installations: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- Originally installed by Destination Cleveland as a way to boost tourism, script signs initially spread throughout Cleveland, with most of them on the city’s west side. Similar signs are now heading in our direction. The first of these signs in the southwest suburbs can be found...
Sand Castle competition organized by American Institute of Architects’ Cleveland chapter returns Saturday to Edgewater Beach
CLEVELAND, Ohio — After a two-year hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Sand Fest sand castle and sculpture competition sponsored by the Cleveland Chapter of the American Institute of Architects is returning to Edgewater Beach. On Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., competing teams from local architecture...
City of Cleveland seeks federal funding for new 'DREAM 66' east side transportation project; PHOTOS
CLEVELAND — The city of Cleveland is seeking federal funding to revitalize an east side corridor that it believes has suffered decades of “systemic disinvestment,” Mayor Justin Bibb announced today. The city, along with the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA), are working to apply for a...
Deal closes for nonprofits to take over Cleveland’s historic Shaker Square, start repairs
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Shaker Square has taken a key step toward potential recovery with the closing of an $11 million purchase of the property as part of a plan to save the historic retail center on Cleveland’s East Side. New Village Corp., a subsidiary of Cleveland Neighborhood Progress, and...
Bedrock announces first phase plans for its public space vision in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above as part of a previous Bedrock/Cleveland story aired on 3News on Sept. 15, 2021. As Bedrock works to create "a 15-minute neighborhood" along the Cuyahoga Riverfront and transform Tower City Center, more plans have been released to revamp downtown Cleveland's public spaces.
Plans underway to demolish PearlBrook shopping center to build a Sheetz
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Plans are underway to demolish the PearlBrook shopping center on the border of Cleveland and Parma to make way for a Sheetz gas station. The new gas station would sit on the northwest corner of Brookpark and Pearl roads — just south of Interstate 480 — and be built on the west side of the property, according to a site plan submitted to the Cleveland Planning Commission. The plan leaves space for “future development” on the north and east side of the parcel.
Best donuts in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When people say beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, we are pretty sure they are talking about donuts!. From the simple, glazed classic to the baked-filled-and-slathered creations of today’s gourmet shops, we guarantee you will be able to find a flavor or variety to satisfy your cravings.
Cuyahoga Falls resident wants answers after American Pekin ducks found shot along Towpath Trail in Akron
AKRON, Ohio – If you’ve hiked the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail through Akron’s Firestone Park neighborhood in recent years, chances are you’ve spotted the pair of white American Pekin ducks that lived in the canal and along the trail. Cuyahoga Falls resident Angela Brown,...
Cleveland-based development groups purchase ‘historic’ Shaker Square shopping center
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Square shopping center has been purchased by community development groups Cleveland Neighborhood Progress and Burten Bell Carr Development, according to a press release. They said that this sale keeps the property under local, community-minded ownership, as well as starts the process of addressing delayed maintenance...
AmeriCorps history specialist bids farewell after year of work: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- I guess I shouldn’t be surprised by another of those “best kept secrets” in our community. Few people seem to know that there is a local AmeriCorps representative as an area Ohio History Service Corps resource person available to historical societies in five surrounding counties.
8 Cuyahoga County homes sold for $1.25 million or more in July; see which one topped the list
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Eight Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $1.25 million in July, including two each in Rocky River and Shaker Heights, the latter with the highest sales price in the county last month of $1.63 million. The other homes which sold for $1.25 million or more...
Sgt. Clean Car Wash gets Brook Park council approval for new facility
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- A new Sgt. Clean Car Wash will be coming to 5764 W. 130th St. -- despite having its conditional use permit initially denied by the Brook Park Planning Commission at a public hearing in early June. The Sgt. Clean application subsequently was referred to City Council,...
Pekar Comic Fest is Aug. 20 on Coventry in Cleveland Heights: Press Run
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- It’s that time of year once more for the Harvey Pekar Comic Book Fest, this year taking place from noon to 10 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Coventry PEACE Park in Cleveland Heights. The park can be found across from the Coventry Library branch, 1925 Coventry Road.
Two Brunswick area teens awarded Eagle Scout honors
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Since the first grade at St. Ambrose School, Alex Keller and Matthew Harley have been friends and fellow Boy Scouts. Together, they have reached a high point in their Scouting days by earning their Eagle awards. In a ceremony hosted by Troop 503, the young men were...
Brook Park Elementary School will get new preschool playground
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- A new $235,000 preschool playground for Brook Park Elementary School received approval at the Aug. 1 Berea Board of Education meeting. The Brook Park Planning Commission had given its approval for the project in early May. The nearly 4,300-square-foot ADA-accessible playground will include slides, bridges, steppers,...
