Inquirer and Mirror

Viselli to be inducted into state volleyball coaches hall of fame

(Aug. 5, 2022) The Whalers’ first and only girls volleyball coach will soon join the ranks of the top names in the sport in state history. The athletic department announced Friday girls volleyball head coach Andrew Viselli will be inducted into the Massachusetts Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
The Daily Reflector

Girls of summer: Pitt County All-Stars excited about being home team for Little League World Series

Fans waved and cheered at Friday’s sendoff for the Pitt County Girls Softball League’s All-Star team as members boarded a bus to set out on their journey to the Little League Softball World Series, a trip that was expected to take no more than 15 minutes, depending on traffic. It’s only about 7 miles from Winterville’s Sara Law Softball Complex to Greenville’s Elm Street Park, but for the next several days, the two will seem worlds apart. Unlike their home field on Reedy Branch Road,...
PITT COUNTY, NC
The Daily Reflector

Meet the North Carolina All-Stars: Fun facts about Little League Softball World Series home team

Eleven girls from Pitt County plus one from Beaufort County will carry the home team banner during the Little League Softball World Series, starting its second year in Greenville on Tuesday. The Pitt County Girls Softball League All-Stars, playing under the North Carolina moniker, will be among 12 teams in the tournament, eight from the United States and four international teams. Wall-to-wall broadcasting by ESPN networks will introduce the girls around the world. Here is a first look at who they are: Alana Albritton ...
PITT COUNTY, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

23-year-old hired as men's golf coach at Emmanuel College, a Div. II college in Georgia

Emmanuel College, an NCAA Div. II school located in Franklin Springs, Georgia, has selected Logan Reese as head men’s coach heading into the 2022-23 season. Reese, 23, might be the youngest head coach in all of college golf. He played at Emmanuel and graduated in 2021 and later served as Assistant Sports Information Director and Assistant Golf Coach.
FRANKLIN SPRINGS, GA

