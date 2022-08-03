Eleven girls from Pitt County plus one from Beaufort County will carry the home team banner during the Little League Softball World Series, starting its second year in Greenville on Tuesday. The Pitt County Girls Softball League All-Stars, playing under the North Carolina moniker, will be among 12 teams in the tournament, eight from the United States and four international teams. Wall-to-wall broadcasting by ESPN networks will introduce the girls around the world. Here is a first look at who they are: Alana Albritton ...

