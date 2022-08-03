Read on accesswdun.com
Inquirer and Mirror
Viselli to be inducted into state volleyball coaches hall of fame
(Aug. 5, 2022) The Whalers’ first and only girls volleyball coach will soon join the ranks of the top names in the sport in state history. The athletic department announced Friday girls volleyball head coach Andrew Viselli will be inducted into the Massachusetts Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Successful Midlands high school baseball coach leaving for college job
Banks Faulkner led Blythewood to a school-record 30 victories and a trip to the 5A Upper State finals this year.
MaxPreps
High school girls basketball: Class of 2023 top 20 recruit Jada Williams changes committment to Arizona
Jada Williams of La Jolla Country Day (La Jolla, Calif.), the No. 5 guard in the Class of 2023 according to ESPN's Hoopgurlz, has switched her college commitment from UCLA to the University of Arizona. The move allows her to join fellow 2023 Torreys teammate Breya Cunningham in Tucson. Williams...
SBLive Sports' Florida Preseason Football Power 25: IMG Academy is No. 1
It’s that time, everyone. Preseason high school football games kickoff throughout the state of Florida starting on Aug. 18, with the regular season kicking off on Aug. 25-26. You’ve seen our SBLive Sports/Sports National Power 25, which included four Florida teams. As you may imagine those same ...
Girls of summer: Pitt County All-Stars excited about being home team for Little League World Series
Fans waved and cheered at Friday’s sendoff for the Pitt County Girls Softball League’s All-Star team as members boarded a bus to set out on their journey to the Little League Softball World Series, a trip that was expected to take no more than 15 minutes, depending on traffic. It’s only about 7 miles from Winterville’s Sara Law Softball Complex to Greenville’s Elm Street Park, but for the next several days, the two will seem worlds apart. Unlike their home field on Reedy Branch Road,...
Meet the North Carolina All-Stars: Fun facts about Little League Softball World Series home team
Eleven girls from Pitt County plus one from Beaufort County will carry the home team banner during the Little League Softball World Series, starting its second year in Greenville on Tuesday. The Pitt County Girls Softball League All-Stars, playing under the North Carolina moniker, will be among 12 teams in the tournament, eight from the United States and four international teams. Wall-to-wall broadcasting by ESPN networks will introduce the girls around the world. Here is a first look at who they are: Alana Albritton ...
Tennessee basketball alum Jon Higgins leaves Farragut to coach Science Hill
Jon Higgins has resigned as Farragut basketball coach to become the new coach at Science Hill, Farragut athletic director Donald Dodgen confirmed to Knox News on Wednesday. Higgins, who played for Tennessee from 1999-2003, took over Farragut in 2017. In 2021-22, he the team to a 25-9 record and the first District 4-4A championship in...
23-year-old hired as men's golf coach at Emmanuel College, a Div. II college in Georgia
Emmanuel College, an NCAA Div. II school located in Franklin Springs, Georgia, has selected Logan Reese as head men’s coach heading into the 2022-23 season. Reese, 23, might be the youngest head coach in all of college golf. He played at Emmanuel and graduated in 2021 and later served as Assistant Sports Information Director and Assistant Golf Coach.
