ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Windy City Smokeout has your country music and BBQ this weekend: The bands, pits and all the entry details

By Doug George, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11d03d_0h30JzWt00
Juicy ribs at Green Street Smoked Meats (112 N. Green St.) in the West Loop. The restaurant is one of several Chicago vendors at Windy City Smokeout. Nick Kindelsperger/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Windy City Smokeout is this weekend in Chicago, spanning four days and kicking off Thursday outside the United Center. Coming the weekend after Lollapalooza , Smokeout has a distinctly different flavor from its lakefront sibling, with a lineup of country music (Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert) that also emphasizes food — with barbecue chefs and pitmasters from both Chicago (Lillie’s Q) and around the country (North Carolina, Texas).

Along with Nelson & Family Thursday night, headliners for the weekend include Tim McGraw Friday, Sam Hunt Saturday and Lambert on Sunday.

“I’m really excited about all of Thursday, actually,” said music curator Ed Warm, in charge of booking the bands for the annual festival. He’s also a partner in Joe’s Bar, Joe’s Live and two Bub City locations in Chicago; Windy City Smokeout is presented by the Chicago-based restaurant business Lettuce Entertain You.

“Nelson’s a living legend, and then you’ve got the Turnpike Troubadours making their return to the stage,” he said. The band founded in 2005 in Oklahoma has been on a hiatus of about three years, he said, “and I know people are excited to see them.”

Gates open at 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday outside the United Center, with the main entrance on the corner of Madison and Wood Streets. The Smokeout was the first music fest back last summer and this year boasts 17 bands on its single mainstage, as well as food from more than 30 vendors, all but eight of them serving barbecue. Daily capacity is 15,000, according to organizers.

There are no Chicago bands on the lineup this year, Warm said, just because of how the schedule worked out. Windy City Smokeout has grown into a destination festival since launching in 2013, he said, but more than half of the audience is still local.

“Chicago has always been a big country music town,” he said.

MUSIC

Thursday: Morgan Wade released her first album in 2021 and grew up around bluegrass music in Virginia. She opens the stage at 4 p.m. She’s followed by Zach Bryan, described as “a mix of classic folk melody and outlaw country” whose breakout moment was a video for “Heading South.” Evening acts are the Troubadours and then Nelson at 9 p.m.

Friday: Five music acts on the lineup for the second day, opening with Shelby Darrall, then Tiera Kennedy with a self-described “R&B-infused country sound.” She might be a discovery for fans at the fest, Warm said. After Niko Moon and Russell Dickerson comes McGraw at 8:30 p.m. “He’s got 45 No. 1 hits and he hasn’t played downtown Chicago in quite some time,” Warm said.

Saturday: Lily Rose at 4:20 p.m. comes from the Nashville music scene with a big TikTok following in tow. MacKenzie Porter and Jordan Davis are next, with headliner Sam Hunt at 8:30 p.m., Hunt noted for his crossover success and sound that incorporates pop and R&B.

Sunday: Final day of the festival opens with Mike & The Moonpies, from Austin, Texas, and described on the Smokeout website as blue-collar country. They’re followed by Flatland Cavalry, also of Texas. Then singer/songwriter Kip Moore, with Lambert, the three-time Grammy Award winner and the most decorated artist by the Academy of Country Music, closing the weekend.

FOOD

Some 25 barbecue restaurants are on the bill. Along with Lillie’s Q, local favorite include Bub City, the Texas-inspired Green Street Smoked Meats, Pearl’s Southern Comfort, Smoque of Chicago, Soul & Smoke of Evanston and Station One Smokehouse of Plainfield. Others bring regional barbecue from Texas, the St. Louis area, Mississippi and Arkansas, the Southeast and elsewhere.

The non-barbecue offering are pretty slim but include Cafe Ba-Ba-Reeba (Spanish tapas), the Duck Inn (gourmet hot dogs) and Tallboy Taco. Windy City Smokeout also brags about its beer offerings with a list of breweries local and national.

WHAT ELSE TO KNOW

Entry: Following protocols of major music festivals, Smokeout adheres to local COVID-19 guidelines for outdoor events, as set by the Chicago and Illinois departments of public health. It is not requiring face coverings or proof of vaccination or a negative test for entry.

Allowed: Baby strollers; basic cameras without stands, selfie sticks or GoPro mounts; prescription medicine; over-the-counter medications in a sufficient supply for the day; non-aerosol sunscreen; empty water bottles. Bags will be searched before entry and must be no larger than 10 x 6 x 2 inches. Bags will be restricted to small purses, totes and drawstring bags. Backpacks and bags with multiple pockets are prohibited. Hydration packs are allowed but must be empty and have no more than two pockets.

Prohibited items: Coolers of any kind; backpacks; any professional camera or recording equipment; pets (except service animals); tents, canopies, or shade structures of any kind; chairs of any kind; drones. For a full list of allowed and prohibited items, go to www.windycitysmokeout.com/faq .

Parking: On site at the United Center in Lots D, J and K available for $29. Disabled parking is available in Lot H. Ride share pickup and drop-off is located in Lot E (east of Wood Street, on the north side of Madison).

Tickets: General admission daily passes start at $44.95 plus fees, with several VIP packages available. Tickets cover admission to the festival, any food and drink is extra (vendors sell main items for around $9-$20 and side items for around $7). Free entry for children 10 and under and wristbands include in-and-out privileges, a rarity at major music festivals.

Windy City Smokeout is Aug. 4-7 at United Center Parking Lot C at 1901 West Madison St.; www.windycitysmokeout.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Windy City Smokeout kicks off in Chicago

CHICAGO - It’s a four-day fest of BBQ and country, as the Windy City Smokeout is officially underway. Great food, music and a lot of fun on Chicago's West Side. Gates opened Thursday at 2 p.m., with long lines to get inside. The event takes place right outside the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Jeremy Allen White, Star of Chicago-Based ‘The Bear' Has Some Choice Words About Our Pizza

He may play a Chicago chef on television, but off-camera, he'd really just prefer a New York slice. In a profile for InStyle magazine, Jeremy Allen White, star of The Bear -- an FX show, set in Chicago about a chef who must leave his 5-star kitchen to take over his family's famed-but-failing Italian Beef shop -- did not hold back about his regional food preferences.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plainfield, IL
Local
Illinois Restaurants
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
Chicago, IL
Restaurants
State
Virginia State
City
Evanston, IL
City
Nashville, IL
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
City
Madison, IL
City
Virginia, IL
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Secret Chicago

These Are The Best Places To Watch The Chicago Air And Water Show

The Chicago Air and Water Show returns to Chicago on August 20th and 21st. Take in the show-stopping view as jets fly overhead in gravity-defying stunts. The annual show, which has been held on the shores of Lake Michigan since 1995, is back this month. Keep scrolling to find out the full schedule and the best spots to view this incredible event. Admission is free for any beach-goers and considering the show itself is half in the sky, and half in the water, you can’t go wrong with a prime beach view. The show itself is centered around the beaches on...
CHICAGO, IL
thefamilyvacationguide.com

18 of the Best Family Restaurants in Chicago

Eating out does not have to be reserved for date night, as it is possible to take the kids to a sit-down dinner In Chicago without the stress or concern you might expect. Many restaurants in Chicago are family-friendly, which means they not only accept children but are also made to be suitable for children. When traveling to Chicago, you do not have to stick with the same old fast food joints you could at home because they are easier, as many kid-friendly restaurants in the area will welcome the whole family.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Try this neighborhood favorite burger from a gas station

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Rogers Park Residents Raving About Burger Bite, A New Diner Connected To A Neighborhood Gas Station: “Who’d ever think a burger joint inside a gas station could serve up this kind of food?” one reviewer said. “These burgers are worth keeping in our neighborhood.”
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Willie Nelson to perform at Windy City Smokeout

CHICAGO - Willie Nelson is getting off the road to stop in Chicago. He takes the stage Thursday for the first night of the Windy City Smokeout. Sky Fox flew over the United Center parking lots Wednesday morning as crews got everything set up. Tim McGraw and Russell Dickerson will...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Willie Nelson
KOOL 101.7

Legend Says This Grave at a Chicago Cemetery Will Show You of Your Death

Cemeteries seem to inspire macabre stories and legends. No more so than a certain graveyard in Illinois that has a statue who many claim will show you how you'll die someday. Graceland Cemetery in Chicago is so infamous for its legends and stories that Only In Your State recently did a feature on it. What they didn't mention is one grave, in particular, has a figure that is said to have supernatural powers.
CHICAGO, IL
thechicagogenius.com

Mysterious Racer L Vows to End Chicago Drag Racing One Week After Mayor Lightfoot Disappears in Big Wreck

WEST LOOP—Exactly one week after Mayor Lori Lightfoot vanished from the public eye due to a big wreck, a mysterious racecar driver and overall bad boy named Racer L has vowed to clean up drag racers plaguing Chicago’s city streets. Racer L, age unknown, announced they would show the renegade racers who’s boss by placing first in the Windy City’s upcoming Grand Prix, an international event that will pit L against the world’s most famous drag racecar drivers.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

Column: How they view us: Out-of-towners’ thoughts on Chicago

The past few years, I have been spending more and more time away from our beloved city and “wintering” down in Southwest Florida. Yes, I have become a snowbird! Guilty as charged. It is interesting though, down in these parts, the people you meet. It seems nobody here...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Plazas Planned for Nine Chicago Neighborhoods

Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot today announced that 10 new public plazas will create spaces for recreation, performances, pop-up shops, gardening, and other neighborhood activities at strategic locations across the South, West, and North sides. These projects will be supported with funding from the Chicago Recovery Plan. “These transformational projects will...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Music Festival#Bluegrass Music#Windy City#The Band#Food Drink#Bbq#Nelson Family
wgnradio.com

75 thousand ducks will be dumped into the Chicago River

Lisa Dent is joined on Chicago’s Afternoon News by Kyle Tuckey, 2022 Duck Ambassador and Special Olympics Illinois athlete along with Dave Breen, CEO and President of Special Olymics Illinois. The group discusses the event and talk about the prizes whichinclude a new Chevy, a cruise, and cash prizes too!
CHICAGO, IL
hhhistory.com

The Eastland Disaster -- The Ship That Capsized Without Leaving the Dock

Imagine yourself as a recent Polish immigrant. It is July 24, 1915. Your husband, Karol, immigrated to America two years earlier and you and baby Stefan joined him a year later after he landed a well-paying job at Western Electric in Cicero, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Karol has raved about Western Electric’s annual employee picnic that he attended last year while you and baby Stefan were en route to America. Today, you’ll attend this year’s picnic as a family of three.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
blockclubchicago.org

The Windy City Rollers Want To Teach You How To Roller Skate

ROGERS PARK — Chicago’s premier roller derby league is offering roller skating lessons for adults starting this week. The classes will be hosted by the Windy City Rollers. They are 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday and the same time Aug. 27 at Willye B. White Park, 1610 W. Howard St, according to the Windy City Rollers’ Facebook.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NBC Chicago

Four Pigs Are on the Loose in a Western Chicago Suburb

Police have been wrestling with pigs on the loose in a western suburb of Chicago. Since Tuesday, the Wayne Police Department has been attempting to pen four pigs seen roaming the village. The pigs have been wandering around Wayne for about a week and were spotted by the western portion...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Bozo star ‘Rusty the Handyman’, Robin Eurich, dies at 69

CHICAGO — Actor Robin Eurich, best known as Bozo’s sidekick Rusty the Handyman on WGN-TV’s “The Bozo Super Sunday Show,” has passed away after a battle with cancer. He was 69. Eurich started in improv theater and both attended and taught at the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Clown College. He was also a founding member of […]
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Journal

Lollapalooza 2022 Weekend Violence Wrap-up

Every year the Lollapalooza festival fills the city with young life. Now the oldest and one of the best music festivals in the United States, looking down from any of the nearby buildings it makes Grant Park look almost as if it's boiling with energy. Young people flock to Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy