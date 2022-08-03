Read on woodradio.iheart.com
Melissa LaGrand wins Democratic primary race for Kent County Board’s 16th District
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Kent County Commissioner Melissa LaGrand successfully fended off a challenge Tuesday, Aug. 2, from a former, long-time county commissioner in the Democratic primary for the county board’s 16th District. LaGrand defeated fellow Democrat Jim Talen by a count of 2,202 votes to 991 votes,...
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
‘Red’ Ottawa County goes more conservative with newcomers blasting longtime incumbent leaders
GRAND HAVEN, MI – They ran on personal freedom and parental rights. They criticized the current Republican county leaders for not doing enough to stop the school mask mandate instituted by the county health director. And, during Tuesday’s primary election, voters overwhelmingly supported the right-leaning Ottawa Impact group over...
Democrat prevails in close primary fight for Muskegon County’s 87th state House seat
MUSKEGON, MI – Will Snyder is the apparent winner in a close Democratic primary race for the new 87th state House district in Muskegon County, according to unofficial results. Snyder beat Debra Warren by 223 votes in the four-way primary, according to results from the Muskegon County Clerk’s Office...
Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss issues proclamation honoring Cherry Health
Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss has issued a proclamation honoring Cherry Health for its work in local health care.
Who is Tudor Dixon? 4 things to know about Michigan's GOP nominee for governor
Tudor Dixon, the Muskegon County woman who won the Republican nomination for governor Tuesday, remains a relative unknown in Michigan. Dixon, who was endorsed Friday by former President Donald Trump, will be seeking to increase her profile sharply as she faces off against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November election. ...
Kent County voters pass senior millage renewal
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Voters overwhelmingly passed a proposal to renew the Kent County Senior Millage on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Unofficial primary election results from the Kent County Clerk’s Office showed 95,064 voted yes and 39,400 voted no on the ballot proposal. The millage request for Kent County senior...
Muskegon County Board of Commissioners candidates chosen during Tuesday’s primary
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Battle lines have been drawn for several Muskegon County Board of Commissioners races following Tuesday’s primary election. Primary elections were needed for four of the seven open seats on the county board. Zach Lahring beat Alan Batka in the Republican primary, according to unofficial...
Live Muskegon County election results for Aug. 2, 2022
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI -- It’s primary election day in Muskegon County and across Michigan. Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, and remain open until 8 p.m. Judicial, county commission and state House and Senate candidates will be on the ballot as will those running for statewide office, including governor.
Federal investigation reveals what Michigan tribes already knew about abusive boarding schools
Tribal communities are hoping to see palpable change after the U.S. Department of Interior released the first installment of its’ investigation into the history of federal Indian boarding schools, where Indigenous children, stripped of their cultural identities, endured abuse in the name of assimilation. Five of the institutions, two...
Proposal to eliminate funding requirement for Grand Rapids police won’t make November ballot
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A ballot drive to change the city’s funding requirements for the Grand Rapids Police Department and allocate more funding to community services will not end up on the November ballot this year. The group behind the effort did not submit a ballot petition to...
Local Primary Election results by county
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Here is a more in depth list of local elections by city, county and township. Specific election information can be found by clicking on the links below. Allegan County: https://www2.allegancounty.org/Elections/Map/Report.aspx?qpid=WP-03-01280&jn=Allegan%20Township. Barry County: https://www.barrycounty.org/departments_and_officials/officials/county_clerk/election_results.php. Branch County: https://www.electionreporting.com/county/052ecbf9-9ff7-4638-a9c9-18bccd5e814c. Calhoun County: https://elections.calhouncountymi.gov/August2022Primary/. Cass County: https://www.electionreporting.com/county/a93205cd-f3f6-48af-9d12-8425432dee96. Kalamazoo County:...
A Michigan Public Library May Close Due to Conservative Propaganda
Jamestown Conservatives, a right-wing group in Jamestown Township, Michigan, is responsible for helping defund their public library. After a year-long battle with the Patmos Library, which has included the departure of the Library Director Amber McLain after a harassment campaign by the group, the library did not win its primary ballot measure to renew its millage rate (also known as the tax rate).
Grand Rapids Public Schools appoints new deputy superintendent, communications director
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A new deputy superintendent and communications director are joining the administrative ranks at Grand Rapids Public Schools. The Grand Rapids Board of Trustees has appointed Brandy Lovelady Mitchell as the district’s new deputy superintendent of preK-12 academics and leadership, and Leon Hendrix as the new executive director of communications and external affairs, the district announced in a news release this week.
City of Muskegon Zoning Ordinance Amendment: Reduction of Minimum Size
City of Muskegon Zoning Ordinance Amendment: Reduction of Minimum Size for houses from 850 ft2 to 550 ft2, and apartments from 650 ft2 to 375 ft2.
U.S. 31 exit ramp north of Muskegon will close for part of this weekend
MUSKEGON, MI – Motorists traveling on U.S. 31 north of Muskegon will encounter a ramp closure this weekend. The southbound U.S. 31 exit No. 158 to Oceana Drive/Business U.S. 31 will be closed from 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, through 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, according to a notice from the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Grand Rapids’ $85 million biodigester expected to cut costs, raise revenue
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – After almost five years since breaking ground on the project, Grand Rapids’ $85 million biodigester is mostly up and running. So far, only one of the biodigester’s three tanks is operational, breaking down organic waste like feces and turning it into renewable natural gas. City officials expect the remaining two tanks to be operational soon.
Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?
Aug. 2: Gibbs upsets Meijer, Stevens and Thanedar win Michigan Congress races. For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of...
