ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norton Shores, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLNS

Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norton Shores, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Norton Shores, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Kent County voters pass senior millage renewal

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Voters overwhelmingly passed a proposal to renew the Kent County Senior Millage on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Unofficial primary election results from the Kent County Clerk’s Office showed 95,064 voted yes and 39,400 voted no on the ballot proposal. The millage request for Kent County senior...
KENT COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Meijer
Person
Donald Trump
wincountry.com

Local Primary Election results by county

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Here is a more in depth list of local elections by city, county and township. Specific election information can be found by clicking on the links below. Allegan County: https://www2.allegancounty.org/Elections/Map/Report.aspx?qpid=WP-03-01280&jn=Allegan%20Township. Barry County: https://www.barrycounty.org/departments_and_officials/officials/county_clerk/election_results.php. Branch County: https://www.electionreporting.com/county/052ecbf9-9ff7-4638-a9c9-18bccd5e814c. Calhoun County: https://elections.calhouncountymi.gov/August2022Primary/. Cass County: https://www.electionreporting.com/county/a93205cd-f3f6-48af-9d12-8425432dee96. Kalamazoo County:...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Republican#Democrat#Wood Tv
bookriot.com

A Michigan Public Library May Close Due to Conservative Propaganda

Jamestown Conservatives, a right-wing group in Jamestown Township, Michigan, is responsible for helping defund their public library. After a year-long battle with the Patmos Library, which has included the departure of the Library Director Amber McLain after a harassment campaign by the group, the library did not win its primary ballot measure to renew its millage rate (also known as the tax rate).
The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids Public Schools appoints new deputy superintendent, communications director

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A new deputy superintendent and communications director are joining the administrative ranks at Grand Rapids Public Schools. The Grand Rapids Board of Trustees has appointed Brandy Lovelady Mitchell as the district’s new deputy superintendent of preK-12 academics and leadership, and Leon Hendrix as the new executive director of communications and external affairs, the district announced in a news release this week.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Mix 95.7FM

Have You Heard the Term West Michigan Nice? Here’s What it Means

Have you heard the term "West Michigan nice"? It's something I was unfamiliar with until a viral Tiktok introduced me to it. So, what does it mean?. A quick Google search led me to a 2017 Linkedin article titled, "Is "West Michigan Nice" Hurting Your Business?" In it, the article's author, Ken Bogard, defined the term as a "strange cultural loophole around issues where you can’t seem to get full honesty from your closest neighbor, your coworker, and sometimes even your family."
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids’ $85 million biodigester expected to cut costs, raise revenue

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – After almost five years since breaking ground on the project, Grand Rapids’ $85 million biodigester is mostly up and running. So far, only one of the biodigester’s three tanks is operational, breaking down organic waste like feces and turning it into renewable natural gas. City officials expect the remaining two tanks to be operational soon.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy