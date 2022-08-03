Read on woodradio.iheart.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen Walters
Mother who allegedly murdered disabled son to undergo competency evaluationLavinia ThompsonNorton Shores, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel Maven
We Discovered Lots of Michigan's Local Blueberry Farms for U-Pick Berries and Incredible Blueberry Treats and GoodiesDeanLandMichigan State
Mother accused of giving disabled son ice baths and starving him, charged with his murderLavinia ThompsonMuskegon County, MI
Related
Muskegon Humane Society acquires animal clinic
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Humane Society is saving an animal clinic in Muskegon. There are big plans in the works to renovate the space and expand services, but they need your help to make this vision a reality. Pay it Forward Animal Outreach started in the fall of...
WOOD
Consumers Energy providing Otsego and surrounding communities with free ice cream as crews continue restoration efforts
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- On Friday afternoon, Consumers Energy will provide free ice cream to residents of Otsego and surrounding communities that were affected by Wednesday’s severe thunderstorms. Customers are invited to stop by Dairy Freeze on M-89 in Otsego for a free medium ice cream cone or scoop compliments of Consumers Energy.
LOOK: Founding Member of Allegan’s Mansion on Market for $600K
A piece of Allegan, Michigan, history is on the market. A six-bedroom, six-bath Victorian home on a historical road close to downtown Allegan is for sale for $599,000. Take a tour in the gallery below. Allegan Pioneer, Alby Rossman's 1869 Mansion For Sale. The stately Victorian residence at 524 Marshall...
Bring your dogs to Grand Rapids’ newest dog park
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Westside Dog Park, Grand Rapids’ latest dog park, is set to open. The official grand opening for the park is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 4, from 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. The commemoration is hosted by Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. The dog park features a fenced-in grassy...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buck Creek Preserve is an Urban Nature Park Ripe for Birdwatching, Deer Spotting & Wildflowers
Buck Creek Nature Preserve is for Nature Lovers who Don’t Want to Leave the City. Time of Year Accessible: Open year-round. Discover all the best birds, deer and other wildlife at Buck Creek Nature Preserve. People love this paved path through the woods right in the middle of Wyoming...
You can pick your own sunflowers at this West Michigan farm
HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — A local family farm is inviting the community to come explore their sunflower fields. Bremer Produce in Hudsonville is free to enter and flowers are $1 per stem or $10 for a whole bouquet. The family says its a great way to get outside and make...
Grandville couple becomes latest victims of surging car thefts
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — It’s a hot topic on social media, the sheer number of cars stolen from West Michigan communities overnight. 13 ON YOUR SIDE has been reporting on all of the Kia and Hyundai vehicles stolen from the Grand Rapids area in recent months. And now it...
iheart.com
Power outages caused by strong storms across West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Heavy wind gusts and strong storms moved across West Michigan Wednesday afternoon into the evening. Wind gusts were up to 55 mph in Allegan, while trees were uprooted in places like Kalamazoo, with some power lines knocked down in Barry County. Read the full story on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox17
Brother of Norton Shores teen found dead transferred to Circuit Court
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The man accused of torturing his younger brother in Norton Shores will stand trial, Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson confirmed with FOX 17 on Friday. We’re told 20-year-old Paul Ferguson waived his preliminary hearing on a first-degree child abuse charge and was transferred to Muskegon County Circuit Court on Monday.
bookriot.com
A Michigan Public Library May Close Due to Conservative Propaganda
Jamestown Conservatives, a right-wing group in Jamestown Township, Michigan, is responsible for helping defund their public library. After a year-long battle with the Patmos Library, which has included the departure of the Library Director Amber McLain after a harassment campaign by the group, the library did not win its primary ballot measure to renew its millage rate (also known as the tax rate).
WOOD
Funnel Clouds Thursday PM
The pictures of funnel clouds above and below were tweeted out by the Grand Rapids National Weather Service Thursday afternoon. They said: “Funnel clouds have been observed in Gratiot and Clinton Counties this afternoon and evening. Here’s one that was seen near Perrinton in Gratiot County around 3:30 pm on August 4th. We do not expect these to reach the ground or do any damage.”
MSP: 1 dead in crash on I-96 near 28th Street
One person has died after a crash on I-96 Friday evening, according to Michigan State Police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘We’re running a stomach’: Grand Rapids’ biodigester online
Despite some false starts, the city of Grand Rapids' biodigester is now up and running.
'It's the hunt': Longtime Michigan metal detector discusses the draw
When you go to Pere Marquette Park Beach in Muskegon, you might find a man named Dan Betz scouring the sand for buried treasures. Turns out, he's been doing that since 1973, almost 50 years!
Marquette to Muskegon: Cruise ships bring big tourism dollars to the Great Lakes
The Pearl Mist cut through the smooth water of Muskegon Lake on a cloudy early June morning. Six decks lined with dozens of private balconies towered over Heritage Landing as about 200 people walked down a ramp ready to explore the small lakeshore town that’s bursting with local art, breweries and cultural landmarks.
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
Things To Do This Weekend: August 5-7, 2022
Once again the weather looks great for the weekend. That means it will be another summer weekend to get out and enjoy some of the events planned in the West Michigan area. This week we have a dozen different events...music, festivals, magic, ribs, peaches, wrestling, and art... Friday, July 29-Sunday,...
wgvunews.org
Millages pass in Muskegon and Kent Counties
In Kent County, voters approved a renewal of the Senior Millage for another 7 years beginning in 2023, which will cost the average owner of a $200,000 home around $8 a month. Officials say the money will support senior services including delivered meals, transportation, and home repair. Meanwhile, voters renewed...
Passenger dead, two kids and driver hurt in crash on I-96 near 28th Street
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person is dead and three others, including two children, were injured in what Michigan State Police described as a chain-reaction crash Friday afternoon. Just after 4:45 p.m., MSP Troopers said a black Jeep headed eastbound on I-96 near 28th Street rear-ended a blue BMW....
WZZM 13
Eastbrook Homes’ Tannery Bay development in Whitehall offers a unique lifestyle and waterfront living
WHITEHALL, Mich. — Eastbrook Builders President and CEO Mick McGraw had a vision for the company’s Tannery Bay development in Whitehall that draws from some of his favorite Michigan communities. Situated on the shores of White Lake, with boat access to Lake Michigan, McGraw has created a community...
Comments / 0