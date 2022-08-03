Williams Invests in Technology to Generate Zero-Emission Hydrogen with Natural Gas

Read on aithority.com
CNBC
Volkswagen-backed Northvolt to develop wood-based batteries for EVs
The attempt to develop battery materials from a range of sources comes as major European economies lay out plans to move away from road-based vehicles that use diesel and gasoline. Stora Enso says says it's "one of the largest private forest owners in the world." The partnership will see Northvolt...
Oil and Gas’s Pivot to Blue Hydrogen Is Falling Through
The oil and gas industry’s plan to convince the world to switch from natural gas to hydrogen made from natural gas is being upended by an unexpected cause: economics. As the climate emergency has gotten more and more impossible to ignore and the world has started moving away from natural gas, the industry has hyped a new technology: so-called blue hydrogen. Blue hydrogen produces no carbon emissions when burned or converted into electricity, but the main component in producing blue hydrogen is methane, the most potent greenhouse gas.
One Green Planet
Petition: Demand Shell Executives Stop Seeking New Oil and Gas Reserves
After 11 years with the fossil fuel producer, Caroline Dennett, a senior safety consultant for Shell, quit and publicly exposed the destruction the company is bringing to the environment and the lies they tell to cover their tracks. We know that climate change is a major problem and that fossil...
natureworldnews.com
Ammonia: Scientists Develop Method to Detect Environmental Impact of the World's Major Ingredient for Food Production
Ammonia, the world's major ingredient for food production, is now being scrutinized for its potential environmental impact in the future, based on a new study. Also falling under greenhouse gases and contributing to fossil fuel use, ammonia production has skyrocketed in recent years. This makes it to be included in the top 10 list of climate-damaging gases.
Nature.com
Mining wastewater for hydrogen
Nature Reviews Earth & Environment (2022)Cite this article. The availability of abundant green hydrogen (H2) fuels is important for decarbonization and the green energy transition. However, the production of large supplies of green H2 has so far been limited by the high energy consumption, high-purity water demand and the complexities of H2 transportation and distribution.
ForConstructionPros.com
ANA Releases Hybrid Generator Systems
ANA has launched all-new Energy Boss hybrid energy systems for power generation and energy storage in construction sites. The mobile platform integrates generators with new battery technology and control systems to minimize fuel, emissions and service while also meeting power demand. Energy Boss is available in a variety of battery capacity options and can be stacked. These models are powered by fast-charging and discharging, long-life cycle life batteries, coupled with a generator providing a recharging current when the load is higher or for extended runtimes.
Australian miner European Lithium to supply battery-grade lithium to BMW
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Australia's European Lithium Ltd (EUR.AX) said on Friday it has signed an agreement with German automobile maker BMW AG to supply battery-grade lithium hydroxide, as companies look to shift towards greener sources of energy.
Phys.org
Transition metal catalyst discovery could help establish renewably generated electricity
Sustainable fuel and chemicals production is closer to becoming a practical reality after KAUST researchers analyzed a precious metal-free electrochemical hydride transfer catalyst and discovered molybdenum was playing the central role. Platinum has long been the preferred catalyst for electrochemical hydride transfer, a versatile chemical process for producing valuable chemicals...
A Solar Electric Car is Ready For Production!
It’s important to note this is not the first vehicle to incorporate solar panels into its framework to utilize renewable energy. I first wrote about a solar electric motorcycle/car hybrid called the Aptera here:
Phys.org
Novel tech converts sunlight, water and carbon dioxide into acetate and oxygen for high-value fuels and chemicals
Scientists have created a novel technology that can help to tackle climate change and address the global energy crisis. Northumbria University's Dr. Shafeer Kalathil is among a team of academics behind the project, which uses a chemical process that converts sunlight, water and carbon dioxide into acetate and oxygen to produce high-value fuels and chemicals powered by renewable energy.
How to Invest in Hydrogen, an Alternative to Fossil Fuel Energy
Hydrogen is touted as an alternative and clean energy source that can power electric vehicles, releasing nothing but water vapor and heat into the atmosphere. The electrolysis process of separating water into two atoms of hydrogen and one atom of oxygen, though, is power intensive—it requires large amounts of electricity.
Wärtsilä & Utah Attack: Mismanaged Solar Energy Systems Can Pose Threat to Security, but Researchers are Two Steps Ahead
Wärtsilä negotiated terms with Clearway Energy Group to provide energy storage systems to maximize solar facilities' effectiveness. Despite gaining energy storage systems, could the unknown impact of a solar cyberattack overshadow the usefulness? [i]
Truck maker Volvo Group plans to build battery plant
OSLO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Swedish truck maker Volvo Group (VOLVb.ST) plans to establish a large-scale production plant for battery cells, gradually building it up towards 2030 to meet a growing demand for zero-emission transportation, the company said on Wednesday.
technologynetworks.com
First Global Map of Cargo Ship Pollution Reveals Impact of Fuel Regulations
A new study in Science Advances led by UMBC’s Tianle Yuan used satellite data from 2003 – 2020 to determine the effect of fuel regulations on pollution from cargo ships. The research team’s data revealed significant changes in sulfur pollution after regulations went into effect in 2015 and 2020. Their extensive data set can also contribute to answering a bigger question: How do pollutants and other particles interact with clouds to affect global temperatures overall?
RideApart
Indian Motorcycle Manufacturer TVS To Develop Hydrogen-Powered Scooter
With awareness towards environmental preservation at an all-time high, manufacturers of both cars and motorcycles are working hard to slowly phase out gasoline and diesel powered vehicles in favor of zero-emission alternatives. While electric vehicles are the next step forward, hydrogen power also seems like feasible way forward. TVS, one of India's leading motorbike makers, certainly agrees, and is developing a hydrogen-powered scooter.
CARS・
Senate energy bill could help U.S. carbon capture take flight
The Senate's climate deal could bring scale-up of carbon capture in heavy industries and power after years of limited momentum and false dawns. Driving the news: It provides a long-term extension of time for projects to qualify for existing credits and expands their application and value. And it boosts subsidies...
Washington Examiner
Washington's electric vehicle alchemy
On Capitol Hill, the belief in the medieval art of alchemy remains strong. Members of Congress believe that they can appropriate hundreds of billions of dollars and create policy gold, lower inflation, and produce a measurable impact on climate change. Oh, and all while stemming Chinese Communist economic imperialism. Except for raising taxes on America's most productive and innovative firms, the woefully named Inflation Reduction Act will do little harm. Two provisions, guaranteeing oil and gas leases and the promise of energy infrastructure permitting reform, could actually produce net positives for the economy.
etftrends.com
Climate Bill Could Be Sunny for Solar Equities
In a surprise move that’s leaving some policymakers on the right less than happy, Democrats U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin have an agreement on climate legislation that could fund various clean energy initiatives to the tune of hundreds of billions of dollars for a decade.
Shining A Light On One Of The Fastest-Growing Companies In Solar Energy Space On The OTCQB
Governments worldwide are finally injecting serious funding into renewable energy, and consumer demand is seemingly shifting toward sustainable and healthier solutions. Now, an industry of hundreds of smaller, local players could see intense competition over the next few years. That’s why SinglePoint Inc. SING says it has been leveraging an...
TechCrunch
Beacon Power Services raises $2.7M to improve electricity access for sub-Saharan African cities
While solar grids and panels are another viable option and have compelling use cases for end consumers, there’s still an opportunity to launch products targeted at power distribution companies, and that’s where Beacon Power Services (BPS) plays. The energy tech company, which provides data and grid management solutions to help Africa’s power sector distribute electricity more efficiently, is announcing today that it has closed a seed round of $2.7 million.
