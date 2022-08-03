Adel to celebrate 175 years with 7 tons of free sweet corn during Sweet Corn Festival

Read on www.adelnews.com
KCCI.com
Baby bison will be available for viewing at Bison Day in Iowa
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — You'll have a chance this weekend to check a rare piece of Iowa wildlife. The Neal Smith Wildlife Refuge in Jasper County is hosting "Bison Day" this Saturday. It's an opportunity for people to learn about the roaming animals and learn about their tall grass...
adelnews.com
Things to do around Dallas County include free concerts
10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Aug. 5-6 at Granger Community Center. The GFWC/Iowa Granger Women's Club will be selling walking tacos from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 5-6 at the Granger Community Center during the Highway 141 Garage Sale. Maps for Granger sales will be available at Casey's and on the city's website, grangeriowa.org, as well as on the 141 website, 141sale.org.
KCCI.com
An Iowa family popular for selling sweet corn is dealing with a tragedy
AMES, Iowa — The sweet corn stand on 13th and Grand in Ames has been in the DesPlanques family for decades. Friday morning, it was a welcome distraction for Kevin DesPlanques. It is the first time he has been not been beside his daughter Sierra's hospital bed in the...
kwbg.com
Pufferbilly Days™ Set Up Underway
BOONE, Iowa—A break from the hot, humid weather has given volunteers a break for setting up for the 2022 Pufferbilly Days™ Celebration. The 45th Pufferbilly Days™ takes place this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Volunteers will also be needed for clean-up Sunday.
KCCI.com
Des Moines neighborhood on the lookout for peacock on the loose
DES MOINES, Iowa — The search continues for a peacock on the loose in Des Moines. KCCI first reported the peacock when a Des Moines resident found the peacock up in a tree on Wednesday. Watch: Peacock stuck in a tree. On Thursday morning, a homeowner on 59th Street...
iheart.com
Iowa Turf Expert Offers Advice On Dry Lawns
(Ames, IA) -- A lot of lawns across the state of Iowa have gone dormant due to the hot, dry conditions. Normally green Kentucky Bluegrass is now yellowish brown and crunches under foot. Iowa State University Horticulture Professor Nick Christians says Kentucky Bluegrass is very hearty, because of it's root system and will bounce back in September or whenever Iowa receives significant rain again. He says in the meantime, if you wish to water your lawn to maintain it's green color, it's a commitment. He says allowing the lawn to cycle in and out of dormancy is hard on the turf and could lead to damage.
KCCI.com
Thousands of sunflowers in full bloom in Van Meter
VAN METER, Iowa — The bright yellow sunflowers at Badger Creek State Recreation Area are in full bloom right now. Thousands of people stop by the park in Van Meter to see the sight. Every summer since 2011, the Grand River Wildlife unit, part of the Iowa DNR, plants...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Corn and Soybeans Still Doing Well in Greene County, But Not For Long Without Rainfall
Corn and soybeans are starting to show signs of needing precipitation. Landus Cooperative Field Agronomist Zach Minnihan tells Raccoon Valley Radio corn has been tasseled, which means its done growing height-wise, while soybeans continue to develop. However, he says corn and soybeans are still okay because of the subsoil moisture levels due to the wet spring that happened.
adelnews.com
Another massive shopping, entertainment center planned for fast-growing Waukee
One of the Des Moines metro's fastest-growing cities is in line for yet another massive new shopping and entertainment complex. Waukee Towne Center is planned for an undeveloped site south of Hickman Road and west of Southeast Alice's Road. The Waukee City Council voted Monday night to approve the first...
KCCI.com
Price Chopper to close one of its Des Moines locations
DES MOINES, Iowa — Price Chopper, a popular area grocery store, is closing its location on Merle Hay Road. A representative at the store confirmed the closing to KCCI. The company says most employees will be transferred to its other locations. The Merle Hay store will close on Sept....
Legal battle over ownership of Terrace Hill artifacts escalates
The state of Iowa is asking a judge to dismiss a charity’s claim that it owns many of the artifacts on display in the governor’s mansion. Terrace Hill, located at 2300 Grand Ave. in Des Moines, is the official residence of the governor of the state, and is a National Historic Landmark built in 1869. […] The post Legal battle over ownership of Terrace Hill artifacts escalates appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
theperrychief.com
Blonde Sisters Boutique set to open Aug. 5 in Perry
A dream years in the making is now a reality as Blonde Sisters Boutique is set to open its doors in Perry during tax-free weekend. “I’ve been wanting to open a boutique for several years now,” co-owner Jayde Fellom said. She has actually had the idea in the...
KCCI.com
16 new vendors coming to the Des Moines Farmers' Market
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Farmers Market is adding 16 new local vendors to the Historic Court District. It's the first time the market has brought on new vendors mid-market season. One of those vendors is GG's Chicken and Waffles. Owner Garrison Goodlett says his restaurant got...
MidAmerican Cancels Wind Farm Project In Madison County
(Winterset, IA) – A wind farm project scheduled for Madison County has been canceled. Mid-American Energy was scheduled to add 30 wind turbines to the Arbor Hill Wind Project, but has reversed course in the face of strong local opposition. The Madison County Board of Supervisors passed a bill last month limiting the number of wind turbines Mid-American could build, which prompted a lawsuit. But on Saturday, landowners who’d agreed to lease their property for the wind farm received letters telling them it had been canceled. In a statement, the company said the changing “parameters” in Madison County made it unable to move forward with the project.
KCCI.com
Newton city officials say fireworks show will bring big boom to local economy
NEWTON, Iowa — The Pyrotechnics Guild International is hosting its annual convention in Newton this week. They've hosted two fireworks displays for locals starting at 9 p.m. and going until midnight. They're quite the spectacle, but they come with lots of noise!. "It's loud, it's pretty and we can...
'It's just the right thing to do, man': Big Al's BBQ offers free meals to those in need
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Big Al's BBQ was born out of a hobby and love for food. For owner Al Laudencia, his restaurant offers an opportunity to provide more than just BBQ to customers. Hanging on the front door is a sign offering free meals and drinks to...
KIMT
A cool cleanup on US Highway 20 in northern Iowa
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa - During a the hot Midwest summer, many of us are looking for a cool treat to cool off with. Earlier this week, there was plenty to be had - on US Highway 20 in Webster County. Check out this post from the Iowa DOT on a...
Drought is expanding across central and southern Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new report issued by the U.S. Drought Monitor Thursday shows an area of expanding drought in central and southern Iowa. According to the report, 30.6% of Iowa is experiencing moderate drought, up from 17.2% a week ago. 9.1% of Iowa is experiencing severe drought,...
KCCI.com
'It's just been sitting up there': A colorful bird finds its way to a tree in front of Des Moines man's home
DES MOINES, Iowa — A stunning surprise stuck in a Des Moines man's tree — a peacock standing high above a neighborhood!. The peacock was 20 to 30 feet up in a tree in front of Jordan Stenger's home. He said the peacock has been there since Wednesday morning.
1380kcim.com
Greene County Woman Claims $100,000 Lotto Prize
A Greene County woman has claimed a six-figure top prize in one of the Iowa lottery’s instant-win scratch games. Maria Morales Aguilar of Jefferson won the 12th top prize in the $20 “Super 20s” scratch game, which features 16 top prizes of $100,000, 16 prizes of $10,000, and overall odds of 1 in 2.40. Morales Aguilar purchased her ticket from the Casey’s store in Paulina and claimed her winnings Wednesday at the Iowa Lottery’s headquarters in Clive. For more information on Super 20s and other Iowa Lottery games, visit www.IAlottery.com.
