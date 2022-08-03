ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adel, IA

Adel to celebrate 175 years with 7 tons of free sweet corn during Sweet Corn Festival

 2 days ago
KCCI.com

Baby bison will be available for viewing at Bison Day in Iowa

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — You'll have a chance this weekend to check a rare piece of Iowa wildlife. The Neal Smith Wildlife Refuge in Jasper County is hosting "Bison Day" this Saturday. It's an opportunity for people to learn about the roaming animals and learn about their tall grass...
JASPER COUNTY, IA
adelnews.com

Things to do around Dallas County include free concerts

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Aug. 5-6 at Granger Community Center. The GFWC/Iowa Granger Women's Club will be selling walking tacos from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 5-6 at the Granger Community Center during the Highway 141 Garage Sale. Maps for Granger sales will be available at Casey's and on the city's website, grangeriowa.org, as well as on the 141 website, 141sale.org.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
kwbg.com

Pufferbilly Days™ Set Up Underway

BOONE, Iowa—A break from the hot, humid weather has given volunteers a break for setting up for the 2022 Pufferbilly Days™ Celebration. The 45th Pufferbilly Days™ takes place this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Volunteers will also be needed for clean-up Sunday.
BOONE, IA
iheart.com

Iowa Turf Expert Offers Advice On Dry Lawns

(Ames, IA) -- A lot of lawns across the state of Iowa have gone dormant due to the hot, dry conditions. Normally green Kentucky Bluegrass is now yellowish brown and crunches under foot. Iowa State University Horticulture Professor Nick Christians says Kentucky Bluegrass is very hearty, because of it's root system and will bounce back in September or whenever Iowa receives significant rain again. He says in the meantime, if you wish to water your lawn to maintain it's green color, it's a commitment. He says allowing the lawn to cycle in and out of dormancy is hard on the turf and could lead to damage.
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Thousands of sunflowers in full bloom in Van Meter

VAN METER, Iowa — The bright yellow sunflowers at Badger Creek State Recreation Area are in full bloom right now. Thousands of people stop by the park in Van Meter to see the sight. Every summer since 2011, the Grand River Wildlife unit, part of the Iowa DNR, plants...
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Corn and Soybeans Still Doing Well in Greene County, But Not For Long Without Rainfall

Corn and soybeans are starting to show signs of needing precipitation. Landus Cooperative Field Agronomist Zach Minnihan tells Raccoon Valley Radio corn has been tasseled, which means its done growing height-wise, while soybeans continue to develop. However, he says corn and soybeans are still okay because of the subsoil moisture levels due to the wet spring that happened.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
adelnews.com

Another massive shopping, entertainment center planned for fast-growing Waukee

One of the Des Moines metro's fastest-growing cities is in line for yet another massive new shopping and entertainment complex. Waukee Towne Center is planned for an undeveloped site south of Hickman Road and west of Southeast Alice's Road. The Waukee City Council voted Monday night to approve the first...
KCCI.com

Price Chopper to close one of its Des Moines locations

DES MOINES, Iowa — Price Chopper, a popular area grocery store, is closing its location on Merle Hay Road. A representative at the store confirmed the closing to KCCI. The company says most employees will be transferred to its other locations. The Merle Hay store will close on Sept....
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Legal battle over ownership of Terrace Hill artifacts escalates

The state of Iowa is asking a judge to dismiss a charity’s claim that it owns many of the artifacts on display in the governor’s mansion. Terrace Hill, located at 2300 Grand Ave. in Des Moines, is the official residence of the governor of the state, and is a National Historic Landmark built in 1869. […] The post Legal battle over ownership of Terrace Hill artifacts escalates appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
theperrychief.com

Blonde Sisters Boutique set to open Aug. 5 in Perry

A dream years in the making is now a reality as Blonde Sisters Boutique is set to open its doors in Perry during tax-free weekend. “I’ve been wanting to open a boutique for several years now,” co-owner Jayde Fellom said. She has actually had the idea in the...
PERRY, IA
KCCI.com

16 new vendors coming to the Des Moines Farmers' Market

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Farmers Market is adding 16 new local vendors to the Historic Court District. It's the first time the market has brought on new vendors mid-market season. One of those vendors is GG's Chicken and Waffles. Owner Garrison Goodlett says his restaurant got...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

MidAmerican Cancels Wind Farm Project In Madison County

(Winterset, IA) – A wind farm project scheduled for Madison County has been canceled. Mid-American Energy was scheduled to add 30 wind turbines to the Arbor Hill Wind Project, but has reversed course in the face of strong local opposition. The Madison County Board of Supervisors passed a bill last month limiting the number of wind turbines Mid-American could build, which prompted a lawsuit. But on Saturday, landowners who’d agreed to lease their property for the wind farm received letters telling them it had been canceled. In a statement, the company said the changing “parameters” in Madison County made it unable to move forward with the project.
MADISON COUNTY, IA
KIMT

A cool cleanup on US Highway 20 in northern Iowa

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa - During a the hot Midwest summer, many of us are looking for a cool treat to cool off with. Earlier this week, there was plenty to be had - on US Highway 20 in Webster County. Check out this post from the Iowa DOT on a...
WEBSTER COUNTY, IA
We Are Iowa

Drought is expanding across central and southern Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new report issued by the U.S. Drought Monitor Thursday shows an area of expanding drought in central and southern Iowa. According to the report, 30.6% of Iowa is experiencing moderate drought, up from 17.2% a week ago. 9.1% of Iowa is experiencing severe drought,...
DES MOINES, IA
1380kcim.com

Greene County Woman Claims $100,000 Lotto Prize

A Greene County woman has claimed a six-figure top prize in one of the Iowa lottery’s instant-win scratch games. Maria Morales Aguilar of Jefferson won the 12th top prize in the $20 “Super 20s” scratch game, which features 16 top prizes of $100,000, 16 prizes of $10,000, and overall odds of 1 in 2.40. Morales Aguilar purchased her ticket from the Casey’s store in Paulina and claimed her winnings Wednesday at the Iowa Lottery’s headquarters in Clive. For more information on Super 20s and other Iowa Lottery games, visit www.IAlottery.com.
GREENE COUNTY, IA

