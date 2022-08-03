ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Is Tesla Stock a Buy Now Before the 3-for-1 Stock Split?

Tesla (TSLA -6.63%) has been on fire in recent weeks, surging 50% from recent lows and greatly outperforming the market. Will the hot streak continue, or does Tesla stock need a time-out?. Of course, you do not own more of the electric vehicle company because of the stock split. If...
The Motley Fool

80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks

While there's a long list of reasons for Buffett's investing success, portfolio concentration has been key. Despite Berkshire Hathaway holding in excess of 50 securities, just seven stocks account for 80% of the company's $339.5 billion of invested assets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Plug Power And Bitcoin 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. Despite two market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 56.77%, 104.28% and 44.34% respectively.
deseret.com

Walmart is slashing prices: here are the best deals

As supply chains have recovered, Walmart has found itself with excessive inventory. Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, was quoted by NBC News saying, “There are (pricing) problems in apparel, home furnishings, furniture and, to a certain extent, electronics. Those three areas going to be the ones where you’ll see the most discounting.”
shefinds

Costco Shoppers Are Stocking Up On This Item In Stores 'Before The Price Increase' Hits

With the ongoing inflation, chances are you’ve seen some major price hikes at your local grocery stores and fast food chains. From Trader Joe’s to Starbucks, and even Chipotle, it’s no secret that plenty of retailers have been affected. Unfortunately, big-box store company Costco is no exception. As a matter of fact, there’s one particular item that’s experiencing a cost increase—and customers are not too happy about it.
MotorBiscuit

Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?

This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
Fortune

Chipmakers warn that the chip boom is over—and manufacturers’ frantic stockpiling is partly to blame

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global chipmaker shares jumped on Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) reported a record 76.4% increase in second-quarter profit year on year. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major global chipmakers like Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, ASML Holding, and Nvidia Corporation, as well as TSMC, rose by 1.9%.
Sourcing Journal

$846 Billion Gone: Amazon, Walmart, Nike, Target Among Top 25 Retailers Losing Market Cap

Click here to read the full article. Stock market volatility this year has rocked nearly every industry, and retail is no exception. In fact, the top 25 global retailers by market capitalization lost $846 billion in their cumulative valuation in the 2022 second quarter, according to GlobalData research. Three of retail’s top dogs have seen some of the sector’s biggest valuation drops: As of June 30, Amazon’s market capitalization plummeted 34.9 percent to $1.08 trillion, the steepest fall of any of top 25, the London consultancy found. Amazon was the only top 25 retailer that lost more than $500 billion in its...
Robb Report

The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble

One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
24/7 Wall St.

Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy These 9 Items

Inflation, according to the consumer price index, rose 9.1% in June, compared to the same month a year ago. This pace is higher than in any month since November 1981. It threatens to drive the economy into recession, and there is no ready solution. (Also see, record inflation driving up prices for these 40 household […]
