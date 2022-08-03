Packers Share Thoughts on Wearing Guardian Caps at Camp

Read on wncy.com
Packers' Aaron Rodgers credits U.S.-banned psychedelic for best NFL season
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said his experience with ayahuasca, a plant-based psychedelic that is illegal in the United States, "paved the way" for the "best season" of his decorated NFL career. Rodgers spoke about his experience during an appearance on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast,...
CBS Sports
Aaron Rodgers on injured rookie WR Christian Watson missing start of training camp: 'It's not a big concern'
A rookie wide receiver has been one of the breakout stars of Green Bay Packers training camp -- at least, according to the team's quarterback. Aaron Rodgers talked up fourth-rounder Romeo Doubs this week, noting that he seems to make a "wow" play every day. Of course, Doubs was not...
Look: Aaron Rodgers Had Special Reunion On Thursday Afternoon
Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb were quite a dynamic receiving duo for Aaron Rodgers for several seasons with the Packers. On Thursday, the group was reunited at Green Bay's training camp practice. Rodgers and Cobb are still wearing green and gold, while Nelson, who retired following the 2018 season, was just visiting.
Yardbarker
Packers HC Matt LaFleur reveals Jaire Alexander injury, hopes to have him back Friday
The Green Bay Packers have put on the pads for the first time in training camp. This increased the level of physicality of their drills, which increased the chance for injury. On Tuesday, Jaire Alexander was removed from practice as a precaution. When addressing the media on Wednesday morning, head coach Matt LaFleur explained what had happened.
UPMATTERS
Packers legendary wide receivers talk importance of Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame
KOHLER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame hosted its 2nd Celebrity Golf Outing event at Blackwolf Run Golf Course in Kohler on Friday. There was no shortage of celebrities showing out for the event, as Local 5 News was able to catch up with Packers legendary wide receivers Jordy Nelson and Donald Driver.
Yardbarker
Romeo Doubs is emerging as a target for Aaron Rodgers
The Packers might have themselves an emerging playmaker who does not have the last name Lazard, Watkins, Cobb or even Watson. Fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs, a star at Nevada, has played well in camp. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst selected him with 132nd overall pick in April's draft. He might...
FOX Sports
Savage injures hamstring during Packers' 'Family Night'
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Starting safety Darnell Savage suffered a hamstring injury during the Green Bay Packers' traditional “Family Night” practice at Lambeau Field on Friday. During one-on-one matchups between receivers and defensive backs early in practice, Savage pulled up while trying to cover Amari Rodgers....
CBS Sports
Davante Adams Las Vegas Raiders jersey: How to buy home, away gear after Green Bay Packers trade
The Las Vegas Raiders made a splash early in the NFL offseason when they acquired star wide receiver Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers. The former second-round pick is coming off of a career season that saw him catch 123 passes for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Packers reportedly offered Adams a contract that matched the five-year deal from the Raiders. However, Adams, a Bay Area native who grew up a Raiders fan, turned down the offer to continue playing with Aaron Rodgers in Wisconsin so he could be reunited with his Fresno State teammate and Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr. You can buy the new Davante Adams Las Vegas Raiders jersey here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.
Live Updates: Green Bay Packers Family Night
Follow along all night for live updates from Green Bay Packers Family Night. There has been an early injury.
Yardbarker
Seven Players to Watch on Packers Family Night
In the grand scheme of Green Bay Packers training camp, Friday’s Family Night will be the ninth practice of the summer. Really, the atmosphere makes it something a bit bigger than just another practice. “I think they all weigh equally,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “I do think that you’re...
Yardbarker
Highlights From Practice 7 of Packers Training Camp
December is about gift wrap. August is about bubble wrap. Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has put together a roster filled with high-quality starers at many positions. He’d like to bubble wrap as many of them as possible to ensure they’re ready for Week 1 at the Vikings.
Packers.com
Packers preparing for Friday's Family Night, presented by Bellin Health
A fun-filled day and evening awaits Packers fans Friday at Packers Family Night, Presented by Bellin Health. Tickets remain available for the family-focused event, which are mobile only and priced at $10, and can be purchased online through Ticketmaster at Ticketmaster.com. All individuals, regardless of age, require a ticket for admittance.
