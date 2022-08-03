ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PennLive.com

New restaurant; free ice cream; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Friday, August 5, 2022. High: 86; Low: 73. Most sunny, thunderstorms possible today & all weekend. Clergy abuse settlement: The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg said it has reached an agreement to settle any still-pending historic child sex abuse claims lodged against its priests or other church personnel.
HARRISBURG, PA
Pennsylvania State
PennLive.com

State fines NJ funeral home that put wrong body in casket

The Bergen County funeral home that has been hit with a $50 million lawsuit for placing the wrong body in the casket and nearly burying the remains recently paid a $2,500 fine to the state for “professional misconduct” that led to the botched burial, records show. The Central...
PennLive.com

Alex Jones ordered to pay $49.3M total over Sandy Hook lies

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday ordered Infowars’ Alex Jones to pay $49.3 million in total damages to the parents of a first-grader killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, which the conspiracy theorist falsely called a hoax orchestrated by the government in order to tighten U.S. gun laws.
PennLive.com

Keep PA in RGGI | PennLive letters

Severe storms and extreme heat continue to roll though Pennsylvania this month, making it very clear that climate change is here. These extreme weather events are growing stronger, longer, and occurring more frequently, and we need to do everything we can to tackle the climate crisis before the damage is irreversible.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Developer of East Mariner pipeline pleads no contest in pollution cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The developer of a major pipeline system that connects the Marcellus Shale gas field in western Pennsylvania to an export terminal near Philadelphia pleaded no contest Friday to criminal charges that it systematically polluted waterways and residential water wells across hundreds of miles. Dallas-based Energy...
PennLive.com

Indiana becomes 1st state to approve abortion ban post Roe

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as the Republican governor quickly signed a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes effect Sept....
INDIANA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

