‘It’s just time’: Pa.’s Big 33 team has never had a Black head coach in 66 years

New restaurant; free ice cream; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, August 5, 2022. High: 86; Low: 73. Most sunny, thunderstorms possible today & all weekend. Clergy abuse settlement: The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg said it has reached an agreement to settle any still-pending historic child sex abuse claims lodged against its priests or other church personnel.
Pa. counties mull over taking state cash for elections, consider strings attached | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Dr. Oz campaign stops through Central PA
LEBANON, Pa. — On Thursday, Dr. Mehmet Oz joined local supporters for a campaign event at the Red-Headed League in Lebanon. With the midterm elections just three months away and a recent FOX News poll favoring Democratic candidate John Fetterman by 11-points, Dr. Oz is hoping to close the gap.
With COVID-19 surging again, is Pa. headed for another deadly fall wave?
The United States recorded about 120,000 COVID-19 infections per day in July — an unheard of number for a respiratory illness during summer. And with most people now using home tests that don’t get reported, the true number is surely higher. But there’s good news: COVID-19 hospitalizations and...
State College
Penn State Did Not Prove Its Legal Standing to Have Public Court Filing Sealed, Experts Say
STATE COLLEGE — Penn State did not prove it had legal standing to request the sealing of a case related to alleged sexual extortion against two of the university’s student athletes, legal experts told Spotlight PA. The school’s move was a highly unusual action that limited public access to judicial documents.
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Celebrates Unwavering Commitment to Pennsylvania Agriculture, PA Farm Bill Investments Surpass $76 Million
Governor Tom Wolf and Agriculture Secretary Redding today were surrounded by recipients of a diversity of PA Farm Bill grant program funding to highlight the Wolf Administration’s unwavering support for Pennsylvania’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry. The PA Farm Bill celebration was held at the 150-year old Hess Farm in State College.
Keep PA in RGGI | PennLive letters
Severe storms and extreme heat continue to roll though Pennsylvania this month, making it very clear that climate change is here. These extreme weather events are growing stronger, longer, and occurring more frequently, and we need to do everything we can to tackle the climate crisis before the damage is irreversible.
Mega Millions $36M jackpot (08/05/22): When and how to find out if you’ve won
No one won Tuesday night’s big Mega Millions jackpot. So tonight, Friday, Aug. 5 at 11 p.m. ET, you’ll have a chance to win the new top prize. Below is how you can livestream and find out how much the lottery is (really). R. Mega Millions numbers: Are...
Developer of East Mariner pipeline pleads no contest in pollution cases
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The developer of a major pipeline system that connects the Marcellus Shale gas field in western Pennsylvania to an export terminal near Philadelphia pleaded no contest Friday to criminal charges that it systematically polluted waterways and residential water wells across hundreds of miles. Dallas-based Energy...
realtree.com
Pennsylvania Record Buck Hid in Garage for 60 Years
The days of monster bucks going unnoticed are almost gone. With the advent of hunting magazines, digital outlets and social media, folks talk about big whitetails often — almost always. According to Bob D’Angelo, the Pennsylvania Big Game Scoring Program coordinator, and official Boone & Crockett Club scorer, few...
Critics call water quality bill moving through Pa. legislature a back door to privatization
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania lawmakers are weighing legislation that would make it easier for private water companies to target municipal authorities for acquisition, purchases that new research shows can lead to higher bills for consumers. The proposal — sponsored by state Sen. Pat Stefano (R., Fayette) and backed by two...
Winning $206.9 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Western PA
Someone in western Pennsylvania just became a millionaire!. A jackpot-winning Powerball ticket worth $206,900,000 — or a lump sum payout of $122.3 million cash, less applicable withholding — was sold in Westmoreland County for the drawing on Wednesday, August 3, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The winning ticket...
GoFundMe scammer who used story of homeless Pa. vet gets 5 years in state prison
A New Jersey man who made up a story about a homeless veteran helping out his then-girlfriend and used the tale to solicit more than $400,000 in online donations was sentenced to five years in state prison on Friday. Mark D’Amico had pleaded guilty in December 2019 and admitted concocting...
Is the Bon-Ton making a comeback?
The retailer, which had corporate offices in York County and Wisconsin, closed its 267 stores in 2018 after filing for bankruptcy.
Pa. FOP endorses Oz in U.S. Senate race, ‘He wants to hold criminals accountable’
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz’s campaign got a boost on Wednesday when he received the endorsement of the Pennsylvania State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police. During a campaign swing through Erie, Oz dropped in on the PA FOP’s conference and accepted the endorsement of a group that...
philasun.com
Justices uphold Pennsylvania’s 2019 mail-in voting expansion
ABOVE PHOTO: Workers count Philadelphia’s mail ballots for the May 18 primary election in Philadelphia, Pa. Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Voters of all kinds, including independents, were allowed to vote on four ballot questions, including two that stemmed from Republican lawmakers’ dissatisfaction with how Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, wielded his authority during the COVID-19 crisis. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again?
Drainage from abandoned mines marks the biggest source of water pollution in Pennsylvania, with more than 5,500 miles of streams affected. The post Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again? appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
State fines NJ funeral home that put wrong body in casket
The Bergen County funeral home that has been hit with a $50 million lawsuit for placing the wrong body in the casket and nearly burying the remains recently paid a $2,500 fine to the state for “professional misconduct” that led to the botched burial, records show. The Central...
Altoona bar owner says new PA tipping rules won’t affect his business, employees
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania’s first change in laws for tipped workers since 1977 is taking affect on Friday, August 4 but one Altoona restaurant owner says it won’t change anything at his bar. “At our business, it doesn’t affect anything at all, and it never has,” Thad McDonough, co-owner of Al’s Tavern said. The […]
Sportsbeat Preview: Mount Union Trojans
MOUNT UNION, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Union enters year two with Head Coach Anthony Sottasante, but last year he was hired late in the summer and wasn’t able to have a full offseason. Now after having a full summer of workouts he wants to see more consistency. The Trojans had a respectable first year with Sottasante […]
