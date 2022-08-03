ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

‘It’s just time’: Pa.’s Big 33 team has never had a Black head coach in 66 years

By Brian Linder
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

New restaurant; free ice cream; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Friday, August 5, 2022. High: 86; Low: 73. Most sunny, thunderstorms possible today & all weekend. Clergy abuse settlement: The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg said it has reached an agreement to settle any still-pending historic child sex abuse claims lodged against its priests or other church personnel.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Dr. Oz campaign stops through Central PA

LEBANON, Pa. — On Thursday, Dr. Mehmet Oz joined local supporters for a campaign event at the Red-Headed League in Lebanon. With the midterm elections just three months away and a recent FOX News poll favoring Democratic candidate John Fetterman by 11-points, Dr. Oz is hoping to close the gap.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Schuylkill Haven, PA
PennLive.com

Keep PA in RGGI | PennLive letters

Severe storms and extreme heat continue to roll though Pennsylvania this month, making it very clear that climate change is here. These extreme weather events are growing stronger, longer, and occurring more frequently, and we need to do everything we can to tackle the climate crisis before the damage is irreversible.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Moore
Person
Mike Farr
PennLive.com

Developer of East Mariner pipeline pleads no contest in pollution cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The developer of a major pipeline system that connects the Marcellus Shale gas field in western Pennsylvania to an export terminal near Philadelphia pleaded no contest Friday to criminal charges that it systematically polluted waterways and residential water wells across hundreds of miles. Dallas-based Energy...
realtree.com

Pennsylvania Record Buck Hid in Garage for 60 Years

The days of monster bucks going unnoticed are almost gone. With the advent of hunting magazines, digital outlets and social media, folks talk about big whitetails often — almost always. According to Bob D’Angelo, the Pennsylvania Big Game Scoring Program coordinator, and official Boone & Crockett Club scorer, few...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football
philasun.com

Justices uphold Pennsylvania’s 2019 mail-in voting expansion

ABOVE PHOTO: Workers count Philadelphia’s mail ballots for the May 18 primary election in Philadelphia, Pa. Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Voters of all kinds, including independents, were allowed to vote on four ballot questions, including two that stemmed from Republican lawmakers’ dissatisfaction with how Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, wielded his authority during the COVID-19 crisis. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
PublicSource

Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again?

Drainage from abandoned mines marks the biggest source of water pollution in Pennsylvania, with more than 5,500 miles of streams affected. The post Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again? appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

State fines NJ funeral home that put wrong body in casket

The Bergen County funeral home that has been hit with a $50 million lawsuit for placing the wrong body in the casket and nearly burying the remains recently paid a $2,500 fine to the state for “professional misconduct” that led to the botched burial, records show. The Central...
WTAJ

Sportsbeat Preview: Mount Union Trojans

MOUNT UNION, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Union enters year two with Head Coach Anthony Sottasante, but last year he was hired late in the summer and wasn’t able to have a full offseason. Now after having a full summer of workouts he wants to see more consistency. The Trojans had a respectable first year with Sottasante […]
MOUNT UNION, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
174K+
Followers
71K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy