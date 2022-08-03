ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

With the return of Rafael Devers, Red Sox go for sweep of Astros

ketk.com
 2 days ago
theScore

Red Sox release Jackie Bradley Jr.

Jackie Bradley Jr.'s second stint with the Boston Red Sox is over. The Red Sox released the veteran outfielder, the team announced Thursday. Bradley, a former All-Star and Gold Glover, hit three homers with 29 RBIs and a .578 OPS over 91 games this season. Boston reacquired the 32-year-old in...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Alex Cora thrown out of Red Sox vs. Royals after odd home-run call

Red Sox manager Alex Cora had his night cut short in Thursday’s game against the Royals after an odd home-run call. With the Red Sox trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh and two Royals runners on base, catcher Salvador Pérez hit a screaming line drive down the left-field line. The ball bounced off an ambiguous part of the foul pole and caromed into left field.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Vazquez details bizarre experience of facing Red Sox right after trade

At least the Boston Red Sox made Christian Vazquez's exit convenient. Shortly after landing in Houston on Monday night, the Red Sox traded their longest-tenured player to the Astros, who they were preparing to face in a three-game series. That meant Vazquez simply had to switch clubhouses at Minute Maid Park to join his new team.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

1 MLB trade deadline move the Red Sox should have made

The Boston Red Sox had a rather strange 2022 MLB trade deadline. Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom couldn’t seem to make his mind up on whether he thought the Sox should be buyers of sellers. And that resulted in a somewhat chaotic deadline in Boston. In the door came...
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Former Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez still looking out for his ex-teammate

Christian Vazquez was traded by the Boston Red Sox to the Houston Astros but is still looking out for his ex-teammates. It didn’t take long after the MLB trade deadline for Christian Vazquez to see many of his former Boston Red Sox teammates. Traded a few days ago from Boston to the Houston Astros, the two clubs battled this week in Vazquez’s new home ballpark.
BOSTON, MA
