10 Richest Rock Stars Who Aren't Paul McCartney: Elton John Is 6th

Ringo Starr Revealed What Actually Divided The Beatles: 5 Interesting Facts About the Drummer
After officially becoming a member of The Beatles in 1962, Ringo Starr cemented his status as one of the most famous drummers of all time. Beatlemania swept across the globe and had such a strong hold on the music industry until the band split in 1970. He continued on with his own incredibly successful music career in the decades that followed.
John Lennon Said The Beatles' 'Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds' Was About His Desire for Someone Like Yoko Ono
John Lennon discussed the connection between The Beatles' "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds" and 'Alice in Wonderland.'
Ringo Starr Was the Only Beatles Member Who Showed Up for Rehearsal After a Rocky Weekend
The Beatles almost broke up before their rooftop concert in 'The Beatles: Get Back.' Here's what we know about the 'bloody pro' who showed up for rehearsal on time.
Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp: 18 review – a dull display of colossal self-pity
The perfunctory covers on this collaborative album serve to show just how bad Depp’s own songwriting is, as he rants about how awful it is to be him. It’s perfectly possible to separate the art from the artist. Jimmy Page’s behaviour does not render the Led Zeppelin catalogue unlistenable; cinemas are now showing a film celebrating the life of Elvis, which rather glosses over the fact that Priscilla Beaulieu became his girlfriend when she was 14, but the music still sounds spectacular.
George Harrison's Wife Said She and Their Son Dhani Are More Opinionated on Certain Things at Beatles Meetings
George Harrison's wife, Olivia, said she and their son, Dhani, are more opinionated on certain things during Beatles meetings.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I've never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
John Lennon and George Harrison Showed up at Al Jardine's Hotel Room to Convince Him of Transcendental Meditation
The Beatles and the Beach Boys practiced transcendental medidation, with Al Jardine explaining his experience getting into the practice.
Chrissy Teigen Announces Rainbow Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photos
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are adding to their family, as Teigen took to Instagram to announce the news that they are expecting. On Wednesday, the former Lip Sync Battle co-host posted a few snaps of her growing baby belly along with her sentiments regarding her newest pregnancy journey.
Paul McCartney Once Said John Lennon 'Turned Nasty' After Leaving The Beatles: 'I Really Don't Understand Why'
Paul McCartney said John Lennon "turned nasty" after leaving The Beatles, and it was something he never learned to understand.
Did the 'Rock Me Tonite' Video Really Destroy Billy Squier's Career?
Billy Squier spent the early '80s on a hot streak, releasing two multi-platinum Top 5 albums (1981's Don't Say No and 1982's Emotions in Motion) in a two-year span. For a brief while, it looked like he'd end up being one of the biggest rock acts of the '80s — and then, in the summer of 1984, it all came crashing down when he released one of the worst videos ever made.
New Ozzy Osbourne Photos Emerge With Daughter Kelly After Major Surgery
New photos of Ozzy Osbourne emerge after a major spinal surgery the legendary singer had in June. The entire family was spotted leaving Jack Osbourne’s home after a family gathering. Ozzy Osbourne needed a black and gold cane for assistance. He’s dressed in all black and his hair is graying a bit. He recently revealed that he has suffered from Parkinson’s disease for most of his life. The unrelated surgery was just over a month ago. It looks like he is on the path to recovery.
George Harrison Had to Ask The Beatles' Manager, Brian Epstein, for Permission to Marry Pattie Boyd
When George Harrison and Pattie Boyd wanted to get married, George had to ask The Beatles' manager, Brian Epstein for permission.
Why The Monkees' Micky Dolenz Looked Like Ronald McDonald When Watching The Beatles Make 'Sgt. Pepper'
The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz was present while The Beatles recorded Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. He decided to dress “like a cross between Ronald McDonald and Charlie Manson.”. Sgt. Pepper became a huge international hit. The Monkees‘ Micky Dolenz was at Abbey Road Studios while The...
The Beatles' Albums in Order
The Beatles released well-known albums like 'Let It Be' and 'Yellow Submarine.' Here's what we know about their records and what year they were each released.
John Lennon's Scathing Post-Beatles Breakup Letter to Paul McCartney Goes to Auction
Click here to read the full article. A scathing letter that John Lennon wrote to Paul McCartney in the aftermath of the Beatles’ breakup is set to hit the auction block. The 1971 typewritten and hand-notated letter, offered through auction house Gotta Have Rock and Roll, was penned by Lennon in response to McCartney’s then-recent interview with Melody Maker. In the article, McCartney openly discussed the dissolution of the Beatles’ partnership as well as his thoughts on Lennon and Yoko Ono (or the singular “JOHNANDYOKO,” as Lennon himself calls the couple in the letter.) Much of the letter — addressed to the...
'The end of an era': Stevie Nicks, David Geffen, Paul Simon remember music exec Mo Ostin
When interviewing record executives during my three decades as pop critic for The Times, I noticed that they were as eager for publicity as any of their artists. And, I must confess, I appreciated it when they invariably said, “Call me anytime.” So, it was frustrating when the most important and respected record company president in town didn’t fall into that pattern.
'Live With Kelly & Ryan': Kelly Ripa Makes Huge Announcement Amid Absence From Show
For several years, Live With Kelly and Ryan entertained families all over America as they started their day. With their friendship and control when it came to hosting, the pair appeared to be unstoppable, interviewing some of the most prominent celebrities today. Not to mention, Ryan Seacrest helmed the massively popular American Idol. But while Ripa and Seacrest appeared happy on screen, fans and sources claim there was trouble in paradise. Although both have been silent on any issues as Kelly Ripa took some time off, the host now announced her new book tour.
Ozzy Osbourne Releases New Track "Degradation Rules" with Old Friend Tony Iommi
Ozzy Osbourne is slated to release his next solo album, Patient Number 9, dropping on September 9. To whet the appetites of fans, Osbourne released his latest single “Degradation Rules,” which features his old friend and Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi. Black Sabbath released their final album, 13, nine years ago.
Mo Ostin, Longtime Warner Bros. Records Head, Dead at 95
Mo Ostin, the hugely influential music executive who helmed Warner Bros. Records for more than 30 years, has died at the age of 95. Born Morris Meyer Ostrofsky in 1927, the future music mogul spent his early childhood in New York, before he and his family relocated to Los Angeles in 1941. In 1953, after studying economics at UCLA, he landed a job at Verve Records working in the finance department. Seven years later, following a failed attempt to purchase Verve, legendary singer Frank Sinatra launched his own label, Reprise, and poached Ostin to run it. In 1963, Reprise was purchased by Warner Bros.
1 Song From The Beatles' 'White Album' Wasn't a Hit But Paul McCartney's Solo Version Was
Paul McCartney released a solo version of a song from The Beatles' 'The White Album' in the 1990s that became a hit in the United Kingdom.
