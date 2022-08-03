Cea Weaver pokes landlords’ hive over rent reform

Read on therealdeal.com
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Closure of Union Square benefits center leaves vulnerable NYers scrambling
New Yorkers who relied on a Union Square benefits center were turned away when it shut down. City officials said the closure wouldn't present a hardship [ more › ]
therealdeal.com
Queens Beep turns on industry, rejects Silverstein’s $2B project
Real estate thought it had an ally in Queens Borough President Donovan Richards. Richards on Thursday night recommended against allowing a $2 billion Queens megaproject by Silverstein Properties, BedRock Real Estate Partners and Kaufman Astoria Studios. The thumbs-down on Innovation QNS comes on the heels of a 917-unit, half-affordable Harlem proposal being killed by the local Council member.
therealdeal.com
Locals fear homeless shelter king will gentrify East New York
A proposal by controversial developer David Levitan has residents of an East New York housing complex concerned. Levitan is planning two 14-story buildings to replace the two-story brick buildings of Arlington Village, City Limits reported. The property owner presented a plan for the modern, glass buildings to the community board in the fall and is planning to seek new zoning to build it.
WRGB
NYC mayor asking for pictures of city job applicants in suspected push for more diversity
NEW YORK (TND) — New York City is looking to fill leadership positions ranging from assistant commissioner to departmental press secretary, and an order from Mayor Eric Adams instructing city agencies to present him with pictures of eligible candidates before any new hires are made is causing concern. Politico...
fox5ny.com
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in NYC
NEW YORK - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. As you would expect, things are even worse in New York City compared to most of the country. According to Out of Reach, in no state,...
longisland.com
Attorney General James Stops New York City Landlords That Harassed Rent-Stabilized Tenants and Lied to Banks
New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a settlement with Ink Property Group LLC (Ink) for violating rent stabilization laws and illegally harassing tenants. Ink — managed by Eden Ashourzadeh, Alex Kahen, and then-Public Advocate James’ 2016 Worst Landlords List offender Robert Kaydanian — bought dozens of rent-stabilized buildings in low-income communities of color with the intention of illegally deregulating affordable housing for profit. Through a variety of illegal activities, Ink forced out rent-stabilized tenants so their units could be offered at market rate. Ink also intentionally submitted false documents to financial institutions, lying about rents and occupancy to obtain loans. As part of the settlement, Ink will pay up to $1.75 million to preserve affordable housing, and over $400,000 in restitution to tenants. Ink will also bring at least 28 apartments that were illegally deregulated back into rent stabilization, making them permanently affordable. Ink is also required to install a monitor and external property management company to ensure compliance with rent stabilization laws and manage their buildings, which will be overseen by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG).
New York YIMBY
Excavation Begins for Affordable Housing Complex at 1510 Broadway in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
Excavation is getting underway at 1510 Broadway, the site of an eight-story mixed-use complex in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Gluck+ and developed by MacQuesten Construction Management along with the East Brooklyn Housing Development Corporation, the structure will yield 108 affordable housing units and 9,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.
therealdeal.com
Contract signings for homes plunge, yet inventory stays low
Across the New York region, contracts to buy homes have tapered off, but persistently depleted inventory has yet to rise. Take Long Island, where new signed contracts for single-family homes were down 28 percent in June from a year ago, according to a report by Miller Samuel for Douglas Elliman. New listings were down 22 percent.
Officials unveil new benefits access center in Coney Island
The new facility will be fully up and running by Aug. 29.
therealdeal.com
Not your average lien: Pierre Hotel, contractor squabble over nearly everything
A luxury hotel unwilling to pay. A subcontractor refusing to work. The fate of Saga Management Group’s mechanic’s lien against The Pierre may depend on which occurred first. But the disagreements between the two don’t end there. Not even close. Attorneys for the Midtown hotel sued last...
Bus full of migrants from Texas arrives in New York City
A spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams called on D.C. for help while blasting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
therealdeal.com
Zar family secures $100M refi on Soho office, retail properties
As retail leasing heats up in Soho, the Zar family secured $100 million to refinance a pair of commercial assets in the trendy downtown neighborhood. Safra National Bank provided the financing to Zar Property NY on 42 Greene Street and 90 Grand Street, records filed Thursday show. The debt replaces a $70 million mortgage provided by Safra in 2014.
Yonkers gets 14,500 applicants after opening affordable housing waitlist for 1st time in 10 years
In just two weeks more than 14,500 people applied for the 3,000 available Housing Choice Vouchers.
‘This dropped in our laps yesterday;’ Mayor Adams sees Staten Island Ferry staffing shortage as new issue
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Since the start of the pandemic, borough residents’ commutes have been continually disrupted due to staffing shortages on the Staten Island Ferry, but Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday that it was a new problem the city’s facing. That staffing shortage reached crisis levels...
fox5ny.com
Bronx school loses lease, has to move by Aug. 31
NEW YORK - Instead of preparing for the coming academic year, the staff at the Learning Tree School in the Bronx is packing up and getting ready to move out of the building that has been its home for more than 20 years. The school lost its lease. The Learning...
The Jewish Press
CUNY Chancellor Stands Up NYC Council Meeting – But Jewish City Councilwoman Makes Sure To Get A Sit-Down
Imagine being in charge of an educational meeting, re-scheduling a hearing with city council members and dozens of students and faculty so that you could attend – and then not showing up, with no explanation. This is what took place when CUNY Chancellor Felix Matos Rodriguez had the New...
Top NYC elected official pits S.I. against other boroughs in City Council redistricting
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A win for Staten Island means losses for other parts of the city, or at least one top city official thinks so. City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Queens) issued a nearly 400-word statement Wednesday calling out the New York City Districting Commission for its initial map proposal that kept all three of the Island’s City Council districts entirely on Staten Island.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
New Yorkers go out of their way to avoid these NYC streets
Live in NYC long enough and you’ll soon learn which streets to avoid. That’s the takeaway from a viral tweet by one New Yorker, @alex_abads on Twitter, who simply wrote this week that there are certain streets we all go out of our way to not walk down. His is 23rd Street in Manhattan.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
New NYPD Inspector General Faces Department Resistant to Recommended Reforms
A Brooklyn prosecutor and one-time lawyer for the Mollen Commission police corruption panel was named as the NYPD’s new inspector general Thursday, assuming oversight of a sprawling institution that has for years resisted recommendations for reform. Charles Guria, currently a senior trial assistant district attorney in Brooklyn, and the...
NY Responds: Top Concerns of MTA Riders as Subway Stigma Worsens
NYC's subways are losing their luster.(Elisank79/iStock) Having a car in 2022 is being considered less of a luxury and more of a consideration. It’s a luxury to be able to contemplate a car in 2022.
