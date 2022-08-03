Selena Gomez To Produce 'Working Girl' Reboot; Here's What We Know

Read on www.ibtimes.com
Related
Popculture
Zooey Deschanel Hits Back at a Criticism She's Heard Way Too Many Times
Zooey Deschanel rejected the dated "manic pixie dream girl" label in a new interview, but she noted that there is still a tendency in major Hollywood movies to see female characters as one-dimensional. Deschanel played one of the most frequently cited examples of the manic pixie dream girl trope in (500) Days of Summer.
Amanda Seyfried Says She “Bent Over Backwards” to Audition for ‘Wicked’ Movie Role
Amanda Seyfried is looking back at auditioning for Wicked. In a conversation with Backstage, the actress reflected on auditioning for the role of Glinda in Universal’s upcoming adaptation of the hit musical, while filming the Hulu series The Dropout.More from The Hollywood ReporterNBCUniversal, Film London and London's Mayor Launch Inclusive Movie Industry Training Partnership'Wicked' Split Into Two Movies as Universal Unveils Release DatesBurning Man, Doggy Defecation and Other Ways 'The Dropout' Might Have Ended “I have dreams that I’m still auditioning for Wicked. Last summer while I was playing Elizabeth [on The Dropout], on the weekends I was auditioning in person to play Glinda...
Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Brendan Fraser’s ‘The Whale’ and Hugh Jackman’s ‘The Son’ Among Most Anticipated Performances
Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
Reese Witherspoon Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Has Provided “A Lot of Inspiration” for ‘Legally Blonde 3’
Reese Witherspoon is finding unexpected inspiration for Elle Woods’ next big moment. Witherspoon spoke with USA Today for an interview published Friday, during which she teased the status of development for the long-discussed third movie in the Legally Blonde franchise. The star said she remains hopeful that the sequel will still happen and that the recent success of Top Gun: Maverick has helped spur ideas for her own film’s team. More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Settles Suit Against 'Mission: Impossible' Insurer Over COVID-19 Production Delays'Surface' Review: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Outshines the Bland Drama in Apple TV+'s Uninvolving Thriller Series'Where the Crawdads...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Horror pics of Anne Heche’s fiery car crash revealed after Ellen DeGeneres’ ex is hospitalized with ‘severe burns’
ELLEN Degeneres' ex Anne Heche has reportedly been rushed to the hospital for "severe burns" after a violent car accident. Horror photos from the terrifying wreck show actress Anne Heche allegedly crashed her vehicle into a home on Friday which led to an explosive fire. Anne, 53, was involved in...
‘Road House’ Reboot: Here’s Who’s in the Cast Alongside Jake Gyllenhaal
Back in 1989, moviegoers witnessed the story of James Dalton, a cool and collective bouncer who finds himself cleaning up a Missouri bar. It doesn’t take long before Dalton realizes that his troubles come from a corrupt businessman. Starring Patrick Swayze and Ben Gazzara, Road House was a box office hit and is now a cult classic. The film continues to be discussed and loved by fans all over the world. And with classic films like Top Gun making waves at the theaters, it appears Amazon Prime Video has found their leading man for their remake of Road House.
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Judith Light, Rosemarie DeWitt headline cast of film 'Out of My Mind'
July 18 (UPI) -- Judith Light and Rosemarie DeWitt are among those that have been added to the cast of the upcoming Disney+ film Out of My Mind. The pair were part of a group of six new cast members that the streaming service announced Monday. Other notable names include Michael Chernus and Emmy Award-winner Luke Kirby.
Chrissy Teigen Announces Rainbow Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photos
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are adding to their family, as Teigen took to Instagram to announce the news that they are expecting. On Wednesday, the former Lip Sync Battle co-host posted a few snaps of her growing baby belly along with her sentiments regarding her newest pregnancy journey.
‘The Whale’ First Look: Brendan Fraser Transforms Into a 600-Pound Man in Darren Aronofsky’s New Film
Let the Brendan Fraser comeback begin. A24 has released a first look at Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming drama “The Whale,” in which Fraser stars as a man living with obesity who struggles to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter. The film is Aronofsky’s first directorial effort since “mother!” divided critics and moviegoers. The first look at “The Whale” arrived after confirmation that the movie will have its world premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.
NME
Watch the explosive teaser trailer for ‘John Wick 4’
Following the first look image at John Wick 4 earlier this week, the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Keanu Reeves film has been released. Released during San Diego Comic Con on July 24, the short trailer is packed with the explosive action that fans of the franchise have come to expect. The teaser also poses a major question for Wick who has been trying to leave the world of assassination behind since the first film: “Have you given any thought to where this ends?”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alicia Silverstone calls Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson’s Clueless homage ‘amazing’
Alicia Silverstone has given her seal of approval after Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson recreated one of her classic looks from the cult 1990s film Clueless. Portman first shared the image of her and Thor: Love and Thunder co-star Thompson to her Instagram on Wednesday with the caption: “Having a Clueless @thorofficial moment during yesterday’s junket @tessamaethompson ❤️ + ⚡️”.
TODAY.com
Reese Witherspoon's son Deacon Phillippe will make his acting debut on 'Never Have I Ever'
Deacon Phillippe is ready to see his own name in lights. The 18-year-old musician, who is the son of Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon and her ex-husband, actor Ryan Phillippe, will make his acting debut in Season Three of the Netflix comedy "Never Have I Ever." Phillippe will guest-star as a...
Conor McGregor to make film acting debut in Jake Gyllenhaal-fronted Road House remake
Conor McGregor is set to make his film acting debut opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in Road House.The film is a remake of the Eighties classic, and is being produced for Prime Video.The Bourne Identity’s Doug Liman is attached to direct the feature, which will see Gyllenhaal tackle the role first inhabited by Patrick Swayze in 1989’s Road House.In the film, Gyllenhaal plays a former UFC fighter who works as a bouncer at a seamy road house in the Florida Keys. Deadline reports that, while the exact details of McGregor’s role are still under wraps, it is believed that he is...
‘Max Headroom’ Series Reboot Starring Matt Frewer In Works At AMC Networks From Christopher Cantwell & Elijah Wood’s SpectreVision
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: A 1980s pop culture mainstay is plotting a comeback. AMC Networks is developing a Max Headroom drama series reboot, with Matt Frewer set to reprise his role as the world’s first artificial intelligence TV personality. Halt and Catch Fire co-creator Christopher Cantwell is writing the adaptation and is attached as showrunner for the project, which is produced by Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah’s SpectreVision and All3Media. Known for biting commentary, quick wit and manic glitching, the supposedly computer-generated TV host played by Frewer was first introduced in the 1985 British cyberpunk TV...
‘Rocky’ lands spinoff: A look at Hollywood reboots, recasting and more
When Hollywood gets something right, it tends to do it again. We've seen many successful revivals and reboots, including "Doctor Who," "Gilmore Girls" and "Veronica Mars." But getting a reboot right requires a careful balance. Brand expert Evan Nierman, founder of Red Banyan PR, told Fox News Digital why studios...
Collider
Tom Cruise on His Passion for Stories Like 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Mission: Impossible 7'
While at Wimbledon, Oscar-nominee Tom Cruise took some time to talk shop with the hosts of the Light the Fuse podcast for their 200th episode, regarding the upcoming seventh chapter in the Mission: Impossible franchise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. From discussing Mission's epic protagonist Ethan Hunt's varying hairstyles, to Top Gun: Maverick and the nuances of filmmaking, Cruise and Oscar-winning director (and long-time esteemed colleague) Christopher McQuarrie proved their synergy on film and off. While the two were careful not to give too much away for Dead Reckoning, the way the director and leading man spoke of their art indicates the seventh and eighth installments may very well be the greatest yet of the entire franchise.
From 'Annie Hall' to 'Book Club', We've Rounded Up Diane Keaton’s 20 Best Roles
For 50 years the multitalented Diane Keaton has charmed us with her creative output—from books (including Then Again in 2011, House in 2012, Let’s Just Say It Wasn’t Pretty in 2014 and Brother & Sister: A Memoir in 2020) and films to her amusing Instagram account. She’s directed movies, including the whimsical documentary Heaven (1987) and the narrative features Wildflower (1991) and Unstrung Heroes (1995), and she starred in and directed Hanging Up (2000), drawn from a book by Delia Ephron. But Keaton is best known for a range of classic roles she’s performed as an actress, including these 20 best Diane Keaton movies.
wegotthiscovered.com
Where is ‘The Lost Boys’ cast now?
Released in 1987, The Lost Boys was a commercial and critical hit that thrust the vampire film back into the pop culture sphere, with its rocking soundtrack and style-rich story of teen vampires feeding on the populace of fictional beach town Santa Carla, California, one that still ranks high in the lists of best vampire movies.
IBTimes
New York City, NY
81K+
Followers
55K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0