Selena Gomez To Produce 'Working Girl' Reboot; Here's What We Know

While at Wimbledon, Oscar-nominee Tom Cruise took some time to talk shop with the hosts of the Light the Fuse podcast for their 200th episode, regarding the upcoming seventh chapter in the Mission: Impossible franchise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. From discussing Mission's epic protagonist Ethan Hunt's varying hairstyles, to Top Gun: Maverick and the nuances of filmmaking, Cruise and Oscar-winning director (and long-time esteemed colleague) Christopher McQuarrie proved their synergy on film and off. While the two were careful not to give too much away for Dead Reckoning, the way the director and leading man spoke of their art indicates the seventh and eighth installments may very well be the greatest yet of the entire franchise.

