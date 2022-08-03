ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

GOBankingRates

Here Is the Minimum Wage in Every State

The minimum wage is a legally set minimum amount that employers must pay their employees to be within the law. While most states have their own state minimum wage, in states that have not set one, they must accord with the federal minimum wage, which is $7.25 per hour. See...
Washington Examiner

Biden's Labor Department threatens to spread California's war on the self-employed

As life in the United States gets more expensive, more than a quarter of the public is considering taking on a side gig to make ends meet. President Joe Biden's Department of Labor is trying to make it difficult for self-employed entrepreneurs to work legally as independent contractors. For the second time in a little over a year, the Labor Department announced that it plans to withdraw the Trump-era rule that provides a clear and simple definition of who can legally qualify to be an independent contractor under the Fair Labor Standards Act.
CNBC

Mass layoffs and hiring freezes: Tech workers report huge drops in confidence in job security

Just 9% of tech workers are feeling confident in their job security, according to a June survey from Blind, the anonymous professional networking site. No doubt, job-market fears are being fueled by months of headlines about hiring freezes, job offers being rescinded and mass layoffs from burgeoning upstarts and tech giants alike, including Robinhood and Oracle just this week.
Sourcing Journal

Troubled Logistics Firm Suspends CEO After Reportedly Missing Payroll

Click here to read the full article. Supply chain technology firm Slync.io removed co-founder and CEO Chris Kirchner from the top spot Monday, following a string of employee allegations that accused the firm of dodging worker pay as its former leader focused on failed attempts to purchase a U.K. football club. Slync, which has been embroiled in accusations it hasn’t paid employees for, in some cases, two months has placed chief of staff Tim Kehoe in the role of acting president following Kirchner’s ouster. “Chris, our CEO, has been suspended, at this point, of his duties as CEO and Tim is our...
Saurabh

You can get paid to relocate to these states in the United States

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. As remote work becomes the norm for many people, more homeowners are departing from the most expensive locations than a year ago. Many Americans are fleeing to Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Florida, among other areas. Migration into Florida has increased, with net inflows into Miami, Tampa, Cape Coral, and North Port more than a year ago. The most prevalent sources of purchasers intending to relocate to those cities are New York and Chicago.
Hr Morning

Where have all the qualified job candidates gone?

Where have all the qualified job candidates gone? And more importantly, how can we find, attract and retain them?. Those might be the biggest questions on most HR leaders’ minds for the last 18 months. In fact, when one HR pro asked those questions recently at an industry conference session, the other 400 attendees cheered, clapped and woo-hooed in support.
AFP

China drills reveal plans for Taiwan blockade: experts

Beijing's largest-ever exercises around Taiwan have offered key clues into its plans for a gruelling blockade in the event of a war to take the self-ruled island, and revealed an increasingly emboldened Chinese military, experts told AFP. The visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi -- second in line to the presidency -- sparked outrage from Beijing, which launched vast military manoeuvres around the island, even at the risk of partially exposing its plans to the United States and its Asian allies. The Chinese military "obviously has all the capabilities to impose such a blockade", Song Zhongping, an independent Chinese military commentator, told AFP. "We already see during the current exercises that Taiwanese fighter jets and ships absolutely cannot take off or leave their ports."
