What Do Small Businesses Really Mean for the US Economy?
Small businesses have long been touted as America's backbone and the main pillar of its economy. Almost every president in recent memory has campaigned on the importance of their survival, and the IRS...
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
CNBC
40% of workers are considering quitting their jobs soon—here's where they're going
More than 4 million people have left their jobs each month in the U.S. so far this year — and according to new research, this record-breaking trend isn't going to quit anytime soon. About 40% of workers are considering quitting their current jobs in the next 3-to-6 months, a...
'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut
7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
deseret.com
These are the 10 worst states to live in right now, according to a new report
While compiling data for America’s Top States for Business 2022 study, CNBC also put together a list of the worst states to live in this year. Methodology: For this report, CNBC considered factors such as crime rates, health care, environmental quality and child care. It also took into consideration...
Here Is the Minimum Wage in Every State
The minimum wage is a legally set minimum amount that employers must pay their employees to be within the law. While most states have their own state minimum wage, in states that have not set one, they must accord with the federal minimum wage, which is $7.25 per hour. See...
The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month
You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your...
Stimulus Update: How to Check to See if You're Getting Another Payment
Make sure you know if money is coming your way.
Tech's great layoffs: Over 30,000 tech employees lost their jobs as of July. These are their stories in their own words.
Over 30,000 tech workers have lost their job as of July. Insider spoke to employees from Tesla to Coinbase to hear their stories. These are their stories of the personal and economic toll of layoffs in the industry. According to the latest data from the US department of labor, unemployment...
USPS Has No Reason to Have 630,000 Employees
The U.S. Postal Service bills itself as one of America’s largest employers, but does it have tens of thousands of workers it does not need?
Washington Examiner
Biden's Labor Department threatens to spread California's war on the self-employed
As life in the United States gets more expensive, more than a quarter of the public is considering taking on a side gig to make ends meet. President Joe Biden's Department of Labor is trying to make it difficult for self-employed entrepreneurs to work legally as independent contractors. For the second time in a little over a year, the Labor Department announced that it plans to withdraw the Trump-era rule that provides a clear and simple definition of who can legally qualify to be an independent contractor under the Fair Labor Standards Act.
CNBC
Mass layoffs and hiring freezes: Tech workers report huge drops in confidence in job security
Just 9% of tech workers are feeling confident in their job security, according to a June survey from Blind, the anonymous professional networking site. No doubt, job-market fears are being fueled by months of headlines about hiring freezes, job offers being rescinded and mass layoffs from burgeoning upstarts and tech giants alike, including Robinhood and Oracle just this week.
Rising retail, restaurant, fast-food wages make hiring tougher for manufacturing, construction, health care
Higher wages in retail, restaurants, fast-food have increased hiring challenges in skilled fields such as manufacturing, construction, health care.
digg.com
The Salary You Need To Make In Order To Buy A Home In Different American Cities, Visualized
Home prices in California are on another planet compared to the rest of the country. Using data from Home Sweet Home, Visual Capitalist mapped out how much salary one would need to earn in order to comfortably purchase a home in America's 50 biggest metros. While the country's median home...
Troubled Logistics Firm Suspends CEO After Reportedly Missing Payroll
Click here to read the full article. Supply chain technology firm Slync.io removed co-founder and CEO Chris Kirchner from the top spot Monday, following a string of employee allegations that accused the firm of dodging worker pay as its former leader focused on failed attempts to purchase a U.K. football club. Slync, which has been embroiled in accusations it hasn’t paid employees for, in some cases, two months has placed chief of staff Tim Kehoe in the role of acting president following Kirchner’s ouster. “Chris, our CEO, has been suspended, at this point, of his duties as CEO and Tim is our...
6 people explain how they broke into tech from industries like nursing and teaching — and landed salaries over $100,000
Tech newcomers explain how they got into the field, how it affected their quality of life, and their advice for others looking to make the switch.
CNBC
After Colorado enacted a salary transparency law, job listings dropped—but employment went up
Early data suggests more people want to find work in Colorado now that employers are required to list salary ranges on job postings. That's even despite a drop in job openings within the state, according to new research from Recruitonomics, a site that analyzes labor market data. The July analysis...
You can get paid to relocate to these states in the United States
Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. As remote work becomes the norm for many people, more homeowners are departing from the most expensive locations than a year ago. Many Americans are fleeing to Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Florida, among other areas. Migration into Florida has increased, with net inflows into Miami, Tampa, Cape Coral, and North Port more than a year ago. The most prevalent sources of purchasers intending to relocate to those cities are New York and Chicago.
Hr Morning
Where have all the qualified job candidates gone?
Where have all the qualified job candidates gone? And more importantly, how can we find, attract and retain them?. Those might be the biggest questions on most HR leaders’ minds for the last 18 months. In fact, when one HR pro asked those questions recently at an industry conference session, the other 400 attendees cheered, clapped and woo-hooed in support.
China drills reveal plans for Taiwan blockade: experts
Beijing's largest-ever exercises around Taiwan have offered key clues into its plans for a gruelling blockade in the event of a war to take the self-ruled island, and revealed an increasingly emboldened Chinese military, experts told AFP. The visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi -- second in line to the presidency -- sparked outrage from Beijing, which launched vast military manoeuvres around the island, even at the risk of partially exposing its plans to the United States and its Asian allies. The Chinese military "obviously has all the capabilities to impose such a blockade", Song Zhongping, an independent Chinese military commentator, told AFP. "We already see during the current exercises that Taiwanese fighter jets and ships absolutely cannot take off or leave their ports."
