First days of school; Halloween candy levels; snowy winter: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

CBS News
Tornado watch issued for parts of Pennsylvania and Ohio
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of Pennsylvania and Ohio. The watch has been issued through 7 a.m. for several northern counties in Pennsylvania and a few eastern Ohio counties. Watches mean there are ingredients in the atmosphere that could lead to...
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
Five charming small towns in Pennsylvania that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the PlanetWare website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting or you're looking for some decent places in Pennsylvania to move to, you might want to put these charming small towns on your list.
Farmers' Almanac Forecasts 'Extreme' Winter Weather as Energy Bills Soar
The coming winter will have "plenty of snow, rain, and mush—as well as some record-breaking cold temperatures," the publication has warned.
U.S. gets first winter storm warning of the season
While much of the United States is kicking off this weekend with heavy rain, extreme heat and even tornadoes, one area will experience the country's first winter storm warning of the season. Early Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Fairbanks, Alaska, issued a winter storm warning in the Brooks...
The most Unique Theme Park in Pennsylvania is a Hidden Gem
Spending a day at a theme park is one of the best ways to enjoy summer. Pennsylvania offers an array of different parks from water rides to roller coasters, however, no park is as unique as this hidden gem located in Gettysburg.
Doug Mastriano Is Keeping A Big Secret From Pennsylvania Voters
Doug Mastriano has a secret. The Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor says he’s chosen someone to serve as the commonwealth’s next secretary of state — a position that will hold enormous power over the 2024 presidential election. But he won’t tell voters who it is. In...
2 tornadoes packing winds up to 120 mph touch down in western Pa., West Virginia
While no injuries were reported, one family that lost their home in a fire last month was faced with yet another tragedy. Two confirmed tornadoes in southwestern Pennsylvania and nearby West Virginia Monday night damaged several homes and barns, tearing off roofs and siding, and uprooted numerous trees as potent storms moved through the region.
People Run for Cover, Wade Through Water as Mass Floods Wreak Havoc on Disney World
The "Happiest Place on Earth" just made customers very unhappy … and very soaked!. Over the past few weeks, massive thunderstorms have hit Orlando, Florida, leading to floods and frequent rainfall at Walt Disney World Resort. Videos have been making the rounds, including those showing people nearly swimming through...
The invasive spotted lanternfly is back. Officials want you to immediately squish them.
The spotted lanternfly is back. The invasive bug has been spotted in New Jersey and other parts of the country, and officials are urging people to immediately kill a spotted lanternfly if they see one. New Jersey is on a crusade against the insects, which have been frequently spotted on...
natureworldnews.com
Extremely Dangerous Thunderstorms to Ravage the American Midwest
On the first day of August, hailstorms, destructive wind gusts, and torrential downpours tore across parts of the Midwest. AccuWeather meteorologists predict that this weather pattern will continue through at least midweek. Thunderstorms Incoming. On Monday morning, a line of thunderstorms plowed over central Indiana. Strong gusts from the storms...
3 beautiful but underrated places in Delaware
Have you ever been to Delaware? If you haven't then you are definitely missing out because this state has a lot to offer, and those who live here know that for sure. If you are looking for new places to explore and you are considering Delaware then you are in luck because I have put together a list of 3 amazing places that you should definitely visit if you ever get the chance. Once you get to see how beautiful they are, you'll want to see what else this amazing state has to offer.
NWS confirms 2 tornadoes in Greene and Washington counties
DALLAS, W. Va. (KDKA) - The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in southwestern Pennsylvania and West Virginia after severe storms Monday. An EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 110 to 120 mph hit near the intersection of Washington, Ohio and Marshall counties. The twister ripped off a roof and scattered debris in West Virginia before it made its way to Washington County, snapping dozens of trees along the way. The NWS said it grew quickly, going from 50 yards in size to nearly 400 in just a mile. "I just walked out on my porch. My phone went off 'code...
natureworldnews.com
Most Severe Heatwave Hits Pacific Northwest at 102 Degrees, Cooling Centers Open Up
As the most severe heatwave causes temperatures in the Pacific Northwest to reach 102 degrees, cooling centers begin to open. The June 2021 heat wave set all-time highs, but this week's heat had more persistence, baking the area for five to seven days in temperatures above average. The Pacific Northwest...
Pesky plant-damaging pests: Western Pennsylvania seeing increase in spotted lanternflies
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A pesky plant-damaging pest is now setting up shop close to our home. The spotted lanternfly has hitched a ride into our neighborhoods and is showing up with increasing frequency. When posed with the question: "Can you keep them off of your property?" The folks at Penn State Extension had one simple word in response. "No." Up until about a week ago, the spotted lanternfly was something Shannon Stevenson had only seen on the news, and then she saw them at the pool. "[I] killed a few of them there and then just yesterday I was on...
Wolf proposes $2,000 checks to ease inflation pain, but some Republicans object
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Gov. Tom Wolf says he's not giving up, calling on state lawmakers once again to enact his plan to send many Pennsylvanians a $2,000 check.As KDKA political editor Jon Delano explains, it's a plan that some Republicans call a political stunt and inflationary.Last February, Wolf said all households with a combined income of $80,000 or less should get a one-time check of up to $2,000. The Republican-controlled legislature ignored that request, so the governor is trying again."We tried this once before, and we're trying it once again because this is what Pennsylvanians really need and what...
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in Pennsylvania
All signs point to a major discount supermarket chain opening another store location in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more. According to a recent post on the James Balliet Property Group's business Facebook page, Aldi has leased space for another new store in Pennsylvania.
Oppressive and dangerous heat will continue all weekend across the US: Here's your forecast
More than 85 million Americans live where heat alerts were in effect Friday, the start of an 'oppressive' and 'dangerous' weekend for hot weather.
3 great pizza places in Pittsburgh
If you happen to live in Pittsburgh and you are wondering where you could enjoy a good pizza then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing pizza places in Pittsburgh that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travellers and they have excellent online reviews. The food is delicious, the service is great and the prices are more than affordable. What more could you ask for? All that is left for you to do is to go check them out one by one and then come back and tell us which one you liked best. And if you have other recommendations, as always, you are more than welcomed to share them with us in the comment section. Until then, here are three amazing pizza places in Pittsburgh:
3 Charming Small Towns in Lancaster, PA Worth a Visit This Season
Lancaster, PA is one of a kind. The county is home to everything from endless farmland beauty to bustling city life, and outdoor adventures for the sporty ones. There's a little bit of everything. Today, I'm highlighting three of my favorite parts of the county, all with their unique charm and character.
