Water woes spread across state due to drought conditions

JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina Andras
whdh.com
Severe drought brings water bans, brush fires to eastern Mass.
BOSTON (WHDH) - A severe drought has been affecting communities all across the state, with some cities and towns forced to implement water bans. Annie Pires brings her dog Juniper to Millennium Park in West Roxbury for a swim every couple of weeks, but the drought has left the Charles River looking more like a puddle.
whdh.com
Severe drought causes concerns in communities
More than half of Massachusetts now in "severe drought"
By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON - Another Thursday and yet another expansion of the drought here in southern New England. Now more than half of the state of Massachusetts (57% up from 44% last week) is considered to be in "severe drought."The numbers are getting more and more concerning. Boston hasn't had a day with a quarter inch of rain or more since June 27. Currently, the city is more than three-tenths of an inch below the average in August, marking the sixth straight month with below average water. In total, Boston is nearing...
whdh.com
NH town hit hard by severe storms, downed trees and power lines causing massive damage
HOLLIS, N.H. (WHDH) - Severe storm’s Friday afternoon caused devastating damage across Hollis, New Hampshire, downing trees and power lines. One New Hampshire man had a close call while out on a drive when a fast-moving storm toppled two trees and power lines on top of his truck, trapping him inside.
How the drought is affecting local rivers and waterways
Our very dry weather continues and according to the state's current drought status, most of Western Massachusetts is experiencing both critical and significant drought conditions.
whdh.com
Heat wave creates risk for cars, electric grid
BOSTON (WHDH) - As temperatures remain high amid a second heat wave this summer, the heat can wreak havoc on cars. “If you haven’t had your car checked out and given a good tune-up and good overview, it’s a good time to do that before you head out on a trip or have to do serious driving in this hot weather,” said Mark Schieldrop of AAA Northeast. “The last thing you want to do is get stuck on the side of the road in a heat wave.”
Extreme temperatures, demand straining electricity system in Massachusetts
BOSTON — It’s been 90 degrees or hotter in Boston a dozen days so far this year, and more scorching weather is in the forecast. Back to back days of oppressive heat that were once rare are testing our power grid. The networks of wires and substations that...
nbcboston.com
FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in Maine as Heat Rages
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in parts of Maine. Severe thunderstorm warnings had previously been declared in Vermont and New Hampshire, but they have since expired. Click here to see any active severe weather alerts. Boston has already had record-breaking hot weather Thursday, and heat advisories stretch across...
woburnma.gov
Massachusetts Alert! Level 3-Critical Drought
The Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs has declared a Level 3 – Critical Drought in the Northeast and Central Regions of the Commonwealth, which includes the City of Woburn. With over five months of below normal rainfall, drought has set in all across the state, and...
What to know about the heat and storms in Friday’s forecast
“It may be Tuesday, or later, before this heat and oppressive humidity finally breaks in a significant way.”. Massachusetts is in for more heat on Friday. The National Weather Service is predicting it will feel between 95 and 100 degrees as the heat and humidity that has been blanketing the region continues.
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Massachusetts on Friday afternoon. The warning is for West central Worcester County, East central Hampshire County, and Southeastern Franklin County, according to the National Weather Service. The warning was initially issued until 3:45 p.m. but the...
3 Underrated Beaches in Massachusetts
There is no doubt that there are lots of beautiful places in Massachusetts and while some are more well-known that others, all of them are worth exploring. Today, we are going to focus on some underrated beaches that you should really visit if you haven't already. These places might not always be on a must-see list you find online, but they come highly recommend by locals so you know they are worth the trip. Here are the three underrated beaches in Massachusetts you should visit next time you get the chance:
whdh.com
Boston vendors brave the heat as humidity sets in
The heat and humidity are baking Bostonians who brave the outdoors– especially those who have to work outside. “You have to make some money!” said Olivio Almeida, a vendor working on the Boston Common. He usually works 12-hour days every weekend selling T-shirts and hoodies, but said working outside lately has been difficult for vendors like himself.
WCVB
Crews battle heat, smoky fire in Wakefield
WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Firefighters battled both the flames and the heat of the day as they responded to a fire inside a Wakefield, Massachusetts home. Nearly 10 local companies responded to the four-alarm fire late Friday morning on Eastern Avenue to provide relief to fire crews. Fire officials say...
whdh.com
Southborough house in flames after lightning strike
SOUTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A Southborough home caught fire after being struck by lightning during a storm Friday afternoon. Firefighters said the flames were caused by the lightning hitting the home’s chimney. The blaze caused heavy damage to the top floor of the house. “There’s parts of brick from...
whdh.com
Bostonians brave the heat and humidity
BOSTON (WHDH) - Bostonians are feeling the sunshine on the second day of the city’s heat emergency. “It is extremely hot, like super super hot,” said Brett Doelle, who’s staying at Fisher College. Although Thursday was Boston’s hottest August 4 in 94 years, the workday could not...
It’s Illegal to Carry This in Bed of Your Truck in Massachusetts
The state of Massachusetts is home to a long list of strange and antiquated laws. Everything from growing goatees, to singing the national anthem and even mowing your law have some weird guidelines in the Commonwealth. Lawmakers in Massachusetts love to regulate different aspects of life, and driving is at...
nbcboston.com
FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Expire for Boston Area, Parts of NH
Severe thunderstorm warnings were in place Friday afternoon for parts of New Hampshire and Massachusetts — including much of the Boston area — have since expired. See all severe weather alerts in your area here. Heat and humidity share the headlines with afternoon showers and storms as the...
Winter forecast for 2022-23: What the Farmers’ Almanac says for Massachusetts
This week’s heat could break records in Massachusetts, potentially driving temperatures into the triple digits in some cities. But it isn’t too early for meteorologists to start thinking about snow. The Farmers’ Almanac already has its eyes on the winter of 2022 and 2023. On Wednesday, the almanac...
fox5ny.com
Massachusetts brewery forced to cut jobs due to CO2 shortage: 'Huge threat to our business'
EVERETT, Mass. - Auto fuel is not the only gas in short supply. A popular craft brewery and small-business success story in Massachusetts is cutting jobs after learning that a CO2 shortage is causing its vendor to scale back on deliveries. "Our CO2 supply has been cut for the foreseeable...
