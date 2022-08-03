FX Boss Reveals Alien TV Series Starts Filming Soon

Read on comicbook.com
ComicBook
Woody Harrelson Writes A Poem For a Baby That Looks Like Him
Actor and marijuana activist isn't enough: now Woody Harrelson has dipped his toe into poetry. Earlier this week, Twitter user Dani Grier Mulvenna shared a photo of her child, Cora, jokingly asking "Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harrelson?" The tweet went viral, and the actor took to Instagram to write an "Ode to Cora," celebrating the baby and saying that he was "flattered to be compared" to the child. (Then he found a pitch-perfect rhyme, with the bald actor joking that he wished he had her hair.)
‘The Whale’ First Look: Brendan Fraser Transforms Into a 600-Pound Man in Darren Aronofsky’s New Film
Let the Brendan Fraser comeback begin. A24 has released a first look at Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming drama “The Whale,” in which Fraser stars as a man living with obesity who struggles to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter. The film is Aronofsky’s first directorial effort since “mother!” divided critics and moviegoers. The first look at “The Whale” arrived after confirmation that the movie will have its world premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.
digitalspy.com
Walking Dead spinoff Isle of the Dead casts NCIS: Hawai'i star and more
The Walking Dead's Maggie and Negan spinoff has cast NCIS: Hawai'i star Mahina Napoleon among others. Speaking at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, TWD showrunner Scott M Gimple announced the new cast and explained that filming had already begun on the spinoff series. Joining Napoleon will be Damages' Željko Ivanek,...
Netflix's latest hit movie is getting a sequel and spin-off film
The Gray Man is getting a follow-up and a spin-off movie, Netflix has announced. Revealed in a press release, the streaming giant confirmed that it had greenlit two new projects in The Gray Man's embryonic cinematic universe. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the Netflix movie becoming the streamer's latest hit film, with audiences worldwide lapping up the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans-fronted action-thriller flick. Gosling will return as Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, for the sequel.
‘Outlander’ Prequel Series Gets Official Title, First Plot Details at Starz
Click here to read the full article. The “Outlander” prequel series at Starz is officially moving forward. The show, which Variety exclusively reported was in the works back in February, will be titled “Outlander: Blood of My Blood.” It will focus on the love story between Jamie Fraser’s parents. Diana Gabaldon, the author of the novel series on which “Outlander” is based, will serve as a consulting producer on the series. This is the first official word from Starz on the series and its development. As previously reported, “Outlander” executive producer and showrunner Matthew B. Roberts is attached to write and executive produce...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Keanu Reeves to Star in Hulu Series About America’s First Serial Killer
An adaptation of the best-selling non-fiction book 'Devil in the White City' is coming to Hulu, with Keanu Reeves in a starring role.
‘Max Headroom’ Series Reboot Starring Matt Frewer In Works At AMC Networks From Christopher Cantwell & Elijah Wood’s SpectreVision
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: A 1980s pop culture mainstay is plotting a comeback. AMC Networks is developing a Max Headroom drama series reboot, with Matt Frewer set to reprise his role as the world’s first artificial intelligence TV personality. Halt and Catch Fire co-creator Christopher Cantwell is writing the adaptation and is attached as showrunner for the project, which is produced by Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah’s SpectreVision and All3Media. Known for biting commentary, quick wit and manic glitching, the supposedly computer-generated TV host played by Frewer was first introduced in the 1985 British cyberpunk TV...
ComicBook
One Piece: Red Fans Will Be Able to Buy Uta's Movie Outfit
One Piece: Red isn't just bringing back Red-Haired Shanks, but introducing the world to his daughter, Uta. Billed as the "ultimate diva," Uta's identity might have been revealed in promotional material, but there are still plenty of mysteries surrounding the singer. Prior to the movie's release in theaters around the globe, it would appear that fans will be able to purchase one of the key pieces of clothing that Uta will be sporting throughout the film.
Keanu Reeves to Lead Hulu’s ‘Devil in the White City’
Hulu’s long-gestating “Devil in the White City,” which counts Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese as executive producers, has found its star in Keanu Reeves. This marks the first major U.S. TV role for Reeves, who is primarily known for blockbuster films such as “The Matrix” franchise and most recently, the “John Wick” films.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans think the Daredevil in the ‘She-Hulk’ trailer may actually be this Marvel Comics D-lister
MCU Fanticipation is getting to a fever pitch ahead of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. And while everyone is fired up to see Shulkie’s live-action debut, a legion of Daredevil fans are excited to see Charlie Cox appear in costume as Ol’ Hornhead for the first time since his solo series “went off the air.” But some fans are wondering if that “new” costume couldn’t be a bait and switch.
ComicBook
Bleach Creator Settles Orihime Debate with Heated Comment
Bleach will return this fall with the anime adaptation of the Thousand Year Blood War Arc, bringing back the Soul Society to the small screen. While Ichigo Kurosaki will remain in the driver's seat for these new episodes, expect Orihime to also play a major role in the war against the Quincy Family. In a recent discussion, creator Tite Kubo cleared the air when it came to a recent controversy with the woman who would one day be Ichigos' bride.
‘Little Demon’: FX Animated Horror Features Frontal Nudity & Expletives; “We’re Going To Keep Going For It,” Says Co-Creator
Click here to read the full article. No show that chronicles life as the devil’s spawn should be G-rated, amiright? That’s one of the unique characteristics of Little Demon, FX’s upcoming animated show about a mother named Laura (voiced by Aubrey Plaza) whose antichrist daughter Chrissy (Lucy DeVito) is quite literally the daughter of Satan (Danny DeVito). Among other shenanigans, the comedy from creators Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner and Kieran Valla drops some potty language and shows Laura nude — with no pixillation. “We are going to keep going for it, until we are told no,” Kirschner told reporters today...
Ellen Pompeo to Star in Untitled Orphan Limited Series at Hulu, Will Scale Back ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Role
Click here to read the full article. Ellen Pompeo is set to star in a limited series inspired by real events that has been ordered at Hulu, Variety has learned. In the untitled show, a Midwestern couple adopts what they believe is an 8-year-old girl with a rare form of dwarfism. But as they begin to raise her alongside their three biological children, they slowly start to believe she may not be who she says she is. As they question her story, they’re confronted with hard questions of their own about the lengths they’re willing to go to defend themselves, falling...
Rumors of HBO Max Getting Canceled Are Sending Us Straight Into the Abyss!
Is nothing in life sacred? Haven't we earned the right to live in a world absolutely drowning in streaming services? After all, don't most of us want too many choices? Recently, HBO Max has been making some very bizarre moves that have left subscribers feeling nervous and a bit angry about its future. Is HBO Max getting canceled? You can pry it from our cold, dead, carpal tunnel syndrome-riddled hands.
ComicBook
Joker: Folie á Deux Fan Art Teases Joaquin Phoenix as the Two Jokers
Warner Bros. and DC Comics are getting ready to begin production on their upcoming Joker sequel, and earlier today they revealed that the film will bow on October 4, 2024. Fans are getting really excited for the sequel with them even toying with the title of the film. The film's title, Joker: Folie á Deux, hints at the idea of two Joker's in the film, but it's more than likely referring to Harley Quinn. So, fans are creating fan art of multiple versions of the character in the film. A new piece of art from BossLogic, shows two versions of Joaquin Phoenix's Clown Prince of Crime.
ComicBook
Lightyear Featurette Shows How Taika Waititi's Character Was Brought to Life (Exclusive)
Fans of the Toy Story franchise were looking forward to seeing Lightyear to learn more about the beloved Buzz, though the film also featured the debut of all-new and exciting characters, including Taika Waititi's Mo Morrison. In honor of the film's upcoming release on home video, an all-new featurette explores how the character came to life for the adventure, featuring Waititi himself and director Angus MacLane. You can check out a clip from the featurette above and watch Lightyear now on Disney+ and Digital HD before it hits 4K UltraHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on September 13th.
ComicBook
FX's Fargo Season 5 Begins Filming Soon
FX's Fargo will begin filming Season 5 soon, according to inside reports from the Television Critics Association presentation this week. Fargo Season 5 has been something of a curiosity for fans of Noah Hawley's TV adaptation of the Coen Brothers cult-classic film, in that the fifth season will be the most contemporary time period that Fargo has ever visited: the year 2019. Plot details we know so far involve a spousal kidnapping, which was the premise of The Coen's original Fargo movie.
‘Road House’ Remake With Jake Gyllenhaal From Director Doug Liman Lands at Amazon, Sets Full Cast
Jake Gyllenhaal will star in a remake of the 1989 Patrick Swayze film “Road House” from director Doug Liman that’s set at Amazon, the studio announced Tuesday. The project was first announced last year at MGM and will now move to Prime Video, and Amazon has also now set the full cast for the film.
wegotthiscovered.com
A long-forgotten action thriller violently chases down a surprise #1 spot on streaming
There are so many movies available to watch in so many different ways on any number of platforms, that long-forgotten and overlooked titles emerge from out of nowhere to find a new lease of life that nobody saw coming. The latest honoree of the accolade is 2012’s lo-fi British action thriller Offender, and it’s been making quite the splash.
