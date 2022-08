DENVER — Afternoon highs were near 90 this afternoon for the Front Range. A few isolated thunderstorms will pass by for this evening.

Skies clear Wednesday night with lows falling to the 60s by Thursday morning.

The heat builds again to end the week. Highs will soar to the mid and upper 90s on Thursday and Friday with a few thunderstorms popping up both afternoons.

Denver7 Weather

