ualrpublicradio.org
Central Arkansas educators among finalists for 2023 Teacher of the Year
Educators from Pine Bluff, Springdale and North Little Rock are among the finalists for 2023 Arkansas Teacher of the Year. The four were chosen out of 13 semifinalists in a ceremony at the Arkansas Governor’s Mansion Thursday. Jessica Saum, the state’s 2022 Teacher of the Year, praised the nominees...
What’s happening this weekend in central Arkansas?
For those in central Arkansas looking for entertainment, there is something for everyone this weekend including massive music and comedy events, as well as a photo expo and a job fair.
What items are tax-exempt this weekend in Arkansas?
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansans will notice huge savings in their wallets when it's time to shop for back-to-school items during tax-free weekend. Computers and other electronics are now included in this year's sales tax holiday along with school supplies and clothing. The holiday allows Arkansans to buy a variety...
myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas residents react to the latest on recreational marijuana
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Wednesday, “Responsible Growth Arkansas” presented almost 200,000 signatures to the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners. The board denied Responsible Growth’s recreational marijuana name and ballot title due to a description that omits the state’s current THC limits. The group began collecting...
Villager Journal
Enjoy trips to Arkansas’ forests with a few simple precautions
UAPB School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences. Some Arkansas forest landowners are nervous about venturing into their own forest for fear of the wildlife that live there, Joe Friend, forester for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, said. During his career as a forester, he is often asked about the probability of encountering bears or wolves.
talkbusiness.net
Smith ‘made it happen’ in Northwest Arkansas
In his heyday, Cameron Smith was among the world’s best professional fast-pitch softball pitchers. In the 1980s, he toured with the legendary Eddie Feigner and his barnstorming, four-person team known as the King and His Court. Sportswriters often described them as the Harlem Globetrotters of softball. “Cameron was an...
Villager Journal
House of Representatives
The catfish industry is the largest component of aquaculture in the United States and a significant industry in Arkansas. In fact, Arkansas catfish farmers contributed $19.5 million to Arkansas’s agricultural economy in 2021. That’s up 17% from the previous year. The month of August has been proclaimed as...
Augusta Free Press
Arkansas Poker – Compare the Best Real Money Poker Sites in AR
Although there are a few land-based casinos that allow Arkansas poker players to wager and win big, there’s no doubt that by playing at the best offshore casinos you’ll have so much more to look forward to in terms of bonuses, game variety and rewarding tournaments. In this...
Arkansas panel rejects recreational marijuana ballot measure
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The State Board of Election Commissioners on Wednesday blocked a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana from appearing on Arkansas’ ballot this fall. The panel rejected the popular name and ballot title for the proposed constitutional amendment that supporters hoped to put on the November ballot. Supporters submitted more than enough valid signatures from registered voters to qualify, but the proposal still needed approval from by the board to appear on the ballot. Arkansas voters in 2016 approved a constitutional amendment legalizing medical marijuana. The proposed amendment would allow people age 21 and older to possess up to an ounce of cannabis and would allow state-licensed dispensaries to sell recreational marijuana. An attorney for Responsible Growth Arkansas, the group backing the proposal, said it would appeal to the state Supreme Court.
New anchor Faith Woodard to join THV11 evening team
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — THV11 announced this week that a new anchor has joined the evening team alongside Craig O’Neill, Rolly Hoyt, and Chief Meteorologist Tom Brannon. Faith Woodard, originally from Tampa, Fla., served most recently at CBS4 in the Rio Grande Valley in south Texas. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter at WBOC in Maryland and as a sideline reporter for SportsNet New York and Big East Digital Network. She studied at Georgetown University as well as the Columbia School of Journalism.
Local Arkansas coffee being sold at Walmart
ARKANSAS, USA — Something big is brewing in the state, thanks to a new partnership between Walmart and northwest Arkansas' Coffee Collective Company. The partnership will allow several local coffee companies' products to soon be available for purchase at Walmart locations across the state. Nexus in downtown Little Rock...
The 6 Oldest Restaurants in Arkansas, Have You Been Any of Them?
We all love it when a new restaurant opens up but when you find a restaurant that has been open for a long time that tells you something. It will tell you that the food is great and locals love not just the food but they love the owner and staff too.
starvedrock.media
Arkansas school safety commission recommends armed presence on every campus
(The Center Square) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson will ask state lawmakers for $50 million to fund a school safety grant program recommended by the School Safety Commission. The governor presented the commission's initial report on Tuesday. Many of its recommendations require money and changes to the law, Hutchinson said. Potential legal changes will be examined in January, but the funding aspect will be looked at as early as next week during the legislative special session.
Gov. Hutchinson comes out against Biden-backed inflation bill
Hutchinson joins other governors in opposing proposed federal legislation.
swark.today
Chris Jones Statement on Arkansas Marijuana Legalization Initiative
LITTLE ROCK – Gubernatorial nominee Chris Jones issued the below statement today in support of the Arkansas Marijuana Legalization Initiative which is set to appear on the November 8, 2022 ballot. Jones himself is on the November 8 election ballot, running for governor against Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Donald Trump’s former spokesperson.
Grandfather responds to School Safety report
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville man, who lost his 6-year-old grandson in a 2012 school shooting, commented Tuesday on the interim Arkansas School Safety Commission report. While he think all the recommendations are good ideas, he thinks more focus needs to be put on emotional teachings. Lewis’ grandson, Jesse, died during the Sandy Hook […]
magnoliareporter.com
Jones trying to do the impossible, or at least the unlikely
Chris Jones looked about as comfortable as a man could look while stretched out on the concrete steps at the Benton Farmers Market Monday afternoon. He laughed when I told him he’s a good candidate who’s not going to win. “Look, the impossible doesn’t become possible until it’s...
Arkansas woman fifth suspect to plead guilty in $11.5M federal fraud case
A woman has pleaded guilty for her part in a USDA fraud.
Steve Martin and Martin Short cancel Arkansas comedy show
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The iconic comedy duo that was slated to perform in North Little Rock on Sept. 23 announced online that they will be canceling their stop in Arkansas. The cancelation was confirmed by Simmons Bank Arena online, but we have not received an explanation as to what caused the show to get canceled.
Arkansas woman wins $2 million in Mega Millions drawing
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Ahead of the historic $1.337 billion dollar jackpot on Friday, many Americans flocked to purchase a lottery ticket with hopes to have a chance at the winnings. Although the winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Illinois, a total of 81, 281 Arkansans won prizes...
