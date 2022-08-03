ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NewsChannel 36

Sayre to only play Junior Varsity football this season

SAYRE, P.A. (WENY) - Sayre will not field a varsity football team in the 2022 season. According to an email from Sayre Athletic Director, Barry Claypool on Wednesday afternoon, the school will only field junior varsity and junior high football teams this fall. As Pat McDonald from the Morning Times...
SAYRE, PA
The Times-Reporter

2022 high school girls tennis preview

(Editor's note: This is the third in a series previewing area high school fall sports. Only information from coaches who returned questionnaires are included.) Head coach: Carl Conrad, 16th year. Last season’s record/finish: 16-1 overall. Returning letterwinners: Sophomore Taylor Rose (1st singles); sophomore Kaleigh McCutcheon (2rd siingles); senior Josie...
DOVER, OH
News-Herald

New start for Greenback girls soccer

After five consecutive years competing in the district championship game, things will look a bit different for Greenback School’s girls soccer team this season. Seven players from last year’s runner-up team have left, while six newcomers have joined, some with virtually no experience. On a 15-player roster, only three upperclassmen remain, with the other 12 spots consisting of sophomores, freshmen and eighth-graders. “We’ve lost a ton,” Rob Fox, Greenback head...
GREENBACK, TN

