NewsChannel 36
Sayre to only play Junior Varsity football this season
SAYRE, P.A. (WENY) - Sayre will not field a varsity football team in the 2022 season. According to an email from Sayre Athletic Director, Barry Claypool on Wednesday afternoon, the school will only field junior varsity and junior high football teams this fall. As Pat McDonald from the Morning Times...
Hollidaysburg wins Little League State Championship, advances to regionals
HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — With a win this past weekend, The Hollidaysburg 12U All-star team is stopping in Connecticut with hopes to continue on their path to the Little League World Series Hard work and dedication are paying off for the team after winning the state championships on Sunday, July 31. The win is taking […]
Coach Josh Crenshaw develops youth sports camps for inner city athletes
As a 33-year old proud product of the Englewood community, Coach Josh “Jay” Crenshaw started coaching at the age of 16 as a Summer Recreational Activities Instructor for the Chicago Park District. Since then, Coach Crenshaw has helped many in the field of sports. This includes working as...
2022 high school girls tennis preview
(Editor's note: This is the third in a series previewing area high school fall sports. Only information from coaches who returned questionnaires are included.) Head coach: Carl Conrad, 16th year. Last season’s record/finish: 16-1 overall. Returning letterwinners: Sophomore Taylor Rose (1st singles); sophomore Kaleigh McCutcheon (2rd siingles); senior Josie...
New start for Greenback girls soccer
After five consecutive years competing in the district championship game, things will look a bit different for Greenback School’s girls soccer team this season. Seven players from last year’s runner-up team have left, while six newcomers have joined, some with virtually no experience. On a 15-player roster, only three upperclassmen remain, with the other 12 spots consisting of sophomores, freshmen and eighth-graders. “We’ve lost a ton,” Rob Fox, Greenback head...
