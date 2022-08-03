Read on www.villageronline.com
Top state officials welcome the opening of the Ash Flat Emerson plant
The new Emerson plant in Ash Flat officially opened its doors in celebration of its 277,000-square-foot manufacturing facility on Friday, July 29. In attendance for the ribbon-cutting ceremony were several high-profile state and local officials, including Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Emerson Plant Manager Paritosh Bhole graciously welcomed the invited guests...
Recipients of Small Museum Grants announced
The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism today announced $25,000 in grants for 10 historic properties and museums across the state. Funded by the 1/8th-cent conservation tax, the awards help small history museums, historical societies, historic houses and sites, and military museums promote education, awareness and enjoyment of Arkansas history.
