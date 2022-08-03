ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Jalsa Salana: Thousands head to Alton farm religious gathering

The largest annual Islamic convention in the UK is getting underway at a farm in Hampshire. About 30,000 people from around the world are expected to attend the Jalsa Salana at Oaklands Farm in Alton. The three-day gathering, which will conclude on Sunday, will feature prayers and talks. The event...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy