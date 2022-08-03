Read on www.villageronline.com
Related
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
People
Texas Dad Allegedly Lured Teen Daughters with Promise to Take Them to Restaurant Before Murdering Them
Testimony has begun in the trial of a Texas taxicab driver, charged with murdering his two teenage daughters in 2008. Yaser Abdel Said had spent a dozen years on the run before his capture by the FBI in Justin, Texas, nearly two years ago. Said, 65, had spent six years...
BBC
Jalsa Salana: Thousands head to Alton farm religious gathering
The largest annual Islamic convention in the UK is getting underway at a farm in Hampshire. About 30,000 people from around the world are expected to attend the Jalsa Salana at Oaklands Farm in Alton. The three-day gathering, which will conclude on Sunday, will feature prayers and talks. The event...
