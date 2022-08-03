Read on www.villageronline.com
Harrel Ray Estes
Harrel Ray Estes, 84, of Salem, Ark., peacefully departed this life on July 19, 2022, in Bryant, Ark. Harrel was born to William Remmel Estes and Gertie Mae Hackworth on May 29, 1938, in Batesville, Arkansas. Harrel spent his working years in Virginia as coowner of Bud’s Heating and Air....
Joseph “Joey” Dee Gaskins
Joseph “Joey” Dee Gaskins, 34, of Cherokee Village, Ark., departed this life on July 28, 2022, in Cherokee Village, Ark. Joey was born to Jeffrey Scott Gaskins and Jonya “Joni” Dee (Henry) Gaskins on Dec. 16, 1987, in Batesville, Ark. Joey was united into marriage to...
Hardy History Association presents “Preacher Roe, When Baseball was Still a Game” presented by Mark Huscher
The August meeting of the Hardy History Association is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Hardy Gym, 203 School Street in Hardy. The featured speaker is Mark Huscher who will present about the life of Preacher Roe and his ties to Hardy. Spring River area since 1985 and currently works for FNBC. You may remember him from the Alco store in Highland where he worked for 32 years. Mark also serves on the board of directors for the Hardy History Association and is a self-described all-around sports enthusiast.
Arkansas State Fiddle and Banjo Championships return to Ozark Folk Center State Park
The Ozark Highballers and Fiddlin’ Banjo Billy Matthews & the Old Time Players to perform. The Arkansas State Fiddle and Banjo Championships return to the Ozark Folk Center State Park in Mountain View on Saturday, Aug. 6. The event features two state championships in one day – banjo players will compete in the morning and fiddle players will compete in the afternoon. A double-header evening concert will feature performances by The Ozark Highballers and Fiddlin’ Banjo Billy Matthews & the Old Time Players from 7 to 9 p.m.
Ash Flat avoids water catastrophe with reliable water/sewer team at the helm
The Ash Flat City Council met Monday, July 18 at city hall at 6:30 p.m. Mayor Larry Fowler brought the meeting to order with all councilmen present. After the minutes from the June meeting were approved, along with the current meeting’s agenda, Mayor Fowler opened the floor for department reports.
Top state officials welcome the opening of the Ash Flat Emerson plant
The new Emerson plant in Ash Flat officially opened its doors in celebration of its 277,000-square-foot manufacturing facility on Friday, July 29. In attendance for the ribbon-cutting ceremony were several high-profile state and local officials, including Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Emerson Plant Manager Paritosh Bhole graciously welcomed the invited guests...
