The August meeting of the Hardy History Association is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Hardy Gym, 203 School Street in Hardy. The featured speaker is Mark Huscher who will present about the life of Preacher Roe and his ties to Hardy. Spring River area since 1985 and currently works for FNBC. You may remember him from the Alco store in Highland where he worked for 32 years. Mark also serves on the board of directors for the Hardy History Association and is a self-described all-around sports enthusiast.

HARDY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO