ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Augusta Free Press

Arkansas Poker – Compare the Best Real Money Poker Sites in AR

Although there are a few land-based casinos that allow Arkansas poker players to wager and win big, there’s no doubt that by playing at the best offshore casinos you’ll have so much more to look forward to in terms of bonuses, game variety and rewarding tournaments. In this...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Financial relief available for Arkansas farmers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Throughout the past few months, Arkansas has been in a state of drought. Although recently we've had a bit of rainfall, it still hasn't been enough to help some producers in the natural state. "The drought has been going on for about two months now...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
City
Pine Bluff, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
Pine Bluff, AR
Government
5NEWS

What items are tax-exempt this weekend in Arkansas?

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansans will notice huge savings in their wallets when it's time to shop for back-to-school items during tax-free weekend. Computers and other electronics are now included in this year's sales tax holiday along with school supplies and clothing. The holiday allows Arkansans to buy a variety...
fox16.com

Help guide future habitat work for Arkansas’s quail and turkey populations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – The break in triple-digit temperatures may inspire many outdoors enthusiasts to pick up their hiking, cycling and camping adventures, and many hunters’ minds already are centered around improvements they can make in their favorite hunting location or scouting a new piece of public land for fall. If you happen to scare up a covey of quail or see a turkey during your adventures, the AGFC wants to know.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venomous Snake#South Arkansas#Insect Repellant#Snake Bite#Arkansans
Villager Journal

House of Representatives

The catfish industry is the largest component of aquaculture in the United States and a significant industry in Arkansas. In fact, Arkansas catfish farmers contributed $19.5 million to Arkansas’s agricultural economy in 2021. That’s up 17% from the previous year. The month of August has been proclaimed as...
ARKANSAS STATE
KYTV

Drought disaster relief available for north Arkansas farmers

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - An additional 20 Arkansas counties have been designated as primary natural disaster areas, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced this week. Hutchinson said that U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Thomas Vilsack had responded to his request for more drought assistance in Arkansas. As of Wednesday, counties designated primary natural...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Villager Journal

Top state officials welcome the opening of the Ash Flat Emerson plant

The new Emerson plant in Ash Flat officially opened its doors in celebration of its 277,000-square-foot manufacturing facility on Friday, July 29. In attendance for the ribbon-cutting ceremony were several high-profile state and local officials, including Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Emerson Plant Manager Paritosh Bhole graciously welcomed the invited guests...
ASH FLAT, AR
THV11

Local Arkansas coffee being sold at Walmart

ARKANSAS, USA — Something big is brewing in the state, thanks to a new partnership between Walmart and northwest Arkansas' Coffee Collective Company. The partnership will allow several local coffee companies' products to soon be available for purchase at Walmart locations across the state. Nexus in downtown Little Rock...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
myarklamiss.com

South Arkansas residents react to the latest on recreational marijuana

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Wednesday, “Responsible Growth Arkansas” presented almost 200,000 signatures to the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners. The board denied Responsible Growth’s recreational marijuana name and ballot title due to a description that omits the state’s current THC limits. The group began collecting...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

New anchor Faith Woodard to join THV11 evening team

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — THV11 announced this week that a new anchor has joined the evening team alongside Craig O’Neill, Rolly Hoyt, and Chief Meteorologist Tom Brannon. Faith Woodard, originally from Tampa, Fla., served most recently at CBS4 in the Rio Grande Valley in south Texas. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter at WBOC in Maryland and as a sideline reporter for SportsNet New York and Big East Digital Network. She studied at Georgetown University as well as the Columbia School of Journalism.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy