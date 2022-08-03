ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First TU football fall practice starts Wednesday

By Amanda Slee
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 2 days ago
In the early morning hours before many are up, the Golden Hurricane took the field for their first practice for the upcoming fall season.

The team took the field at 6:30 a.m. to avoid the heat and adjust for summer school classes still going on.

2 News Oklahoma got to speak with head coach Philip Montgomery over what fans can expect, preseason rankings, and the newest transfers to the team. Montgomery says they will be playing a tough schedule this year and he wants to see the stands packed with fans. For the team, playing in front of a crowd plays a big part in how they develop and grow.

MORE >>> Media poll picks Tulsa football to finish 8th in AAC

"We want our community to come out and support us and be a part of that we got," says Montgomery. "We would love to have that stadium full. That's such a huge factor in how our team plays and how we get to develop and grow.”

Just last week the media poll picked Tulsa football to finish eighth in the American Athletic Conference. Montgomery says that the ranking doesn't surprise them and his team understands that their performance on the field is what matters.

With six games scheduled, fans will get ample opportunity to show their support. There's also a new area perfect for families.

“If you paid any attention to us over the last 7 years leading into year 8, it's always exciting when we are playing at home so it will be thrilling from start to finish," says Montgomery. "There’s lots of things for the kids to do. We have a new area right here outside the stadium that kids are going to be able to come and play on and so it will be a family-packed fun day.”

One more thing fans can expect that will be different is the mascot. In April, the University of Tulsa president announced they will be eliminating the current mascot, Captain Cane. Montgomery says he hasn't been involved in the discussions of a new mascot so is unsure whether a new mascot has been chosen yet.

