Smallmouth bass rank high up on the list of most popular fish species in America. Though they fall short of the distribution range of the largemouth bass—America’s most popular gamefish—they’re still accessible to millions of anglers. From the Great Lakes up North to the deep reservoirs of the Mid-South, Northeast streams to the mighty rivers of the Pacific Northwest, “bronzebacks” have become stars in so many regional fishing cultures. Because of this, it’s easy to forget they actually don’t belong in many of the places we catch them.
PHOTOS: Michigan Angler Reels in Rare ‘Xanthic’ Bright Orange Smallmouth Bass
No, it’s not a goldfish. It’s an incredibly rare xanthic smallmouth bass with bright orange coloring. An angler from Michigan, Josh Chrenko, discovered the rare breed while casting his line on the Muskegon River near Newaygo, Michigan. It wasn’t a record-breaking catch, and the fish really didn’t put up too much of a fight for the fisherman. But once Chrenko saw that flash of orange inch closer to the surface, he knew he found a rare gem.
Smallmouth Bass Are Stars in Many Fishing Cultures, But Here's Why They Are Very Dangerous in America
The popular gaming fish won the heart of the anglers, but biologists are terrified of them. Just like other fishes such as the largemouth bass, brown trout, or the rainbows, the smallmouth's distribution in the country is somehow a product of transplanting. Native to the Great Lakes and Ohio River drainage, the "bronzebacks" made their way throughout the Mississippi River Basin naturally. They also propagated their range in other parts of the country on their own, or someone may have put them there.
