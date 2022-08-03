ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ash Flat, AR

Top state officials welcome the opening of the Ash Flat Emerson plant

By ELAINE BROWN REPORTER ebrown@cherryroad.com
Villager Journal
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.villageronline.com

Comments / 0

Related
THV11

Financial relief available for Arkansas farmers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Throughout the past few months, Arkansas has been in a state of drought. Although recently we've had a bit of rainfall, it still hasn't been enough to help some producers in the natural state. "The drought has been going on for about two months now...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, August 2

South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, August 2, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Souter Farm, LLC, Pamela Kay Souter Shemas, 2367 Columbia Road 15, Magnolia filed 7/26/22. Ouachita. Jennifer's Hair Studio LLC, Jennifer Elliott, 520 Jefferson, Camden filed 7/26/22. Union. RCP Production, LLC,...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

What items are tax-exempt this weekend in Arkansas?

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansans will notice huge savings in their wallets when it's time to shop for back-to-school items during tax-free weekend. Computers and other electronics are now included in this year's sales tax holiday along with school supplies and clothing. The holiday allows Arkansans to buy a variety...
ARKANSAS STATE
KYTV

Drought disaster relief available for north Arkansas farmers

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - An additional 20 Arkansas counties have been designated as primary natural disaster areas, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced this week. Hutchinson said that U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Thomas Vilsack had responded to his request for more drought assistance in Arkansas. As of Wednesday, counties designated primary natural...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Emerson, AR
City
Melbourne, AR
City
Ash Flat, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
kuaf.com

A Good First Month for Arkansas Revenue

Arkansas' first fiscal month of the year is much like the past 12 months: better-than-expected revenue. As News Director, Michael Hibblen oversees daily news coverage for KUAR. He handles assignments for the news staff, helps develop story ideas and edits copy. Michael isresponsible for starting a news-sharing partnership between public radio stations in Arkansas in 2009 which laid the foundation for what became Arkansas Public Media. He is also a regular panelist and fill-in host on AETN's Arkansas Week, where journalists discuss issues in the news.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asa Hutchinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Plant#Advanced Manufacturing#Linus Business#Emerson Plant
fox40jackson.com

Arkansas attorney pleads guilty in role in defrauding farm programs

An Arkansas attorney has pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to defraud two U.S. Department of Agriculture programs of about $11.5 million, according to court documents. Everett Martindale, 75, of Little Rock, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit fraud by acting as attorney for 192 people who...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
myarklamiss.com

South Arkansas residents react to the latest on recreational marijuana

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Wednesday, “Responsible Growth Arkansas” presented almost 200,000 signatures to the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners. The board denied Responsible Growth’s recreational marijuana name and ballot title due to a description that omits the state’s current THC limits. The group began collecting...
Villager Journal

Enjoy trips to Arkansas’ forests with a few simple precautions

UAPB School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences. Some Arkansas forest landowners are nervous about venturing into their own forest for fear of the wildlife that live there, Joe Friend, forester for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, said. During his career as a forester, he is often asked about the probability of encountering bears or wolves.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
KTLO

Mountain Home superintendent discusses interim report about school safety in Arkansas

This week the Arkansas School Safety Commission released its interim report, sharing recommendations including mental health and prevention; intelligence and communication; audits, educational opportunity programs and drills; law enforcement and security; and physical security. Mountain Home Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jake Long talked about the report and how prepared Mountain...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
talkbusiness.net

Smith ‘made it happen’ in Northwest Arkansas

In his heyday, Cameron Smith was among the world’s best professional fast-pitch softball pitchers. In the 1980s, he toured with the legendary Eddie Feigner and his barnstorming, four-person team known as the King and His Court. Sportswriters often described them as the Harlem Globetrotters of softball. “Cameron was an...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy