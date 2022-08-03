Read on www.villageronline.com
Related
Mitt Romney says the video of Josh Hawley fleeing the Capitol on January 6 was 'not his greatest moment'
The January 6 committee released a video of Josh Hawley fleeing the Capitol after pumping his fist at the mob. Fellow GOP Sen. Mitt Romney told Insider that the video was not Hawley's "greatest moment." The former presidential candidate reportedly once told Hawley that he bore responsibility for the riot.
Washington Examiner
Eric Greitens's loss is a win for Republicans
Republicans in Missouri made the right choice on Tuesday. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the Republican U.S. Senate primary. Meanwhile, former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens finished third. And another man named Eric received less than 1% of the vote in the crowded primary. So while former President Donald Trump...
Capitol rioter busted after calling FBI hotline to "clear his name"
Protesters fueled by President Donald Trump's continued claims of election fraud march in an attempt to overturn the results before Congress finalizes them in a joint session of the 117th Congress on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) A Pennsylvania...
Judge: Georgia probe prosecutor can’t question state senator
ATLANTA (AP) — The prosecutor who’s investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election in Georgia cannot question a lawmaker who signed a certificate falsely stating that Trump won the state, a judge ruled Monday. Superior Court Judge Robert...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man who stormed Capitol with gun gets longest prison term
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Texas man convicted of storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun, helmet and body armor was sentenced Monday to more than seven years in prison, the longest sentence imposed so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. Prosecutors said Guy Reffitt told fellow members of the Texas Three Percenters militia group that he planned to drag House Speaker Nancy Pelosi out of the Capitol building by her ankles, “with her head hitting every step on the way down,” according to a court filing. Reffitt’s prison sentence — seven years and three months — is two years more than the previous longest prison sentence for a Capitol riot defendant. But it’s less than half the length of the 15-year prison term requested by a federal prosecutor, who called Reffitt a domestic terrorist and said he wanted to physically remove and replace members of Congress. Reffitt was the first person to go on trial for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack, in which supporters of then-President Donald Trump halted the joint session of Congress for certifying Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt beats former Gov. Eric Greitens in GOP Senate race
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt defeated scandal-scarred former Gov. Eric Greitens and 19 others Tuesday in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate. Republican leaders have long feared that a Greitens win would jeopardize a red state Senate seat in the November general election. Greitens resigned...
Eric Schmitt wins Missouri's heated Republican Senate primary
The Associated Press projects that Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has won Missouri's Republican Senate primary in the race to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Roy Blunt. "We did it. Now let's go save America!" Schmitt tweeted. Schmitt was one of the front-runners in the race, along with former Missouri Gov....
Federal judge upholds U.S. House Republicans’ fines for dodging metal detectors
A federal judge threw out a lawsuit Monday from three U.S. House Republicans challenging fines they incurred for violating a post-Jan. 6 requirement that members pass through metal detectors before coming to the House floor. U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly dismissed the suit brought by Reps. Andrew Clyde of Georgia, Lloyd Smucker of Pennsylvania […] The post Federal judge upholds U.S. House Republicans’ fines for dodging metal detectors appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
POLITICO
Rep. Rodney Davis’ Capitol concern
Good Thursday morning, Illinois. I don't know about you, but I'm ready for school to start. Congressman Rodney Davis, the ranking Republican on the House Administration Committee that oversees safety at the U.S. Capitol, says he’s not convinced the building is any safer today than it was when rioters stormed through the doors Jan. 6, 2021.
Iowans charged in Capitol riot argue self-defense and selective prosecution
Two Iowans criminally charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol are arguing in court that they acted in self-defense and are the victims of selective prosecution. Salvador Sandoval Jr. of Ankeny, and his mother, Deborah Sandoval of Des Moines, are facing charges that include with entering and remaining in a restricted […] The post Iowans charged in Capitol riot argue self-defense and selective prosecution appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Missouri Republicans pick Eric Schmitt for Senate race, rejecting Eric Greitens. Democrats tap Budweiser heiress.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt on Tuesday won the Republican nomination for the Senate seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Roy Blunt (R), dominating a crowded field and trouncing his two nearest competitors — Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Mo.) and scandal-tainted former Gov. Eric Greitens (R) — by an unexpectedly wide margin. Schmitt will face Anheuser-Busch beer heiress Trudy Busch Valentine, who beat progressive Marine veteran Lucas Kunce in the Democratic primary.
Comments / 0