Thayer, MO

Harrel Ray Estes

Harrel Ray Estes, 84, of Salem, Ark., peacefully departed this life on July 19, 2022, in Bryant, Ark. Harrel was born to William Remmel Estes and Gertie Mae Hackworth on May 29, 1938, in Batesville, Arkansas. Harrel spent his working years in Virginia as coowner of Bud’s Heating and Air....
SALEM, AR
Joseph “Joey” Dee Gaskins

Joseph “Joey” Dee Gaskins, 34, of Cherokee Village, Ark., departed this life on July 28, 2022, in Cherokee Village, Ark. Joey was born to Jeffrey Scott Gaskins and Jonya “Joni” Dee (Henry) Gaskins on Dec. 16, 1987, in Batesville, Ark. Joey was united into marriage to...
CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR
Clyde Dean (Jeanie) Martin Cr

Clyde Dean Martin, 90, of Cherokee Village passed away July 29 in Little Rock. He was born May 9, 1932 in Streator, Ill. and was preceded in death by his parents, Silas and Edna Knox Martin, a brother, and three sisters. Clyde was a veteran of the U.S. Army and later worked as a security officer in law enforcement. His hobbies included woodworking, carpentry, and traveling. He was an avid sports fan of his grandchildren playing ball.
CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR
Hardy History Association presents “Preacher Roe, When Baseball was Still a Game” presented by Mark Huscher

The August meeting of the Hardy History Association is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Hardy Gym, 203 School Street in Hardy. The featured speaker is Mark Huscher who will present about the life of Preacher Roe and his ties to Hardy. Spring River area since 1985 and currently works for FNBC. You may remember him from the Alco store in Highland where he worked for 32 years. Mark also serves on the board of directors for the Hardy History Association and is a self-described all-around sports enthusiast.
HARDY, AR
