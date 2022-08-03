Changes made to email contacts for newspapers

An out-of-state woman arrested in Phelps County for smuggling a considerable amount of narcotics across state lines is sentenced. Marcella Ramirez, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, pleaded down to one count of second-degree drug trafficking on Thursday. She was sentenced to seven years in prison. Ramirez had originally also been charged with first-degree drug trafficking, delivery of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest.

PHELPS COUNTY, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO