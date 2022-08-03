ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, MO

Changes made to email contacts for newspapers

By VINCENT MARSHALL EDITOR vmarshall@cherryroad.com
Villager Journal
 2 days ago
ozarkradionews.com

August 2nd Primary Election Results for Texas, Ozark, and Wright Counties

For United States Senator (Vote for 1) For State Auditor (vote for 1) For United States Representative In Congress, 8th District (vote for 1) For State Senator, 16th District (vote for 1) Republican Primary. Justin Dan Brown……..1417. Suzie Pollock…….1272. Democratic Primary. Tara Anura……..200. Republican...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
KYTV

3 teenagers killed in a crash near Jerico Springs, Mo.

JERICO SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed three teenagers Thursday afternoon. According to the patrol, a car driven by Clay Palmer, 19, of Cleveland, Mo., became airborne after it topped a hill on State Highway B. The car then ran off the road and overturned.
JERICO SPRINGS, MO
howellcountynews.com

Howell County Primary Election Results

According to unofficial results released by the Howel County Clerk's office, the contested races in the county are unfolding as follows:. Should the office of the prosecuting attorney be a full-time position?. YES--4,348 74% PASSED. NO--1,502 25%. City of West Plains Question. YES--1,019 63% PASSED. NO-574 36%. Contested Statewide Races.
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

MO man chases nurse, fights deputy, kicks dog

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a man who attacked several employees and shoppers at a Linn Creek general store before taking off in a white truck. While the deputies were on the way to the scene of the crime, they […]
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
933kwto.com

25 Year Sentence for Texas County Man

A man from Texas County has been sentenced to 25 years in Prison for the kidnapping and murder of a woman. Kenneth Clark was sentenced to 25 years for second degree murder, and 15 years for kidnapping in the death of Susan Campbell. The sentences will run concurrently, so Clark...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

New Mexico woman gets 7 years for smuggling meth, Fentanyl & heroin through Phelps County

An out-of-state woman arrested in Phelps County for smuggling a considerable amount of narcotics across state lines is sentenced. Marcella Ramirez, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, pleaded down to one count of second-degree drug trafficking on Thursday. She was sentenced to seven years in prison. Ramirez had originally also been charged with first-degree drug trafficking, delivery of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest.
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Woman charged with assault at an auction

A St. Robert woman faces a felony assault charge after a Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation of an incident at an auction in the Upton area on April 30. Joleen D. Hutsell, 39, of St. Robert, was charged Aug. 1 with third-degree assault – special victim (a class D felony). Her bond is set at $350,000.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Phelps County man arrested with multiple child molestation charges

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. – Reports of child molestation and abuse or neglect of a child led to one arrested on July 28. According to a release by the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department, detectives investigated alleged assaults on juveniles between 2014 and 2021. During the investigation, it was alleged that Charles A. Mason, age 37, of […]
ozarkradionews.com

Cabool Man Injured on Highway 60

Cabool, MO. – A 2016 Chevy Cruze has been totaled and its driver injured as a result of a crash that happened early yesterday morning. Stephen Hill, 32 of Cabool, was driving his vehicle Westbound on Highway 60, just East of Cabool, when he traveled off the left side of the roadway. He then struck a road sign, and the vehicle overturned.
CABOOL, MO
KOLR10 News

Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing woman

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. – A man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the kidnapping and murder of a 56-year-old woman. 55-year-old Kenneth Clark was sentenced Monday, August 1, 2022, to 25 years in prison for 2nd-degree murder, and 15 years in prison for kidnapping. These sentences will be served concurrently, however, so […]
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
waynecojournalbanner.com

Two Injured in Crash Near Bunker

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash July 27 near Bunker. The accident occurred at 1:40 p.m. on Highway 72, four miles east of Bunker. Both refused treatment at the scene for what the Missouri Highway Patrol described as minor injuries. A 16-year-old Bunker male was eastbound on a...
BUNKER, MO

