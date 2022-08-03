Changes made to email contacts for newspapers

Read on www.villageronline.com
KTLO
Voters in Ozark, Howell, Douglas counties select new presiding commissioners in Missouri primary
Ozark County will have a new presiding commissioner following Tuesday’s primary election in Missouri. Terry Newton was able to beat incumbent John Turner and Joe Corbin for the Republican nomination, and he will not face an opponent in the November general election. Newton ended up with 42% of the...
ozarkradionews.com
August 2nd Primary Election Results for Texas, Ozark, and Wright Counties
For United States Senator (Vote for 1) For State Auditor (vote for 1) For United States Representative In Congress, 8th District (vote for 1) For State Senator, 16th District (vote for 1) Republican Primary. Justin Dan Brown……..1417. Suzie Pollock…….1272. Democratic Primary. Tara Anura……..200. Republican...
KYTV
3 teenagers killed in a crash near Jerico Springs, Mo.
JERICO SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed three teenagers Thursday afternoon. According to the patrol, a car driven by Clay Palmer, 19, of Cleveland, Mo., became airborne after it topped a hill on State Highway B. The car then ran off the road and overturned.
howellcountynews.com
Howell County Primary Election Results
According to unofficial results released by the Howel County Clerk's office, the contested races in the county are unfolding as follows:. Should the office of the prosecuting attorney be a full-time position?. YES--4,348 74% PASSED. NO--1,502 25%. City of West Plains Question. YES--1,019 63% PASSED. NO-574 36%. Contested Statewide Races.
MO man chases nurse, fights deputy, kicks dog
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a man who attacked several employees and shoppers at a Linn Creek general store before taking off in a white truck. While the deputies were on the way to the scene of the crime, they […]
933kwto.com
25 Year Sentence for Texas County Man
A man from Texas County has been sentenced to 25 years in Prison for the kidnapping and murder of a woman. Kenneth Clark was sentenced to 25 years for second degree murder, and 15 years for kidnapping in the death of Susan Campbell. The sentences will run concurrently, so Clark...
kjluradio.com
New Mexico woman gets 7 years for smuggling meth, Fentanyl & heroin through Phelps County
An out-of-state woman arrested in Phelps County for smuggling a considerable amount of narcotics across state lines is sentenced. Marcella Ramirez, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, pleaded down to one count of second-degree drug trafficking on Thursday. She was sentenced to seven years in prison. Ramirez had originally also been charged with first-degree drug trafficking, delivery of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest.
houstonherald.com
Woman charged with assault at an auction
A St. Robert woman faces a felony assault charge after a Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation of an incident at an auction in the Upton area on April 30. Joleen D. Hutsell, 39, of St. Robert, was charged Aug. 1 with third-degree assault – special victim (a class D felony). Her bond is set at $350,000.
KYTV
Searchers locate the body of swimmer on Current River in Shannon County, Mo.
SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Water Patrol is investigating a drowning on the Current River in Shannon County. Searchers recovered the body of Dee Hodges, 48, of Wichita, Kan., around noon on Tuesday. Investigators say he disappeared while floating on the Current River overnight. Searchers found his body...
Phelps County man arrested with multiple child molestation charges
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. – Reports of child molestation and abuse or neglect of a child led to one arrested on July 28. According to a release by the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department, detectives investigated alleged assaults on juveniles between 2014 and 2021. During the investigation, it was alleged that Charles A. Mason, age 37, of […]
Traveling I-44 Through Central Missouri Will Be Messy This Month
The Missouri Department of Transportation is warning motorists that if they're planning to travel through Central Missouri on Interstate 44 in August to expect lane closures and multiple work zones. MoDOT Central District Assistant District Engineer Randy Aulbur says in a MoDOT press release that those traveling on Interstate 44...
ozarkradionews.com
Cabool Man Injured on Highway 60
Cabool, MO. – A 2016 Chevy Cruze has been totaled and its driver injured as a result of a crash that happened early yesterday morning. Stephen Hill, 32 of Cabool, was driving his vehicle Westbound on Highway 60, just East of Cabool, when he traveled off the left side of the roadway. He then struck a road sign, and the vehicle overturned.
KYTV
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks. The watch lasts until 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The counties in Missouri include:. Camden, Mo. Dallas, Mo. Dent, Mo. Douglas, Mo. Howell, Mo. Laclede, Mo. Maries, Mo. Miller, Mo. Morgan, Mo. Ozark,...
waynecojournalbanner.com
Two Injured in Crash Near Bunker
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash July 27 near Bunker. The accident occurred at 1:40 p.m. on Highway 72, four miles east of Bunker. Both refused treatment at the scene for what the Missouri Highway Patrol described as minor injuries. A 16-year-old Bunker male was eastbound on a...
