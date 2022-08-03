Grand Blanc’s Ascension Genesys Hospital Will End Hospital Stays for Kids

Read on wcrz.com
abc12.com
Hurley Children's Hospital ready for influx of young patients from Ascension Genesys
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A recent announcement by Ascension Genesys Hospital to discontinue pediatric inpatient care could mean more patients for another Genesee County hospital. Ascension Genesys Hospital of Grand Blanc Township announced plans to discontinue pediatric inpatient care on Sept. 30 in a news release issued Tuesday. Children who require hospitalization will be referred to other facilities.
abc12.com
Ascension Genesys Hospital ending inpatient pediatric care this fall
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Young patients requiring inpatient care will be redirected away from Ascension Genesys Hospital beginning this fall. The Grand Blanc Township hospital is planning to discontinue pediatric inpatient care beginning Sept. 30. Young patients who require care in a hospital will be referred to other hospitals in Mid-Michigan.
WNEM
First Warn 5: Friday Evening, August 5th
Here are the top stories we're following today. Rising rental costs are pricing some out as demand for affordable options increases. The average price of median monthly rent in Flint for the first half of this year was $1,243, according to House Canary's National Rental Report. Canadian student-athletes visit Flint...
awesomemitten.com
5 “Unplugged” Family-Friendly Destinations in Flint Michigan
Flint, Michigan has a long history of innovation and automation. It was through the creativity and vision of people like Billy Durant, Louis Chevrolet, and C.S. Mott that birthed Buick and General Motors. Although Flint is no longer “Buick City”, the investment these pioneers made in their city is standing....
Women say tree business took thousands off them
Two mid-Michigan women want to warn others to stay away from a local tree removal service.
Great Lakes Now
Drinking Water News Roundup: Lead levels increase in Flint water, businesses sued over water contamination concerns
From lead pipes to PFAS, drinking water contamination is a major issue plaguing cities and towns all around the Great Lakes. Cleaning up contaminants and providing safe water to everyone is an ongoing public health struggle. Keep up with drinking water-related developments in the Great Lakes area. Click on the...
wsgw.com
Mother and Daughter Critical After Being Hit by Vehicle
A 30-year-old woman and her 4-year-old daughter were hospitalized after they were hit by a vehicle Wednesday night in Carrollton Township. Police said the two were walking across N. Michigan north of Stoker Drive about 10:30 p.m. when they were hit by a northbound vehicle. The girl was taken to...
The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
MLive.com
Flint students arrive for first day of school
Linda Boose, a Flint Northern 1972 graduate and Flint Board of Education member, greets students and parents during the first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 at Brownell STEM Academy in Flint. (Jake May | MLive.com)Get Photo. 7 / 39. Flint students arrive for first day of school.
abc12.com
Curfew imposed for a large area of Flint during Back to the Bricks
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department again is setting up a curfew for anyone age 17 or younger in much of the downtown area during Back to the Bricks. Police say any children under 17 years old must be off the streets from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. Aug. 16 through 20 in the curfew area unless they are accompanied by an adult.
abc12.com
Mother, 4-year-old child hit by a car and listed in critical condition
CARROLLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A mother and her 4-year-old daughter were in critical condition Friday after they got hit by a vehicle two days earlier. The Carrollton Township Police Department says the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on North Michigan Avenue near Stoker Drive. Police say the 30-year-old...
abc12.com
Flint family left homeless after house fire during Wednesday thunderstorm
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint family was devastated Wednesday after their home caught fire, which destroyed all of their belongings. The fire was reported around 5 p.m. in the 5000 block of Miami Lane, which is near the intersection of Pierson and Fleming roads on Flint's north side. The...
wsgw.com
Bishop To Lead Motorcycle Charity Ride
Bishop Robert Gruss on a charity ride across the SaginawDiocese to raise money for Think Adoption Not Abortion, an organization which encourages adoption through billboard advertisements. The ride will take place Saturday, August 13th from 8a.m. to 6p.m. The ride begins in Saginaw and ends in Chesaning. The ride will...
WNEM
MSP seeks public assistance identifying person of interest at Munger Potato Fest
BAY REGION, Mich. (WNEM) -Michigan State Police Troopers are asking for public assistance identifying a person of interest involved in a stabbing at the Munger Potato Festival. MSP announced Monday, a 27-year-old Birch Run man was wounded after being stabbed during a fight with another man while attending the festival.
Saginaw resident set for 2-year Peace Corps mission in Ecuador
SAGINAW, MI — Jessica Fehrman has some packing to do. By month’s end, the 26-year-old Saginaw woman will count herself among the first Peace Corps volunteers to serve overseas since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. That’s when the organization evacuated nearly 7,000 people from 60 nations.
Tree service owner shares his side after complaints of no-shows
On Thursday, owner of J&L Tree Service JD Gibson is speaking out hoping to explain.
MetroTimes
Michigan’s first Dick’s Last Resort restaurant is coming to Saginaw
If you’re in the mood to be insulted and berated by waiters, the latest chain restaurant coming to Michigan may be for you. We don’t know why you’d be in the mood for those things, but that’s what Dick’s Last Resort will be serving up at its new location in Saginaw. The restaurant will open at 8845 Gratiot Ave. on Aug. 8, and is Dick’s first Michigan outpost.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tick expert from Michigan State University weighs in on what you need to know when you encounter the bug
There is no doubt that tick populations in the state of Michigan are growing and moving into areas where we initially did not have concerns. 20 years ago, ticks in our area were really more of a nuisance because they rarely carry serious diseases. Unfortunately, that has changed. In response...
Famous People You May See in Flint, MI This Weekend
Really Cool Comic Con happens this weekend in Flint, MI. Coming up this Saturday and Sunday, August 6th and 7th, 2022, Really Cool Comic Con will be hitting the Dort Event Center in Flint, Michigan. Really Cool Comic Con is set to feature comics, toys, artists, celebrity guests, video games, table gaming, cosplay, Pokemon, Funko Pops, cards, and pop culture collectibles.
wsgw.com
Woman Sets Herself and Residence on Fire
A Bay County woman is hospitalized with severe burns after setting herself and her mobile home on fire. Bay County deputies went to the 51 year old woman’s residence in the Oakside Mobile Home Park, 2752 W. North Union Road Saturday after learning she had violated a court order. Deputies tried speaking with the woman from outside her mobile home when they saw her pour a flammable fluid on herself then light it.
Cars 108
