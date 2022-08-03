Murder of Cedar Rapids Veteran Remains a 39-Year-Old Mystery

Read on koel.com
kiwaradio.com
Officials Release Autopsy Details In June’s Murders At Eastern Iowa Campground
Ankeny, Iowa — The State Medical Examiner’s report on the June 22nd murders of three campers at Maquoketa Caves State Park indicates gunshots alone did not cause the victim’s deaths. The Iowa Department of Public Safety has released autopsy results showing 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt died from a...
weareiowa.com
Iowa DCI: Maquoketa Caves victims died from multiple causes, suspected killer acted alone
ANKENY, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation on Thursday revealed the manner and cause of death for the family members killed on July 22 at Maquoketa Caves State Park. Officers responded to the scene at about 6:25 a.m. Friday, July 22 in the park's campground and found...
KGLO News
Autopsy: Family killed at Iowa park shot, stabbed, strangled
In this 2022 provided by the Schmidt and Morehead families, Tyler Schmidt, left, and his wife Sarah pose with their son Arlo and daughter Lula, right, while hiking near Cedar Falls, Iowa. Police said Saturday, July 23, 2022, the Iowa couple and their 6-year-old daughter were fatally shot while camping in a state park by a man from Nebraska who later turned the gun on himself. The couple's 9-year-old son survived. (Courtesy of the Schmidt and Morehead families)
Radio Iowa
Person of interest in Des Moines murder case may be in Cedar Rapids
Des Moines police are asking the public for help in finding a person of interest in a weekend murder case. Police were called to Broadlawns Medical Center Sunday night after 22-year-old Charles Lovelady was brought in with a gunshot wound and died. On Monday, police arrested 21-year-old Darion Hermes on...
KETV.com
Autopsies find 3 family members killed at Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed and strangled
ANKENY, Iowa — Autopsies find three family members killed at Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed and strangled. Investigators found Tyler and Sarah Schmidt, along with their 6-year-old daughter Lula, dead in their tent at Maquoketa Caves State Park on July 22. Their 9-year-old son escaped. The Iowa...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police confirm robbery at Blairs Forest Plaza
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 1:11 pm Thursday, Cedar Rapids Police say the Check into Cash financial institution on the 5400 block of Blairs Forest Way NE was robbed. Details are sparse at this time, but officials say the investigation is ongoing.
KCJJ
Alleged fight at residential facility leads to Iowa City man’s arrest
An alleged fight at Shelter House’s residential facility has led to the arrest of an Iowa City man. Police were called to the 501 Apartments on Southgate Avenue Tuesday night on reports of two men fighting on the premises. Upon arrival, they detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from 37-year-old Darius Stewart’s breath. He reportedly stated that he was in a fight with another man. When officers spoke to the other party, Stewart approached and was told repeatedly to step away.
KCRG.com
Shots fired damage at UnityPoint Work Well Clinic
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday evening at approximately 8:20 pm, the St. Luke’s Therapy Plus and Work Well Clinic at 830 1st Avenue SE sustained broken windows and doors as a result of gunshots fired at the building. No one inside the building was injured. Work Well and...
WIBW
Sheriff’s Office searches for missing woman believed to be with Iowa man
DICKINSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials from Dickinson County are searching for a missing woman who is believed to be with a man from Iowa. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post on Aug. 4, that if anyone has information about the whereabouts of Makayla Robertson, 23, of Dickinson Co., they should report that information to law enforcement immediately.
kwayradio.com
Trailer Fire in Cedar Falls
Thursday at 5:57 PM, Cedar Falls Public Safety was dispatched to a residential fire at 700 W Ridgeway Ave Lot #225. Dispatch received multiple calls that the trailer was on fire. Fire crews arrived on scene to flames and smoke showing from the trailer. Fire crews forced entry into the residence and a search confirmed that no one was present inside. The fire crews then quickly extinguished the fire. There were no injuries during the incident and no one was home at the time of the fire. It is believed that the cause of the fire was malfunctioning electrical components.
kwayradio.com
Teen Arrested with Gun
According to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier, a Waterloo teen has been detained after police found him carrying a stolen handgun Tuesday. Police were investigating an ongoing drug and firearm case shortly after noon Tuesday when they attempted to stop Montavious Kentrell Saffold in the 900 block of Grant Avenue.
ourquadcities.com
2 suffer life-threatening injuries in U. S. 61 crash Friday
UPDATE: A boy and a man, both from Davenport, suffered life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon in an accident in Eldridge. Shorty after 2 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call for a crash in the area of. the 124.5 mile marker southbound on Highway 61 in Eldridge. This...
cbs2iowa.com
Five people arrested in money laundering scheme between Black Hawk County and Mexico
WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Five people have been arrested in connection to a money laundering scheme between Black Hawk County and Mexico. The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force and several other agencies arrested five people in the course of a two-year investigation. Those arrested were Richard, Mohorne,...
KCRG.com
Two dead in Dubuque County crash
Starting Thursday, a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial will open for people in Tama County to see. A Cedar Rapids woman won a $300,000 lottery prize this week. Iowa church sends volunteers to help with Kentucky flood recovery. Updated: 5 hours ago. An Iowa church is helping with relief...
2 People Killed in SUV Accident on Tuesday (Aug 2) Near Farley, Iowa
The Iowa State Patrol says two people are dead after their SUV collided with the back of a sanitation truck just after 5 pm on Tuesday afternoon. 20-year-old Miranda Held and her passenger 21-year-old Samuel Link, both of Cedar Falls, Iowa were killed when the SUV driven by Held rear-ended a sanitation truck while trying to pass several cars in a turn lane on Highway 20 near Farley, Iowa. The driver of the truck, 32-year-old Adam Linden of Sherril, Iowa was not injured.
Waterloo Residents Arrested in Connection to Mexican Drug Cartel
In movies or TV shows like Narcos, Breaking Bad, or Ozark, involvement with drug cartels in far off lands like Mexico seems to be something that only happens in the movies or other parts of the United States. Never do we think about any sort of entanglement between these criminals and the people of Iowa -- let alone the Cedar Valley.
2 suspects charged with murdering Benton County woman
Two people have been charged in with murder in the July death of 58-year-old Jodie Bevans, the Iowa Department of Public Safety announced Thursday. Deputies from the Benton County Sheriff's Office and agents of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation arrested Jodie's stepdaughter, 34-year-old Samantha Faith Bevans, on Wednesday. Officials...
KCRG.com
Portion of A Ave NE in Cedar Rapids to close for approximately 6 months
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Beginning Monday, August 8th, A Avenue NE between 10th Street and 11th Street will be closed for skywalk construction. Officials say a detour will be posted and work is expected to take roughly six months. UnityPoint confirms the construction closure is to replace the skywalk...
KCJJ
North Liberty man among two suspects arrested for Benton County murder
A North Liberty man is among two suspects arrested for a murder in Benton County last month. According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, 38-year-old Tacoa Talley of Prairie Ridge Road was taken into custody Thursday morning for the murder of Jodie Bevans of Palo. An alleged accomplice, 34-year-old Faith Bevans of Palo, was arrested Wednesday night.
One of the Longest Go Kart Tracks in the Midwest is in Waterloo
Ready, Set, GO! While it's only the beginning of August it's always a good reminder that we aren't too far away from fall and now is the time to get in that remaining summer fun while you can. We didn't do a ton of this growing up but I'm pretty sure I can remember every single time my parents took our family to a go-kart track.
