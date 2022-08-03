Grand Blanc’s Ascension Genesys Hospital Will End Hospital Stays for Kids

The family of Jacob Hills desperately needs your help. The recent Grand Blanc graduate is missing and his loved ones are asking the public in the search. Jacob, who lives in Lake Orion, was last seen in Dearborn Heights on Saturday night. His car has since been found abandoned in Dearborn Heights near Telegraph and Ford Road and reported to be stolen according to a post by his grandmother on Facebook. The family believes Jacob is in grave danger and is desperate for answers and help that will lead to him being found.

GRAND BLANC, MI ・ 11 DAYS AGO