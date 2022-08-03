Grand Blanc’s Ascension Genesys Hospital Will End Hospital Stays for Kids

Read on wfnt.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Famous People You May See in Flint, MI This Weekend
Really Cool Comic Con happens this weekend in Flint, MI. Coming up this Saturday and Sunday, August 6th and 7th, 2022, Really Cool Comic Con will be hitting the Dort Event Center in Flint, Michigan. Really Cool Comic Con is set to feature comics, toys, artists, celebrity guests, video games, table gaming, cosplay, Pokemon, Funko Pops, cards, and pop culture collectibles.
These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Genesee County Can’t Miss Events in August 2022
August is a busy month for Genesee County, Michigan. The calendar is pretty full for Genesee County, Michigan in August. So many events are set to take place that will keep you and the family busy. From the Ally Challenge to the Crim Festival of Race along with sold-out concerts and the Genesee County Fair.
Detroit Couple Gets Married in Michigan Hospital After Mom Put on Life Support
Tamika Williams was not about to get married without her mother at her side. So when her mom was put on life support, Tamika and her fiance tied the knot at Detroit's Sinai-Grace Hospital. Sure, it Was an Unusual Wedding. Most little girls don't dream of getting married in a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing Mom Wants Answers After Daughter Mauled by Pitbulls
A Lansing area woman is furious after her 7-year-old daughter was viscously mauled by her father's neighbor's Pitbulls. Latasha Williams says her daughter Sarae was visiting her father and his fiancee on Saturday (7/30) when the attack occurred. The girl was attacked by the two dogs and has suffered injuries "from head to toe."
Tragedy During Michigan Make-A-Wish Bicycle Ride As 2 Cyclists Killed by Drunk Driver
In what was meant to be a weekend of coming together over a shared love to help children ended in tragedy Saturday during the annual Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour. According to reports, 5 riders in the annual Michigan event were hit by an SUV after it crossed the center line in Ronald Township. The accident left 2 cyclists dead, and 3 injured after it appeared the driver of the SUV crossed the center line while attempting to pass another vehicle. The driver of the SUV has now been arrested and charged with two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death according to WZZM13.
The Important Reason Parents Should Skip Sharing Back to School Pictures Online
It's hard to believe, but summer is winding down and a new school year is about to begin. This time of year parents love to show off their children in their "first-day" pictures holding those Etsy-style signs. As much as we all love the cuteness overload, all the sharing may actually be dangerous.
The Oldest Aquarium in Michigan Turns 118 Years Old This Month
The Belle Isle Aquarium in Detroit is not only the oldest aquarium in Michigan, it's also the oldest aquarium in the United States. This historic building officially opened its doors on August 18, 1904. The aquarium turns 118 years old this month and is still operating today. The Belle Isle...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Whoops – That One Time MLive Thought Ironsnake Was KISS
Amazon was recently called out for using a picture of the band Steel Panther to promote a Motley Crue documentary. After seeing this recent photo faux pas, I immediately thought about the time MLive publications mistakingly used a picture of Flint's own Ironsnake when promoting an actual KISS concert in Grand Rapids.
What You Need To Know – Snake On The Lake 2022 In Fenton
Ironsnake rules The Ponemah Lakeside Lodge in Fenton this Labor Day Weekend - that's right 'Snake On The Lake' 2022 is happening. Snake On The Lake is the summer's biggest party, featuring 8 hours of live music, food, and fun. The concert kicks off at 3:00 PM. Bands that have been announced so far are as follows,
Detroit Man Shoots Eight, Kills Two Over Cars Parked for Birthday Party
Tragedy struck a birthday party in Detroit when a man opened fire in the early morning hours. Two more senseless murders occurred over the weekend at a Detroit home. On Sunday, July 31st around 2:40 am, a man opened fire on a group celebrating a birthday. The incident started after the shooter became upset with the parking situation at the home across the street, where allegedly one of the cars could have been blocking his driveway.
Shop Talk – Kevin Zink’s Top 5 Must Try Sauces
Even the worst cooks can appear to be great by adding these five sauces to any meal. Whether you are preparing a steak or eating a slice of pizza - Kevin Zink, owner of the world-famous Machine Shop in Flint, Michigan has a sauce recommendation for you. Fun fact about...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Much Do You Know About These Eight Local Ice Cream Shops?
MMMMMMM, Ice Cream. It's the delicious treat that brings families together, enjoyed by young and old alike. But how well do you know your ice cream?. Or I should ask, "How well do you know your local ice cream shops?" I Spy My Favorite Ice Cream Shop. Pictured below are...
Dog that Survived Michigan Weekend Plane Crash Found Safe & Sound
A dog that went missing after miraculously surviving a plane crash over the weekend in Michigan has been found and is being reported safe. Three human passengers and a six-month-old golden retriever named Charlie survived the crash. Authorities were called to the Ray Community Airport in Macomb County's Ray Township...
Lansing Cops Break Window to Rescue Dog Left in a Hot Car
We can't say it enough: You can't leave kids and pets in a hot car for even a second. Lansing area police had to break a car window over the weekend to rescue a dog that was left inside. The East Lansing Police Department said they actually fielded several calls...
Family Frantically Searching for 18yo Recent Grand Blanc High Graduate
The family of Jacob Hills desperately needs your help. The recent Grand Blanc graduate is missing and his loved ones are asking the public in the search. Jacob, who lives in Lake Orion, was last seen in Dearborn Heights on Saturday night. His car has since been found abandoned in Dearborn Heights near Telegraph and Ford Road and reported to be stolen according to a post by his grandmother on Facebook. The family believes Jacob is in grave danger and is desperate for answers and help that will lead to him being found.
Cedar Point Ride Operator Assaulted by Michigan Man Over Seatbelt Misunderstanding
A Michigan man is accused of punching an employee operating a rollercoaster at Cedar Point amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio. The man accused of the assault is 18-year-old Dean Graff of Lincoln Park, Michigan. Graff is accused of punching the rollercoaster operator eight or nine times in the head, according to witnesses who saw the altercation unfold. The altercation only ended when bystanders intervened.
Are Drive-Thru Convenience Stores Only A Michigan Thing?
Whoever came up with the idea of drive-thru convenience stores is a genius. The concept of being able to roll up to a window and order a 40-ouncer and a pack of smokes is beyond brilliant. The best part - you don't even have to wear a shirt or to get service. No shirt, no shoes, no problem.
An Open Letter to Everyone Who Says Being an Empty Nester is Glorious
So many people have shared. So many people, all of them with the best of intentions, have helpfully opined that the empty-nest phase of life is glorious and that being a member of this exclusive club is a joy to behold. Thank you, but I'm not so sure that we're...
Divorce Tastes Good, Ex-Wife’s Famous Chicken Is Open In Michigan
Add divorce to the list of things that taste like chicken. The name of one of Michigan's newest restaurants is very tongue in chicken. Ex-Wife's Famous Chicken opened in May of this year in Dearborn Heights with plans for several more locations to open in the Great Lakes State. The...
1470 WFNT
Burton, MI
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
547K+
Views
ABOUT
1470 WFNT has the best news coverage for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfnt.com
Comments / 0