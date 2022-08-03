Enjoy lower humidity while it lasts because Thursday will be wicked hot & humid in Maine

Read on fox23maine.com
NECN
FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in Maine as Heat Rages
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in parts of Maine. Severe thunderstorm warnings had previously been declared in Vermont and New Hampshire, but they have since expired. Click here to see any active severe weather alerts. Boston has already had record-breaking hot weather Thursday, and heat advisories stretch across...
WPFO
Heat Advisory: Several days of extreme heat, humidity expected in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- The hottest, muggiest stretch of the summer is likely to hit Maine this week. Several days of oppressive heat and humidity look to be the story in Maine through the end of this week and into the beginning of the next. TIMING: Humidity levels ramp up on Thursday...
WPFO
Parts of Maine in severe drought, state in desperate need of rain
The latest report from Drought Center shows much of the Maine coast and the New Hampshire Seacoast are in a severe drought. Maine is in desperate need of rain. Just over 8 percent of Maine is in a severe drought and almost 40 percent of the state is in a moderate drought, according to the Drought Center.
2023 Farmer’s Almanac Calling For Early & Harsh Winter In Maine
Normally, we aren't graced by the Farmer's Almanac until the end of August. According to the KJ, the Farmer's Almanac was available by the beginning of August. As we understand it, it is the earliest that we have gotten the tome in its 205 year history. When it comes to...
ROAD TRIP WORTHY: ‘Maine’s Ultimate Fall Yard Sale’ September 10
This bargain hunter's dream is worth hoping in the car and heading to Cumberland Center. Summer and fall are all about yard sales in the state of Maine, because as they say, one man’s trash, is another man’s treasure. So if the idea of taking a nice road trip, and browsing at hundreds of yard sales all in one location gets you excited, there is a perfect event next month to feed your obsession.
WPFO
Wild Blueberry Weekend aims to celebrate all things blueberry
PORTLAND (WGME) – Saturday kicks off Wild Blueberry Weekend in Maine, celebrating all things blueberry. It's happening at wild blueberry farms all over the state on both Saturday and Sunday, rain or shine. The goal is to get people to enjoy Maine's smaller, wild blueberries rather than the larger,...
WPFO
Signs your well may be running dry during Maine's drought
(BDN) -- Private wells in Maine are at risk of going dry thanks to ongoing drought conditions this summer. This comes at a time when farmers, homesteaders and gardeners need all the water they can get for their crops and livestock. Thirty-four private well owners have already reported running out...
Warning: Do NOT Drink Water in This Maine City Until Further Notice
When The Standells released their song "Dirty Water" about the Charles River in Boston back in 1966 that's iconically heard at the end of every winning Red Sox game, I don't think they envisioned that over 50 years later, it'd also hold up when addressing Maine. Unfortunately, at least in the short term, it can be a theme song for one city, too.
Want To Own A Campground Near Baxter State Park Maine?
As The Great Resignation continues, there is good chance you have been thinking about making a change in your life. Maybe you LOVE camping and have always wanted to find a way to make that your job? What better to make a living than by doing something you love, right?
One Out-of-Stater Thinks Maine is Full of Drunk Chainsmokers
Maine has its good and bad qualities, like everywhere. If you spend enough time on Reddit, you'll see a few trends about the way out-of-staters talk about us. Aside from asking questions about vacation spots and things like that, they have a deep tendency to tell us what they think of us. I suppose it's fair because a lot of Mainers are only too eager to share how they feel about people from away.
WPFO
With temps soaring into the 90s, cooling centers open in Maine
With temperatures expected to be in the 90s in most of Maine on Thursday, some communities have setup cooling centers. CBS13 will add more locations to the list as they become available. Auburn. Auburn Public Library at 49 Spring St. Cooling Center - Open August 4 and 5 from 9:00...
WGME
Maine tomatoes are rotting on the vine
(BDN) -- Those red, juicy tomatoes gardeners dream about all summer are the latest victims of Maine’s ongoing drought conditions. Growers around the state are finding ripening tomatoes on their vines that look perfect, until they see the base of the fruit is brown, black and soft. The same is also happening to eggplants and peppers.
mainebiz.biz
Far from Falmouth roots, Lucas Tree Experts expands with North Carolina acquisition
Falmouth-based Lucas Tree Experts has grown another limb with the acquisition of a Mount Airy, N.C., company, Carter Utility Tree Services. The purchase was completed last week, spokeswoman Lauren Healy said, but would not disclose terms. The deal adds 55 former Carter employees to the Lucas workforce, bringing the total to over 550.
WPFO
Price of lobster drops to pre-pandemic levels putting lobstermen in a pinch
STATEWIDE (WGME) -- The price of lobster has dropped to pre-pandemic levels. Once priced at $20 a pound, you can now get this Maine staple for $3 a pound. Lobstermen are stuck in a trap of low prices for lobster and high prices for everything else, including bait and fuel.
Illegal camping at Maine’s Acadia National Park is on the rise
The number of visitors — and illegal campers — has increased during the pandemic. The number of illegal campers at Acadia National Park in Maine is increasing, according to a park spokesman. Acadia spokesperson Sean Bonnage told the Bangor Daily News that illegal camping ranges from people setting...
It Must be Shark Week in Maine, Great White Closes Down Maine Beach Again
Good luck escaping this topic. Not only did we just wrap up the infamous Shark Week but as sightings increase in Maine, you can’t dodge the hot topic in normal conversation. It seems whether I’m at work or with friends I’m always hearing, “did you hear about the shark sighting?”
WPFO
'Mom, there's a bear in the living room:' NH family shares scary encounter with bear
CONWAY (WGME) – A New Hampshire family met an unexpected visitor in their house on Monday. Arlee Giannini was home with her son when he told her there was a bear in their living room. "I'm about ready to fall asleep. Jaeden comes flying in my room and he's...
Can You Legally Bury a Dead Person in Your Backyard in Maine?
A weird story happened in Maine a few years ago that got us thinking about dead people, and where we put them. 72-year-old Carolyn Farnell died in her home in East Baldwin. She was, according to authorities, buried in her backyard by her 43-year-old son, Shawn Farnell. No foul play is suspected. It seemed Carolyn was in poor health and her son was simply carrying out her final wishes.
This Eccentric Yurt Sits in a Maine Town You’ve Probably Never Been To
I stumbled across this incredible yurt on Air BnB and I had to show you all. If you are looking for a romantic getaway or a family fun weekend in the forest, this is your spot to go!. It is called, "Birdsong Yurt" and I understand why. When you're staying...
wabi.tv
Stowaway Oshkosh cat: Maine family’s feline surprises them on road trip
ST. ALBANS, Maine (WABI) - A St. Albans family was heading to the Oshkosh Air Show in Wisconsin last month when they were joined by a surprise guest. “So, we packed up the night before, and then in the morning, we just, I just opened, everything was closed up. I just opened the door to throw in the last couple of things, sealed it up, left, and we drove 15 hours, and we got to Toledo, Ohio for the night. And when we lifted it up and opened the door, there was our cat staring at us just nonchalantly,” explained Jason Scholten.
