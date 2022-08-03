ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WPG Talk Radio

NJ weather: Heat, humidity, and daily thunderstorms roll on

Heat, humidity, and thunderstorms? Hey, that's the story of summertime in New Jersey. But remember, we are always trying to pinpoint those days that will be extra steamy and stifling, putting us in the "danger zone". Friday will be another one of those days — the heat index will once again flirt with triple digits.
New Jersey 101.5

Forecasters scale back hurricane season for NJ, nation

This hurricane season may be a tad quieter than initially projected, but it is still likely to be busier than normal, government forecasters and others say. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Thursday trimmed their hurricane season outlook from a 65% chance for above normal activity to 60% and increased the odds of a normal season from 25% to 30% because of uneven sea surface temperature, including a patch of cooler water off Portugal. Parts of the Atlantic are warmer than normal, but the variability had forecasters “backing off on the higher end” of their predictions, said lead hurricane outlook forecaster Matthew Rosencrans.
State
New Jersey State
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Parts Of Lakewood Now Designated As Drought Areas

Despite the recent rainfall in Lakewood, the northern part of town is now officially in a drought zone, according to the latest maps from the National Drought Mitigation Center. According to the map, several counties in Central Jersey, including the tip Ocean County, are now experiencing a “moderate drought,” while...
thelakewoodscoop.com

Storm knocks out power, downs trees and causes flooding in Lakewood [VIDEO]

A powerful summer storm, while delivering much-needed rain, is causing severe flooding and widespread power outages throughout Lakewood. Lakewood Police said they received multiple reports of houses flooded and cars stranded on roadways across Lakewood. There have been multiple lightening strikes around town as well. At least 10,945 customers were...
94.3 The Point

WPG Talk Radio

Why are so many whales visiting the New Jersey shoreline?

Garden State residents are having a whale of a time these days, observing humpback whales off the coastline of New Jersey. Spotting a whale out in the ocean down the shore used to be a rarity, but Danielle Brown, the lead researcher for Gotham Whale, a nonprofit group studying marine mammals, and a Rutgers University whale expert, said there have been a growing number of whale sightings in our area for the past 11 years.
NJ.com

Crumbl Cookies continues N.J. expansion with new opening

Crumbl Cookies has opened its latest New Jersey spot. The cookie chain landed in Cherry Hill, debuting its first location this far south in the state. Crumbl’s new store in Cherry Hill opened Aug. 4 at 950 Garden Park Blvd. A grand opening ceremony will be held on Friday, Aug. 5 at 8 a.m.
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

