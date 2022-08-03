Read on wpgtalkradio.com
Heat, humidity, and thunderstorms? Hey, that's the story of summertime in New Jersey. But remember, we are always trying to pinpoint those days that will be extra steamy and stifling, putting us in the "danger zone". Friday will be another one of those days — the heat index will once again flirt with triple digits.
Heat and humidity are surging into New Jersey once again. And they'll be here, with very little relief, for about the next week. More days than not in the forecast feature highs in the 90s. The heat index will flirt with triple digits. Meanwhile, we also have to talk about...
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night. HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 8 p.m. Friday. High temperatures and humidity will combine for a...
This hurricane season may be a tad quieter than initially projected, but it is still likely to be busier than normal, government forecasters and others say. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Thursday trimmed their hurricane season outlook from a 65% chance for above normal activity to 60% and increased the odds of a normal season from 25% to 30% because of uneven sea surface temperature, including a patch of cooler water off Portugal. Parts of the Atlantic are warmer than normal, but the variability had forecasters “backing off on the higher end” of their predictions, said lead hurricane outlook forecaster Matthew Rosencrans.
After an unusually gloomy, unseasonably cool day Monday, summer returns in full blast on Tuesday as the sun comes out again. It will be hot and humid — a full 10 to 15 degrees warmer than Monday. Tuesday is also a cold front day. That frontal boundary is very...
Despite the recent rainfall in Lakewood, the northern part of town is now officially in a drought zone, according to the latest maps from the National Drought Mitigation Center. According to the map, several counties in Central Jersey, including the tip Ocean County, are now experiencing a “moderate drought,” while...
A powerful summer storm, while delivering much-needed rain, is causing severe flooding and widespread power outages throughout Lakewood. Lakewood Police said they received multiple reports of houses flooded and cars stranded on roadways across Lakewood. There have been multiple lightening strikes around town as well. At least 10,945 customers were...
If you're not a fan of the boardwalk scene but you still want to spend some time near the shore, you should check out Wall Stadium. There have been many rumors over the last few years about the fabled track closing, but it is still alive and roaring this season.
As of this week, part of New Jersey — 12.34 percent of the state, to be exact — is officially in drought. (Cue dramatic music.) Our recent stretch of dry weather has been a hot topic of conversation lately. Lawns are brown, streams are drying up, and voluntary water restrictions are already in effect.
If you like swimming at the Jersey Shore, it's best to do it during the day when lifeguards are on duty and fishing is not permitted. Some fishermen get annoyed at the "no fishing" policy lifeguards enforce at most beaches during the daytime. Cole Anderson of Toms River and some...
We all know someone who aims to see every state in America. They usually have an old-school map hanging somewhere with a pin in all the places they’ve already been. Some people get even more granular, they want to see as many cities as possible too. Well, not all cities are created equal which is why a list came out naming the ugliest city in every state. So what is the ugliest city in New Jersey?
Steak is synonymous with success. When someone is celebrating a major milestone or achievement, they go to a restaurant and order a big, juicy steak. But the only way to get a truly exceptional steak is to visit a dedicated steakhouse. That’s why Best of NJ is putting together a list of The Best Steakhouses in New Jersey.
It seems as though New Jersey has decided to make this summer the summer of food. New (and already established somewhere else) restaurants are popping up all over New Jersey. It’s as if all of these great food places finally realized that THIS is where the REAL foodies are.
It’s not like we will ever run out of things to do in New Jersey, but if you’re looking for something out of the ordinary to put on your calendar, we have some suggestions you might be interested in. Here are five really good and unusual things to...
Armed with her black flip flop, Rose Crimaldi got to work Tuesday afternoon. The 53-year-old chef from Sandy Hook killed about 50 of the more than 200 spotted lanternflies she saw during a day trip to Atlantic Highlands. “First I screamed, then swatted them away with my flip flop,” Crimaldi...
Hearts broke around the world when Klondike announced they are discontinuing one of their most loved products: the Choco Taco. I am sorry if you are just hearing this news for the first time now. They won't disappear from stores right away. But once inventory runs out, we are out...
Garden State residents are having a whale of a time these days, observing humpback whales off the coastline of New Jersey. Spotting a whale out in the ocean down the shore used to be a rarity, but Danielle Brown, the lead researcher for Gotham Whale, a nonprofit group studying marine mammals, and a Rutgers University whale expert, said there have been a growing number of whale sightings in our area for the past 11 years.
Crumbl Cookies has opened its latest New Jersey spot. The cookie chain landed in Cherry Hill, debuting its first location this far south in the state. Crumbl’s new store in Cherry Hill opened Aug. 4 at 950 Garden Park Blvd. A grand opening ceremony will be held on Friday, Aug. 5 at 8 a.m.
Shortly after New Jersey enacted a strict plastic bag ban three months ago, employees at the Aberdeen ShopRite noticed something unusual — the store’s handheld plastic shopping baskets were vanishing. They soon realized brazen shoppers who didn’t bring their own bags and didn’t want to buy 33-cent reusable...
