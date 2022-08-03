Read on www.amazingmadison.com
deseret.com
BYU women’s basketball nets another impressive recruit
The BYU women’s basketball program has picked up another big commitment. Forward Ali’a Matavao, Nevada’s reigning Gatorade Player of the Year, has committed to first-year coach Amber Whiting. Matavao averaged 13.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.1 steals last season. “Ali’a was amazing this year,” said her coach,...
deseret.com
BYU women’s basketball receives commitment from Idaho’s Kambree Barber
After the commitment on Tuesday of high schooler Ali’a Matavao and the addition on Wednesday of Gabby Bosquez, who transferred to BYU from Arizona State and will be eligible this fall, the BYU women’s basketball team added another commitment to a future recruiting class on Thursday. The Cougars...
deseret.com
Former BYU forward Zac Seljaas signs with German pro team
A former BYU basketball player is on the move to Germany. Forward Zac Seljaas has signed a contract with German professional basketball team Tigers Tübingen, the club announced. Tigers Tübingen, located in Baden-Württemberg, Germany, plays in the ProA league, which is the second tier of professional basketball in the...
deseret.com
4-time winner Kelsey Chugg will face BYU’s Adeline Anderson in championship match of 116th Utah Women’s State Amateur
To win “one for the thumb” at the 116th Utah Women’s State Amateur, Salt Lake City associate golf director Kelsey Chugg will have to get through one of the standouts on the BYU women’s golf team. Thursday’s 18-hole championship match at Ogden Golf & Country Club...
