Callaway High School teachers prepare for upcoming school year with active shooter training

Phenix City Elementary students welcomed back with a bang
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Community Schools United with United Way joined faculty members at Phenix City Elementary School on Thursday to welcome back students on their first day. Pamela Romero, the Director of Community Schools United with United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley, said the goal of Community...
Hollis Hand Elementary among the first to open its doors in Troup County
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County School System welcomed students back on Friday for the 2022-2023 school year. There are over 12,000 students in the system that headed back to class and one of the first school’s to open its door was Hollis Hand Elementary School. Matt...
“Back to School” dates for Muscogee County School District students
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County School District (MCSD) wants to remind the community about the start dates for the academic school year for grades Pre-K through 12th-grade students. According to the Director of Communications for MCSD, the first day of school for Pre-K through 2nd-grade students is Friday, Aug. 5, and 3rd-grade […]
From dress code changes to new lunch prices, here's what to expect at Opelika City Schools on Monday
With classes starting again for Opelika City Schools on Monday, students, parents and faculty can expect some changes for the new school year. Starting Monday, OCS will be enforcing a new dress code. Superintendent Farrell Seymore said it’s a much-needed update that is also a more simple and flexible code.
Retired teachers saying 'no thanks' to returning to classroom as Georgia struggles with shortage
ATLANTA — A change in Georgia law makes it more attractive for retired teachers to return to the classroom, but most retirees are saying “no thanks.”. House Bill 385, signed into law earlier this year, allows certain retired teachers to return to the classroom while continuing to collect their full pension and full-time pay. To qualify, teachers must be retired more than a year after 30 years experience, and they have to work in an area of high need.
Lagrange, August 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Villa Rica High School football team will have a game with Troup County High School on August 05, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Some GA parents add bulletproof backpacks to their kid’s back-to-school lists
MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The response to unfathomable violence at Uvalde or Parkland has Georgia parents doing whatever they can to shield their children from violence. For some, that means sending their kids to school with bulletproof backpacks. Some parents are making the heartbreaking decision to add bulletproof backpacks to...
Signups open for Coweta CERT training
The Coweta County Emergency Management Agency is accepting applications for its next Community Emergency Response Team training. The training takes place from Sept. 8 to Nov. 5, and there are 30 spots open for the class. The classes typically run from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The training is free of charge.
School bus driver dead, 2 students injured after crash in Upson County
UPSON COUNTY, Ga. — An Thomaston-Upson County school bus driver is dead and two students are in the hospital after being involved in a crash on Friday morning. District officials say the school bus was involved in an accident with a utility truck on Logtown Road. There were three...
Young community member donates to new assessment center set to open in LaGrange
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – New Ventures is a local non-profit that provides individuals with skills for successful employment while providing business services to the community. Now, they are expanding the LaGrange-Troup County Homeless Coalition and creating an assessment center. The assessment center is a $1,000,000 project that will assess...
Central High student loses battle with brain cancer, leaves impact on former teachers
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – As teachers and faculty at Central High School prepare for the upcoming school year, they are remembering the lessons they learned from a former student. Despite battling cancer throughout high school, Tatiana Gordon was determined to walk across the graduation stage. No matter how long it took to get out […]
Woman makes history as Georgia State Patrol's 1st female pilot
ATLANTA - A Georgia State Patrol trooper has made history by becoming the first ever female pilot in the law enforcement organization's aviation division. Trooper First Class Haley Jo Lucas recently received her wings, breaking new ground for the organization. At a ceremony at Georgia State Patrol's Headquarters in Atlanta,...
Sinkhole opens up on busy road in front of Cobb elementary school
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — If you’re driving to work or the kids to school in west Cobb County, give yourself extra time Thursday morning. A large sinkhole opened up overnight on Austell Road near Windy Hill Road. The sinkhole is in front of the entrance to Milford Elementary...
St. Francis-Emory in Columbus to host hiring event
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Francis-Emory is hosting a hiring event for clinical and non-clinical positions. The hiring event will be held on Aug. 10 on the hospital campus, location on 2300 Manchester Expressway, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Potential employees will get the opportunities to meet staff, learn...
Get free medical, dental and vision care for the next two weeks through this government initiative
From now until Aug. 18, the Valley Healthcare Mission is offering vision, dental and other basic medical services to community members free of charge, with no income or residency requirements. As a part of the Innovative Readiness Training program, funded by the Department of Defense, the mission serves two purposes:...
Columbus Public Works Department updates wastes collection routes
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, Columbus city officials announced the Columbus Public Works Department would no longer rotate containerized yard waste collection routes. Citizens who receive waste collection services from the city of Columbus will now receive containerized yard waste collection every week. According to the Columbus Public Works Department, collection crews are working extended […]
Alabama: Man sentenced to 109 years in stabbing murder
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Guatemalan man has been sentenced to 109 years after being found guilty of murder in Houston County. In March of 2021, Edwardo Cuz Hor, 18, stabbed and killed Mario Cuz Caal in Houston County, according to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the stabbing happened in Coggins Country Estates. Cuz […]
Columbus Police investigating shooting on 10th Street
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting. According to police, the shooting happened on August 4, 2022, on 10th Street near Samson Avenue around 10:00 p.m. Officials tell WRBL that police began investigating the shooting after the victim, a male, arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle. […]
COLUMBUS: House fire on Whippoorwill Lane, near Ukraine Drive
UPDATE 8/4/2022 9:42 p.m.: According to Columbus Fire & EMS Division Chief John Shull, two were displaced and there are no reported injuries. Columbus Fire & EMS says that the fire was approached in an exterior attack that made use of three engines, one ladder, one squad, one ambulance and a battalion chief with the […]
Jordan ready for a new beginning in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – “It’s hard to come back from a school, this is my first time in Georgia, hearing about a school closed the season after four games and come back and play a full season, so they’ve already won with the work they’ve been putting in the summer.” Those are the words of […]
