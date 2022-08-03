Big Brother 2023: When Is It, How Long Will It Run And Who Is Presenting?

Read on www.ladbible.com
CONFIRMED: Big Brother Is BACK – Please, Do Not Swear
Just as Love Island is ending and you thought you were about to get your life back, we can reveal that ITV2 is bringing back Big Brother. The original Reality TV show has long been rumoured to return and ITV2 revealed the return during the Love Island Finale. The show...
Big Brother announces return during Love Island advert break
The original reality television show, Big Brother, is set to return to UK screens next year.News of the reboot was revealed in an advert break during the final episode of Love Island tonight (1 August) on ITV2.Big Brother – which was first broadcast on Channel 4 in 2000 before moving to Channel 5 in 2011 – will now be airing on ITV2 and ITV’s new streaming service, ITVX . The last season of the iconic show was broadcast in 2018. The show sees a host of strangers living together under one roof and undertaking tasks. Contestants are voted out...
Beyond Paradise - Death In Paradise spin-off begins filming
Filming has begun on brand-new Death in Paradise spin-off series, Beyond Paradise in South-West England this week. Co-commissioned by the BBC and BritBox International, and reuniting Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton in the lead roles, Beyond Paradise is a new, original drama which picks up Humphrey and Martha’s story as they navigate a new life together in the idyll of rural Britain.
How To Apply For Next Year's Big Brother Series
Big Brother will finally be returning to UK television with fans eager to get their applications in the hopes of finding fame. The series is coming back on ITV2 and ITVX after it was axed five years ago in 2018. The long awaited announcement was made in a promotional video during the Love Island finale.
Strictly 2022 line-up: Richie Anderson to dance as part of all-male partnership in new series
Strictly Come Dancing is slowly announcing its 2022 line-up.In September, the BBC series will return for its 20th anniversary series presented by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.The first announcements were made on 4 August, with more names being revealed every day for the following week.Who is taking part in Strictly 2022?Will MellorActor Will Mellor was named as the first contestant. He is best known for his roles in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps and Broadchurch.Mellor’s other credits include Hollyoaks, Line of Duty and, most recently, ITV soap Coronation Street, in which he played Harvey Gaskell.Speaking...
‘Knots Landing’ Star Donna Mills, 81, Makes Rare Appearance With Her Daughter
Just wow. Knots Landing star Donna Mills, who will be 82 this December, walked the… The post ‘Knots Landing’ Star Donna Mills, 81, Makes Rare Appearance With Her Daughter appeared first on Outsider.
Soap Opera Actor and Girlfriend Break up, Delete All Photos of Each Other
Bobby Brazier and Liberty Love have called it quits. Just two months after they went public with their relationship, the 19-year-old model and actor, who recently landed a role on the popular British soap opera EastEnders, and his model girlfriend have broken up. The Sun was the first to report the news, citing insiders who confirmed their relationship was "over."
Evan Hofer Reveals What Dex is Really up to on GENERAL HOSPITAL!
Daytime newcomer Evan Hofer made his GENERAL HOSPITAL debut back in May as Dex, an eager go-getter who was intent on landing a job with Sonny. Shortly thereafter, it was revealed that Dex was actually working for Michael as a plant in the Corinthos organization!. In a new interview with...
'I don’t really accept he’s not here anymore': Amanda Redman reveals her pain at New Tricks co-star Dennis Waterman's death which 'knocked her sideways'
Amanda Redman has revealed her New Tricks co-star Dennis Waterman's death 'knocked me sideways'. The legendary TV actor died in May at the age of 74 following a secret two-year battle with lung cancer. And two months after his passing, Amanda, 64, Dennis' long time friend of 40 years admitted...
Virgin River confirms big change for season 5
Virgin River season 4 spoilers follow. Virgin River has confirmed it's getting a new showrunner for season 5. Following the release of season 4 last week, it has been revealed that Greek creator Patrick Sean Smith is coming on board to oversee the show, replacing Sue Tenney. Speaking to TVLine,...
Virgin River Season 5: What to know about the show’s next season
Warning: This post contains spoilers for Season Four of "Virgin River." We'll say this about "Virgin River:" The show knows how to leave us hanging. Luckily, Season Five is on its way. Netflix renewed the popular California-set, Canada-filmed show in September 2021, per Deadline. Season Four, which premiered on Netflix...
EXCLUSIVE: A notorious 'pest to the stars' who bizarrely claims he's married to Australia's most famous news anchor has celebrities on edge as he faces a raft of stalking charges
A notorious celeb chaser who was allegedly involved in an ugly opening night clash with entertainer Rhonda Burchmore bizarrely claims he was married to beloved Melbourne newsreader Peter Hitchener. Kodei James Mulcahy, 22, of Werribee, is scheduled to appear before the Werribee Magistrates Court on 26 unrelated charges of stalking...
Where to watch Days of Our Lives
NBC’s Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running TV series in the world. Airing nearly every weekday since 1965, the soap opera has aired over 14,000 episodes and even given birth to a spinoff series and a holiday film. Now on its 57th season, the program doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon, as it continues to entertain millions of audiences across the country every single day. Whether you’re a fan looking to catch up on past episodes or a casual viewer interested in checking out the series for the first time, here’s where to watch Days of Our Lives:
‘Big Brother’: Which Showmances Are Still Together?
A new showmance is emerging in 'Big Brother 24,' so we took a look back on the relationships that formed in the show and lasted in the real world.
Prince William broke royal protocol during Euro 2022 final but it was 'deliberate', says former royal butler
While Prince William appeared to have broken protocol at the Euro 2022, a former royal butler has suggested that his gesture was ‘deliberate’. Last weekend, the Lionesses beat Germany with a 2-1 score, ending England’s 56-year wait for a trophy by claiming a first major tournament win since 1966.
‘Big Sky’ Season 3 Teaser Has Reba McEntire Suggesting You Might Never Leave Montana Murder Town (Video)
Reba McEntire is setting up the suspense coming to ABC’s “Big Sky” Season 3 in its brand new teaser trailer. The new season, which is being called “Big Sky: Deadly Trails,” also features Jensen Ackles, who made his debut in the Season 2 finale. He’s also featured in the new teaser, heading out on an investigation with series star Katheryn Winnick. Kylie Bunbury, who also stars in the show, appears to have made a discovery in another moment from the new footage.
Strictly 2022 line-up: Kaye Adams latest ‘terrified’ celebrity to sign up
Strictly Come Dancing is slowly announcing its 2022 line-up.In September, the BBC series will return for its 20th anniversary series presented by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.The first announcements were made on 4 August, with more names being revealed every day for the following week.Who is taking part in Strictly 2022?Actor Will Mellor was named as this year’s first contestant. He is best known for his roles in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps and Broadchurch.Mellor’s other credits include Hollyoaks, Line of Duty and, most recently, ITV soap Coronation Street, in which he played Harvey Gaskell.Speaking...
Scottish Island With Its Own Lighthouse On Sale For Less Than The Average London Home
The housing market is a nightmare. Quelle surprise. And nowhere is it crazier than in London. Prices in the capital are at an all time high, with the average gaff going for an incredible, and pretty sickening, £529,000. Now, not many people have that kind of cash lying around...
Dated & Related: New ‘awkward’ Netflix reality show sees siblings date side-by-side
Netflix has released an official teaser for its forthcoming reality show Dated & Related.The streamer’s newest dating series – which debuts on 2 September – will follow a group of singles entering a mansion in the South of France looking for love.However, there’s a twist. Each contestant will be joined by their sibling who is also in search of love. The 10-episode series will be hosted by Too Hot To Handle season two’s Melinda Berry.The teaser begins with Berry’s voiceover: “Imagine being swept away to a luxury villa in the South of France. You’re there to find love in...
Douglas Henshall on his decision to quit BBC murder mystery Shetland
Douglas Henshall has said it will feel “weird” knowing BBC murder mystery drama Shetland is shooting without him, but that he feels “very comfortable” with his decision to leave the show.The Glasgow-born actor said he had departed the series partly because he did not want to “keep coming back and taking the pay cheque” when he knew his role should be coming to an end.Henshall debuted in the role of DI Jimmy Perez on BBC One in 2013 in the first TV adaptation of the award-winning novels by crime writer Ann Cleeves.The upcoming seventh series, which begins on August 10,...
