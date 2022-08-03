What do the Chicago Cubs do with Willson Contreras after trade deadline?

Read on dawindycity.com
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
Family Of Yankees Fans Welcome New Bronx Bomber Back Home
On Tuesday, left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery was traded by the New York Yankees to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Pinstripes organization is the only baseball family that the 29 year-old ever knew. In return for Montgomery, general manager Brian Cashman acquired the Gold Glove centerfielder that he desired for his playoff run, Harrison Bader. In a strange turn of events, the 28 year-old Bader is coming home to his family in New York, which happens to be a group of Yankees fans.
Gio was initially 'completely pissed off' after Mets trade deadline
Gio explained that he was initially “completely pissed off” about the Mets lack of moves at the trade deadline, but he has since calmed down.
Why the Braves didn’t trade for Joc Pederson, explained
The Atlanta Braves tried and failed to trade for San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson at the deadline. It wasn’t meant to be. Pederson’s pearls weren’t meant to grace the Truist Field outfield in Braves colors once again — at least not this postseason. Despite facing a four-game deficit in the NL Wild Card standings, the Giants trade deadline approach did not reflect that of a seller.
Trey Mancini, fiancee Sara Perlman say goodbye to Baltimore: ‘It really was a dream come true for me to play for the Orioles’
Even now, several days removed from the curtain call that marked the end of Trey Mancini’s career as an Oriole at Camden Yards, he and his fiancee Sara Perlman get goosebumps thinking about it. The crowd chanted Mancini’s name, eager for a way to say goodbye to a player who’s known no other home in the big leagues. Mancini, who had just hit an inside-the-park home run on July 28, which the ...
Dodgers News: LA Top Prospect Set for MLB Debut Tonight in San Francisco
Tonight, in the bay area, the Dodgers and Giants will play the 3rd game of the series. Julio Urias will be on the mound and faces off against right-hander, Alex Cobb. Los Angeles will be trying to keep up their momentum on offense as they have put up 17 runs in the first 2 games of the series and ...
Yardbarker
Why did the Yankees trade Jordan Montgomery for Harrison Bader?
The Yankees trading Jordan Montgomery is still a head-scratcher. How they could trade their #4 starter when Taillon has struggled, Severino is hurt, and German is currently starting is weird. The trade for Harrison Bader, who is on the IL, is also pretty strange. Brian Cashman has always seemed to have a flare for the dramatic with strange deals, and this is no exception. Harrison Bader is a question mark, the pitching depth is weakened, and everyone in the fanbase is puzzled as to what is going on. I did not like this trade at all at first, but now? Well, I think it might make a bit of sense.
Mets’ Jacob deGrom reveals Juan Soto regret from return to mound
Jacob deGrom made his season debut on Tuesday night, tossing five innings of one-run ball while striking out six batters in the New York Mets’ loss to the Washington Nationals. After the game, deGrom expressed how happy he was to be back on the mound. However, he did have one regret from Tuesday night, a […] The post Mets’ Jacob deGrom reveals Juan Soto regret from return to mound appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB・
Yardbarker
Cubs announcers roast Cardinals vets Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina
The Chicago Cubs’ broadcast team had a bit of fun at the expense of two St. Louis Cardinals stalwarts during Tuesday’s broadcast. Play-by-play man Jon Sciambi had some fun with the fact that veteran batterymates Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright were employing MLB’s new PitchCom system during Tuesday’s contest. Sciambi compared that to one’s grandparents getting their first mobile phone, which prompted laughter — and a half-hearted defense — from color commentator Jim Deshaies.
Veteran MLB Shortstop Released On Thursday Afternoon
With the MLB trade deadline now behind us, some teams are trimming the fat off their rosters ahead of this final stretch of games. That trimming has led to the release of one notable veteran shortstop. According to Philadelphia Phillies insider Matt Gelb, the Phillies have released 11-year veteran Didi...
Dodgers Injury Update: Multi-Time All-Star Lands on Injured List
Dodgers veteran Justin Turner is being placed on the IL, retroactive to July 30th.
numberfire.com
Chicago's Nick Madrigal operating second base on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Madrigal will man second base after Zach McKinstry was shifted to third, Patrick Wisdom was moved to first, and Frank Schwindel was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Miles Mikolas, our models project...
numberfire.com
Frank Schwindel finding seat for Cubs Friday afternoon
Chicago Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's series opener against right-hander Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins. Schwindel went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals. Patrick Wisdom will move to first base while Zach McKinstry starts on third and bats seventh.
numberfire.com
Chicago's P.J. Higgins catching in Thursday's second game against St. Louis
Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins is batting eighth in Thursday's Game 2 lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Higgins will start behind the plate after Willson Contreras was chosen as Chicago's designated hitter and Ian Happ was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Jose Quintana, Higgins' FanDuel salary stands at...
Yardbarker
Willson Contreras Was Finally Able To Relax Tuesday Night
The trade deadline can bring a lot of stress and nerves for a player. Said player may see his name brought up in trade discussions and rumors and not know what’s next for him. All he can do is wait to see if he’ll stay put or end up...
numberfire.com
Christopher Morel in center field for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs utility-man Christopher Morel is batting ninth in Wednesday's contest against the St. Louis Cardinals. Morel will patrol center field after Rafael Ortega was picked as Chicago's designated hitter, Willson Contreras was moved behind the plate, and Yan Gomes was rested on Wednesday night. numberFire's models project Morel to...
numberfire.com
Rafael Ortega sent to Chicago's bench on Thursday night
Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is not starting in Thursday's Game 2 lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Ortega will take a break after Christopher Morel was chosen as Chicago's starting center fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 194 batted balls this season, Ortega has recorded a 5.2% barrel rate and...
numberfire.com
Cubs starting Frank Schwindel at first base on Thursday night
Chicago Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel is batting seventh in Thursday's Game 2 lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Schwindel will take over first base after Patrick Wisdom was shifted to third and Zach McKinstry was benched. numberFire's models project Schwindel to score 5.9 FanDuel points at the salary of...
numberfire.com
Seiya Suzuki sitting Friday afternoon for Cubs
Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's series opener against right-hander Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins. The Cubs appear to be giving Suzuki a standard breather after he started both ends of Thursday's doubleheader. Nelson Velazquez will shift to right field while Ian Happ returns to play left field and bat cleanup.
numberfire.com
P.J. Higgins riding pine for Cubs Friday afternoon
Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's series opener against right-hander Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins. Yan Gomes will replace Higgins at catcher and hit sixth. Gomes has a $4,500 salary on the single-game slate and numberFire’s models project him for 8.1...
numberfire.com
Nico Hoerner not in Cubs' lineup versus Marlins
Chicago Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's series opener against right-hander Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins. Hoerner started the past 27 games for the Cubs and hit .260 with a .697 OPS. Christopher Morel will shift to shortstop in place of Hoerner and hit eighth while Rafael Ortega takes over in center field and the leadoff spot.
