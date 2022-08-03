Body Cam Footage Released of Pleasantville Dollar Store Shooting

Read on wpgtalkradio.com
Police Respond to Gunshots Fired At the Jersey Shore
ABSECON, NJ – Police in Absecon are investigating a shots fired incident at an apartment...
Absecon, NJ, Police Investigate Shots Fired at Apartment Complex
Authorities in Absecon are asking for help from the public as they investigate shots that were fired at a local apartment complex. The incident, according to the Absecon Police Department, happened around 11:15 Thursday night, August 4th, at the Oyster Bay Apartment Complex off of California Avenue. Upon arrival, officers...
Woman arrested after barricading inside Somers Point hotel
A woman is jailed after barricading herself inside a Somers Point hotel for nearly eight hours. The Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office was trying to evict Shiryle Seyler when she tried to pour bleach on the officers and attempted to take one officer’s baton, according to the report. The...
Man Charged for Multiple Burglaries at Trenton Middle School
TRENTON, NJ – A Trenton man has been charged for breaking into the Dunn Middle...
Footage shows chaotic confrontation before police shot man outside dollar store
Jalial Whitted put his hands up when officers arrived at the dollar store. He had a cell phone in his left hand. He also had a gun sticking out of his right pants pocket. The first officer on scene said it appeared to be a fake firearm. But a store...
South Jersey Man Gets 20 Years State Prison In Shooting Death: Prosecutor
A 33-year-old man from Cumberland County was sentenced to 20 years in New Jersey state prison in connection with a shooting death, authorities said. Raheem Jacobs, of Bridgeton, was sentenced Friday, Aug. 5 in connection with the Aug. 11, 2015 homicide of Keon Butler, also of Bridgeton, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.
Police in Trenton Issue Aert for Missing 12-Year-Old
TRENTON, NJ – A 12-year-old girl has gone missing in Trenton and police are hoping...
Gloucester County K9 Finds 3 Lost Boys In Magnolia Woods: ‘The Whole Neighborhood Was Looking For Us’
MAGNOLIA, N.J. (CBS) — Two New Jersey families have a lot to be thankful for. Their grandsons went missing for a full afternoon Monday and were found miles away from home. Three young boys under the age of 10 went on a bike ride and never returned home Monday. Their bikes were found near a creek on Otter Branch Road. They were eventually found a mile away. This story does have a happy ending, but they’re in hot water with their families right now. “The whole neighborhood was looking for us,” Leo Evans said. “I mean the whole neighborhood.” This may look like a regular...
Two Facing Drug Charges in Ocean County, NJ
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says two people are facing charges following an investigation into the distribution of drugs in the central part of the state. Officials say, "this cooperative, multi-agency investigation identified a residence in Bordentown, as well as a residence in Cream Ridge occupied by Sanine Brosseau, 44, as being utilized by Shaun Crawford, 36, of Trenton, to store and distribute illegal narcotics."
Teenager found dead on NJ Transit tracks, authorities say
Detectives with the Union County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the death of a 17-year-old boy found dead Thursday night on train tracks in Plainfield, authorities said. The teenager, whose name was not released, was found about 8 p.m. on the tracks at West Second Street and Central Avenue, according...
Man gets 20 years in fatal shooting of driver he was following
A man who fatally shot a minivan driver after following him in his car in Bridgeton in 2015 was sentenced Friday to 20 years in state prison, according to a statement from the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. Raheem Jacobs, 33, of Bridgeton, was found guilty on May 26 of...
South Jersey Man Busted In Back-To-Back Middle School Burglaries: Police
A South Jersey man was caught after breaking into a local middle school on two separate occasions, authorities said. Angel Jimenez, of Trenton, is accused of illegally entering Dunn Middle School on Dayton Street and stealing an air purifier on Saturday, July 30, Trenton Police said in a release on Thursday, August 4.
Police standoff in Somers Point
Law enforcement is on the scene of a barricaded subject in Somers Point, BreakingAC has confirmed. The standoff is at the Sonesta Suites on Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, an official said. A witness said a woman who is holed up inside doused responding officers with bleach. No further information was...
Alleged Ocean County Cocaine Dealer Charged in Lacey
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – An alleged drug dealer supplying cocaine in Ocean County was arrested...
Brigantine, NJ, Cops: Delaware Man Stole Cash – and Register – from Acme Store
Cops in Brigantine sat a man from Delaware has been charged for not only taking cash -- but also the register that it was in -- from a local supermarket last month. According to the Brigantine Police Department, on July 13th, a suspect, now identified as Logan J. Dunn of Camden-Wyoming, DE, entered an outdoor point of sale area at the Acme store and, "stole a cash register containing currency."
Bodycam video of officer-involved shooting outside Absecon Dollar General released
Video captures the suspect saying "shoot me" before the gunshots were fired.
2-year-old dies with cocaine, fentanyl in system; Cherry Hill man charged: Police
Police say an investigation found the toddler had cocaine and fentanyl in her system.
NBC Philadelphia
School Bus Driver Flees After Striking Teen in Camden County
Lee esta historia en español aquí. A 15-year-old boy riding his bicycle was struck by a school bus that left the scene in Camden County Wednesday evening, authorities said. “The school bus initially stopped, but then left the scene prior to police arrival,” Pennsauken Township police said in a release.
Camden, NJ, Man Sentenced for Trafficking High-dose Oxycodone Pills
A man from Camden has been sentenced to 36 months in prison for conspiring to distribute and sell oxycodone pills, including high 60 and 80 mg. dose pills. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says 49-year-old Erick Bell previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute oxycodone and distributing and possessing with intent to distribute quantities of oxycodone charges.
Bristol Man Arrested For Robbing Car
BRISTOL, PA- Steven James Weimar, 32 years old, has been arrested by the Bristol Township...
