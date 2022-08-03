Man Sentenced for Shooting Teen in Parking Ramp in St. Cloud

Read on knsiradio.com
Related
2nd St. Cloud Shooting Suspect Found Guilty
ST. CLOUD -- The second of two people charged in a south St. Cloud shootout last August has been found guilty. A Stearns County jury has convicted 33-year-old Justin Hudak of aiding and abetting 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and drive-by shooting. No sentencing date has been set. The...
willmarradio.com
Third suspect arrested in St. Cloud mass shooting
(St. Cloud, MN) -- A third suspect is in custody in connection with a July shooting in St. Cloud that injured four people. Police say 20-year-old Jamarcus Morris was arrested yesterday. He is expected to be charged with four counts of second-degree felony assault. Daquan Ledbetter and Bryan Garth the Second were taken into custody earlier this week in connection with the shooting.
Police documents reveal more about man accused of threatening family of Lily Peters’ suspected killer
GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: This story discusses a case involving violence against a child. The man accused of calling in threats to the family of 10-year-old Wisconsin girl Lily Peters’ suspected killer has a history of making blustery threats after too many drinks, court documents allege. Police charged Herbert Ray...
knsiradio.com
Police Looking For Driver Who Struck 9 Year Old Girl in St. Cloud
(KNSI) – Police are looking for a driver who struck a nine-year-old girl in east St. Cloud and fled the scene. First responders were called at 4:55 p.m. on Wednesday to the 300-block of Wilson Avenue North East. Witnesses say the child tried to run across the road but collided with a passing car. The girl was knocked to the ground and suffered minor injuries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
9-year-old girl injured in St. Cloud hit-and-run
A 9-year-old girl was struck by a driver who then fled the scene, according to St. Cloud police. The department says the hit-and-run happened at 4:55 p.m. Wednesday when the girl "tried to run across the road" when she collided with a passing motorist on the 300 block of Wilson Ave. NE.
17-year-old charged in fatal shooting at downtown Minneapolis light rail station
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 17-year-old boy from St. Paul was charged Thursday in connection to a shooting at a downtown Minneapolis light rail station that left a 15-year-old dead.The boy faces second-degree intentional murder charges, according to a juvenile petition filed on Thursday.Police arrived at the scene of the Nicollet Mall Station around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, where they found the 15-year-old boy lying on the platform surrounded by blood. Officers and a bystander tried to provide medical care, but the boy was declared dead at the scene. He was identified as Fred Ulysses Walker.The county attorney's office says police found a...
Three dead in crash involving car full of Missourians in Minnesota
Three people from Missouri are dead and one other Missourian suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in west-central Minnesota on Thursday. According to the State Patrol, the four were together in a Lexus SUV traveling northbound on County Road 7 west of Willmar when they reached the intersection at Highway 40 and collided with an eastbound semi just before 6 p.m.
KIMT
Placement continues to be a problem for juveniles arrested in SE Minnesota
OLMSTED COUNTY, Iowa - A 16-year-old boy wanted for two counts of criminal sexual conduct was placed under arrest early Friday morning, but law enforcement came into more issues when they couldn’t find any placement for the boy anywhere in the state. The boy, who was arrested after he...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCVB
'All involved parties' identified in slaying of mother, two young boys, NH investigators say
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — Investigators say they have "identified all parties" involved in the shooting death of a mother and her two young sons in New Hampshire this week, but no arrests have been made as of Friday afternoon. According to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office, police were called...
cwbradio.com
Minnesota Man Sentenced for Possession Charge
A Minnesota man arrested after a traffic stop in Osseo was sentenced in Trempealeau County Court for drug charges. According to the Osseo Police Department, back in May of last year, a vehicle was stopped for a speed violation early in the morning. The K9 Unit alerted the presence of drugs in the vehicle. Officials found drugs and a stolen rifle.
Three Killed, Another Seriously Injured in Minnesota Crash
Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- Three people are dead and another is seriously injured after the vehicle they were in collided with a semi-truck in central Minnesota. The State Patrol crash report indicates an SUV with four occupants from Missouri and the semi collided at the intersection of Hwy. 40 and County Rd. 7 west of Willmar shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. The SUV was northbound on County Rd. 7 and the semi was heading east on Hwy. 40.
thenewsleaders.com
Guimond podcast reveals alleged abduction attempts
The search for the cause of Joshua Guimond’s baffling disappearance nearly 20 years ago continues via a podcast series of investigations that have revealed accounts of alleged abduction attempts during that same time frame. Guimond, a 20-year-old student and political-science major who hailed from Maple Lake, “vanished” on the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Minnesota Department of Corrections looking for predatory offender
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) says a Level 3 Predatory Offender failed to comply with the conditions of his supervised release and is now being sought by the state. Tyree Terrell Johnson, 31, was released from the Hennepin County Jail on July 4 after...
Woman, tractor-trailer driver connected to video located
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- New Jersey police say they have found both a woman and a tractor-trailer driver they were searching for after a troubling video surfaced Wednesday.Police say tracking down the non-descript white tractor-trailer was like looking for a needle in a haystack, but they did it with the help of the community, and now the woman and driver are both talking to detectives about what exactly happened.A white truck cab with specs of red blood on the passenger side door was towed to the South Brunswick Police station Thursday.Detectives believe it's the same Volvo tractor trailer they had...
voiceofalexandria.com
Three people die Thursday in crash in west central Minnesota
WILLMAR --Three people have reportedly died when the car they were in collided with a semi truck in west central Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place Thursday evening near Willmar. According to officials, a car driven by Justin Ecker, 41, of Lee Summitt, Missouri was traveling north on a county road when the car struck a semi traveling east on Highway 40.
knsiradio.com
3rd Street North Opens After Crash Wednesday Afternoon
(KNSI) — St. Cloud police say 3rd Street North is back open after it was closed for a crash Wednesday afternoon. According to a press release, 3rd Street North between 16th Avenue and Osseo Avenue was closed just before 4:00. The crash also damaged a power line and Xcel Energy responded to get the line repaired.
N.J. police: Woman seen yelling for help in tractor-trailer
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- South Brunswick police are investigating an incident involving a tractor-trailer.A witness told investigators a woman in her 20s was seen bleeding from her face and yelling for help from a white tractor-trailer cab. The truck driver then allegedly pulled her back into the cab and took off.Police say it happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday as the driver was on Route 130 heading towards Ridge Road.The driver is described as an older man who is bald and has a white beard.Anyone with information is asked to call police at (732) 329-4646.
Hudson Star-Observer
UPDATE: Apple River stabbing suspect portrayed as assailant, victim in report
The suspect in multiple stabbings on the Apple River faces homicide charges in the death of a teen and wounding of four others July 30 was portrayed in a criminal complaint as both assailant and victim. Nicolae Miu, 52, of Prior Lake,Minnesota was arraigned in St. Croix County Circuit Court,...
knsiradio.com
Stearns County Sheriff’s Deputy Honored by Twins
(KNSI) – Law enforcement all-stars are getting called up to the majors on Sunday. Before the Twins take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Target Field, a pre-game ceremony will honor 61 officers, troopers, deputies, and prosecutors, including some from central Minnesota, for cracking down on impaired driving. Stearns...
Standoff involving multiple SWAT units west of Twin Cities
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office is involved in an ongoing standoff with a man that began Monday evening. The man has barricaded himself inside a house located on the 17300 block of 745th Ave., south of Dassel, Minnesota. Deputies and SWAT were sent to the area on a report of a man threatening to kill family members. He has refused to comply and remains inside the home, authorities said Tuesday.
Comments / 3